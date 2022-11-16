3 Maria's Taqueria 9503 B West Broad Street
Quesadillas
Quesadilla de Pollo
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadilla de Carne Asada
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, cheese and beans, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadilla del Mar
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, cheese, green and red pepper, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with sautee onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese and corn salsa, served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak or chicken stuffed with onions,peppers,tomato and cheese & Refried beans, served with Lettuce,tomato and sour cream.
Tortas
Torta de carne asada con papas fritas.
Grilled steak with cheese and beans, mayo,avocado lettuce, and tomato, cheese, jalapeño sliced served with french fries.
Torta 3 Maria's con Papas Fritas
Breading crispy chicken, ham, sausage, cheese with beans, mayo lettuce, tomato and avocado, cheese, jalapeños served with french fries.
Torta de pollo asado con papas fritas.
Grilled chicken with cheese and beans, avocado, lettuce and tomate, and jalapeño sliced server with French fries.
Torta al Pastor.
Pork al pastor with cheese and Beans, mayo ,avocado and Lettuce,tomate, jalapeño sliced served with french fries.
Fajitas
Fajitas de Pollo
Grilled chicken with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas
Fajita de Carne
Grilled steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas
Fajita Mixta
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas
Fajita de Camaron
Shrimp fajita with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas
Chef Specials - Especiales
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken, special sauce served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Chori-Pollo
Grilled Chicken breast, topped with sausage and melted cheese served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Special Maria's
Grilled steak, chicken and sausage and cheese served with rice, salad, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas
Plato Texano
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp and ranchero sauce served with rice, salad, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas
Camarones Estilo Ranchero
Sauteed shrimp with Ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and salad with corn tortillas
Carne Asada Poblana con Nopal.
Thin-cut Steak with Cactus, served with beans,rice & grilled onions, salad and Tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled Thin-cut steak served with rice and beans,Grilled onions & jalapeño, salad and tortillas
Bistec Ranchero
Grilled Thin-Cut steak with Ranchero sauce with grilled jalapeño pepper and onion served,with rice & bean,salad and tortillas.13
Enchiladas de Pollo -Chicken.
Four chicken enchiladas, topped with melted cheese and Red or Green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de carne -Beef.
Four beef enchiladas, topped with melted cheese and Red or green sauce served with rice and beans.
Arroz con camarones
Shrimp cooked with onions,and peppers over the rice with special sauce served with guacamole salad and tortillas.
QUESABIRRIA.
Three Beef Quesabirria with cheese,onions,cilantro served with consomé,lime ,picked onions, and Salsa.
Hot Tamales Plate
Two Tamales Pork or chicken topped with hot tomatillo Sauce,and red chili sauce with queso fresco and cream served with Rice and beans.
Carnitas Plate
Pork chunks cooked golden brown, seasoned with our secret spices with green sauce served with rice,beans, and tortillas.
Chimichangas.
Two soft or fried Tortillas,filled with chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce & lettuce, sour cream ,tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans-
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips smothered, green or red sauce with shredded chicken topped with with onions, cilantro, cheese with two over medium eggs served with rice and beans.
Arroz con pollo.
Bed of Rice with grilled onions & peppers drizzled with cheese sauce and tortillas.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Ten jumbo shrimp Santes with garlic and onions,served with rice ,salad and tortillas.
Camarones ala Diabla
Ten jumbo shrimp, sautéed in a spicy, Red sauce, served with rice,lettuce & sour cream and tortillas .
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas
Carne Asada con chilaquiles.
Grilled sirloin with chilaquiles verdes, served with beans and two over medium eggs and avocado slices
Salads - Ensaladas
Guacamole Salad.
Grilled chicken or beef over the lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.
3 Maria's Salad
Grilled chicken and grilled shrimp, served with lettuce, corn salsa, avocado and tortilla strips and cheese.
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell filled with Grilled chicken or Beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
Burritos
Burrito el Patron
Flour tortilla stuffed with Beef , rice, beans, topped with ranchero sauce and salad
Burrito Texano
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, steak, chicken and beans, topped with queso dip and salad
Burrito Maria's
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, sausage, rice, beans, topped with queso dips, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Burrito Loco de Pollo
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken,beans and rice, served with Guacamole salad.
Burrito Loco de Carne Asada.
Large flour tortilla,stuffed with beef rice & beans served with Guacamole salad.
Burrito Loco de Camaron.
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp,rice &beans served with guacamole salad.
Burrito California.
Two Burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and salad.
Burrito de carnitas.
Big Burrito stuffed with carnitas, black beans, rice topped with cheese sauce,served salad and pico de Gallo.
Fajita Burrito.
Big burrito stuffed with cheese, onions, peppers & chicken or beef served with lettuce, sour cream and tomate.
Sides
Rice
Tortillas.
Beans
One Taco
Side of Guacamole Salad
Cebollitas one order.
