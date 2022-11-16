  • Home
  Henrico
  3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street
3 Maria's Taqueria 9503 B West Broad Street

No reviews yet

9503 B West Broad Street

Henrico, VA 23294

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESABIRRIA.
Torta de carne asada con papas fritas.
Enchiladas de Pollo -Chicken.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Pollo

$12.95

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

$13.95

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, cheese and beans, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadilla del Mar

$15.95

Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, cheese, green and red pepper, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.95

Flour tortilla filled with sautee onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese and corn salsa, served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.95

Grilled steak or chicken stuffed with onions,peppers,tomato and cheese & Refried beans, served with Lettuce,tomato and sour cream.

Tortas

Torta de carne asada con papas fritas.

Torta de carne asada con papas fritas.

$12.95

Grilled steak with cheese and beans, mayo,avocado lettuce, and tomato, cheese, jalapeño sliced served with french fries.

Torta 3 Maria's con Papas Fritas

Torta 3 Maria's con Papas Fritas

$13.95

Breading crispy chicken, ham, sausage, cheese with beans, mayo lettuce, tomato and avocado, cheese, jalapeños served with french fries.

Torta de pollo asado con papas fritas.

$12.95

Grilled chicken with cheese and beans, avocado, lettuce and tomate, and jalapeño sliced server with French fries.

Torta al Pastor.

$12.95

Pork al pastor with cheese and Beans, mayo ,avocado and Lettuce,tomate, jalapeño sliced served with french fries.

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

$14.95

Grilled chicken with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas

Fajita de Carne

$16.95

Grilled steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas

Fajita Mixta

$17.95

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas

Fajita de Camaron

$18.95

Shrimp fajita with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and salad corn tortillas

Chef Specials - Especiales

Pollo Jalisco

$13.95

Grilled chicken, special sauce served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Chori-Pollo

Chori-Pollo

$14.95

Grilled Chicken breast, topped with sausage and melted cheese served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Special Maria's

Special Maria's

$14.95

Grilled steak, chicken and sausage and cheese served with rice, salad, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas

Plato Texano

$16.95

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp and ranchero sauce served with rice, salad, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas

Camarones Estilo Ranchero

$15.95

Sauteed shrimp with Ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and salad with corn tortillas

Carne Asada Poblana con Nopal.

$15.95

Thin-cut Steak with Cactus, served with beans,rice & grilled onions, salad and Tortillas

Carne Asada

$15.95

Grilled Thin-cut steak served with rice and beans,Grilled onions & jalapeño, salad and tortillas

Bistec Ranchero

$15.99

Grilled Thin-Cut steak with Ranchero sauce with grilled jalapeño pepper and onion served,with rice & bean,salad and tortillas.13

Enchiladas de Pollo -Chicken.

Enchiladas de Pollo -Chicken.

$11.95

Four chicken enchiladas, topped with melted cheese and Red or Green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de carne -Beef.

Enchiladas de carne -Beef.

$12.95

Four beef enchiladas, topped with melted cheese and Red or green sauce served with rice and beans.

Arroz con camarones

Arroz con camarones

$16.95

Shrimp cooked with onions,and peppers over the rice with special sauce served with guacamole salad and tortillas.

QUESABIRRIA.

QUESABIRRIA.

$15.95

Three Beef Quesabirria with cheese,onions,cilantro served with consomé,lime ,picked onions, and Salsa.

Hot Tamales Plate

$13.95Out of stock

Two Tamales Pork or chicken topped with hot tomatillo Sauce,and red chili sauce with queso fresco and cream served with Rice and beans.

Carnitas Plate

$14.95

Pork chunks cooked golden brown, seasoned with our secret spices with green sauce served with rice,beans, and tortillas.

Chimichangas.

$13.50

Two soft or fried Tortillas,filled with chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce & lettuce, sour cream ,tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans-

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Tortilla chips smothered, green or red sauce with shredded chicken topped with with onions, cilantro, cheese with two over medium eggs served with rice and beans.

Arroz con pollo.

$13.95

Bed of Rice with grilled onions & peppers drizzled with cheese sauce and tortillas.

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$15.95

Ten jumbo shrimp Santes with garlic and onions,served with rice ,salad and tortillas.

Camarones ala Diabla

$15.95

Ten jumbo shrimp, sautéed in a spicy, Red sauce, served with rice,lettuce & sour cream and tortillas .

Milanesa de Pollo

$13.50

Breaded chicken breast, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas

Carne Asada con chilaquiles.

$15.95

Grilled sirloin with chilaquiles verdes, served with beans and two over medium eggs and avocado slices

Salads - Ensaladas

Guacamole Salad.

Guacamole Salad.

$8.99

Grilled chicken or beef over the lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.

3 Maria's Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken and grilled shrimp, served with lettuce, corn salsa, avocado and tortilla strips and cheese.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Crispy tortilla shell filled with Grilled chicken or Beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.