Chile Toreado
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream
Fries
Guacamole
ONE QUESABIRRIA.
Beef Quesabirria,cheese & onions, cilantro and Consome.
One Hot Tamale.
One hot Tamale Chicken or Pork with Tomatillo Sauce or Red Chili Sauce.
Taco de lengua
One Beef Tongue Taco
One Crunchy Taco
Kids Menu - Menu de Niños.
Beverages - Bebidas
Orden de Tacos
Orden Tacos de carne Asada.
3 Grilled steak tacos with onions, cilantro and lime served with rice and Beans and pickled onions.
Orden de Tacos de Lengua
3 Tongue tacos with onions,cilantro,lime served with Rice and Beans and pickle onions .
Orden de Tacos al pastor
3 al pastor pork tacos, with onions cilantro,lime served with rice and beans and pickled onions.
Orden de Tacos de Pollo.
3 Grilled chicken tacos, with onions, cilantro and limes, served with rice and beans, pickled onions.
Orden de Tacos de Camaron.
3 Grilled shrimp Tacos with onions, cilantro, limes, served with rice and beans, pickled onions.
Orden de Tacos de vegetales.
3 Vegetables Tacos:Grilled Peppers, onions and mushroom with cilantro and limes served with Rice and Beans and pickled onions.
Order de Tacos de Carnitas.
3 Tacos de Carnitas.. Three soft corn tortillas with Tender chunks of pork with onions,cilantro,lime Served with Rice and beans.
Orden de Tacos de Chorizo
3 pork mexican sausage with onions cilatro and lime served with Rice and Beans.
Crunchy Tacos
3 Hard shells filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce,shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream served with Rice and beans.
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Chori-Dip.
Guacamole Dip
Cheese Nachos.
Nachos with Beef or chicken.
Nachos supreme
Beef and chicken,Topped with black beans,corn,lettuce and jalapeño pepper’s,sour cream, Tomato .
Nachos Texanos.
Beef, chicken and shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes.
Asada fríes.
Crispy fries with steak & loaded with cheese sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole,fresh cheese and spicy Mayo.
Chicken wins.
Crispy chicken Wins, served with Buffalo sauce and Ranch Dressing on the side.
Birria
QuesaBirria.
Three beef Quesabirria stuffed with cheese, onions & cilantro served with Consome ,pickled onions & lime and hot sauce.
Tacos de Birria.
Three Beef birria Tacos, with onions,cilantro served with Rice and beans and pickled onions, lime and hot sauce.
Birria Fríes.
Crispy fries,with birria beef and cheese, topped with Consome, onions, cilantro, guacamole and queso fresco.
Torta de Birria .
Birria beef with mozzarella cheese,onions and cilantro, and spicy Mayo served with Consome.
Burrito de Birria.
Flour tortilla stuffed with birria beef, cheese,rice and beans onions and cilantro, served with Consome.
Quesadilla de Birria.
Flor tortilla filled with Birria beef and cheese served with Consome.
Vegetarian.
Order veggie Tacos .
3 veggie tacos ,Three soft corn tortilla with grilled onions peppers,mushrooms, topped with onions and cilantro and lime, pickled onions,served with rice and beans.
Veggie Quesadilla.
Flour tortilla filled with sautéed, onions & peppers, mushrooms and cheese & corn salsa served with lettuce,tomate and sour cream.
Spinach Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese and corn salsa, pico de Gallo, served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Veggie combo .
One veggie Taco and one spinach Quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Burrito Nopal -Cactus.
Flour tortilla with sautéed peppers, onions, mushroom,spinach and nopal and cheese, black bean & rice topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Lunch combo Specials “ 11:00 Am to 4.00 Pm “
#1Two enchiladas,Rice and salad
#2 Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
#3 One Beef burrito Two chicken enchiladas and salad
#4 One chimichanga & one crunchy Taco and Rice
#5 One Quesadilla-one chimichanga & salad
#6 Burrito Bowl.
Grilled chicken or beef with Rice, black beans,lettuce,pico de Gallo sour cream.
#7 Taquitos Mexicanos.
Three deep fried rolled tortillas,stuffed with chicken or beef served with rice pico de Gallo sour cream and cheese.
#8 Huevos Rancheros
Three over easy eggs with homemade Ranchero sauce on the top served with rice beans and tortillas.
#9 Huevos con chorizo.
Homemade Mexican sausage with two scrambled eggs, served with rice & beans and tortillas.
CINCO DE MAYO.
Tacos Veracruz
3 flour Tortillas with Grilled or crispy shrimp & Bacon and coleslaw, Avocado pico and spicy sour cream. Served with Rice and beans.
Tacos Yucatan.
3 Flour Tortillas with crispy or grilled fish and coleslaw and avocado pico and spicy sour cream, served with rice and beans.
Cancun Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese with crispy bacon and pineapple onions,cilantro served with coleslaw.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