Burritos

Burrito el Patron

Burrito el Patron

$13.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with Beef , rice, beans, topped with ranchero sauce and salad

Burrito Texano

Burrito Texano

$15.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, steak, chicken and beans, topped with queso dip and salad

Burrito Maria's

$14.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, sausage, rice, beans, topped with queso dips, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Burrito Loco de Pollo

$14.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken,beans and rice, served with Guacamole salad.

Burrito Loco de Carne Asada.

$14.95

Large flour tortilla,stuffed with beef rice & beans served with Guacamole salad.

Burrito Loco de Camaron.

$15.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp,rice &beans served with guacamole salad.

Burrito California.

$13.50

Two Burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and salad.

Burrito de carnitas.

$14.95

Big Burrito stuffed with carnitas, black beans, rice topped with cheese sauce,served salad and pico de Gallo.

Fajita Burrito.

$14.95

Big burrito stuffed with cheese, onions, peppers & chicken or beef served with lettuce, sour cream and tomate.

Sides

Rice

$2.75

Tortillas.

$1.99

Beans

$2.99

One Taco

$4.00

Side of Guacamole Salad

$4.95

Cebollitas one order.

$1.99

Chile Toreado

$1.45

Pico de Gallo

$1.45

Sour Cream

$1.25

Fries

$3.55

Guacamole

$4.99

ONE QUESABIRRIA.

$5.15

Beef Quesabirria,cheese & onions, cilantro and Consome.

One Hot Tamale.

$5.15

One hot Tamale Chicken or Pork with Tomatillo Sauce or Red Chili Sauce.

Taco de lengua

$4.99

One Beef Tongue Taco

One Crunchy Taco

$3.75

Kids Menu - Menu de Niños.

Cheese Quesadilla with rice

$6.99

with soft drink or Apple juice.

Taco, beans and rice

$6.99

One Taco served with rice and beans with soft drink or apple juice.

Chicken Tenders and fries

$6.99

with soft drink or apple juice.

Beverages - Bebidas

Fountain Sodas

$2.99

Horchata

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.99

Mexican Sodas

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Apple Juice

$1.25

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$5.99
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99
Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99
Fried Banana & Ice Cream

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$6.99

Orden de Tacos

Orden Tacos de carne Asada.

$13.95

3 Grilled steak tacos with onions, cilantro and lime served with rice and Beans and pickled onions.

Orden de Tacos de Lengua

$15.95

3 Tongue tacos with onions,cilantro,lime served with Rice and Beans and pickle onions .

Orden de Tacos al pastor

$13.95

3 al pastor pork tacos, with onions cilantro,lime served with rice and beans and pickled onions.

Orden de Tacos de Pollo.

$13.95

3 Grilled chicken tacos, with onions, cilantro and limes, served with rice and beans, pickled onions.

Orden de Tacos de Camaron.

$13.95

3 Grilled shrimp Tacos with onions, cilantro, limes, served with rice and beans, pickled onions.

Orden de Tacos de vegetales.

$10.95

3 Vegetables Tacos:Grilled Peppers, onions and mushroom with cilantro and limes served with Rice and Beans and pickled onions.

Order de Tacos de Carnitas.

Order de Tacos de Carnitas.

$13.95

3 Tacos de Carnitas.. Three soft corn tortillas with Tender chunks of pork with onions,cilantro,lime Served with Rice and beans.

Orden de Tacos de Chorizo

$13.95

3 pork mexican sausage with onions cilatro and lime served with Rice and Beans.

Crunchy Tacos

$11.95

3 Hard shells filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce,shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream served with Rice and beans.

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$3.99

Chori-Dip.

$5.95

Guacamole Dip

$4.95

Cheese Nachos.

$6.75

Nachos with Beef or chicken.

$10.95

Nachos supreme

$14.95

Beef and chicken,Topped with black beans,corn,lettuce and jalapeño pepper’s,sour cream, Tomato .

Nachos Texanos.

$14.95

Beef, chicken and shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes.

Asada fríes.

$14.95

Crispy fries with steak & loaded with cheese sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole,fresh cheese and spicy Mayo.

Chicken wins.

$8.95+

Crispy chicken Wins, served with Buffalo sauce and Ranch Dressing on the side.

Birria

QuesaBirria.

$15.95

Three beef Quesabirria stuffed with cheese, onions & cilantro served with Consome ,pickled onions & lime and hot sauce.

Tacos de Birria.

$13.95

Three Beef birria Tacos, with onions,cilantro served with Rice and beans and pickled onions, lime and hot sauce.

Birria Fríes.

$16.95

Crispy fries,with birria beef and cheese, topped with Consome, onions, cilantro, guacamole and queso fresco.

Torta de Birria .

$14.95

Birria beef with mozzarella cheese,onions and cilantro, and spicy Mayo served with Consome.

Burrito de Birria.

$15.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with birria beef, cheese,rice and beans onions and cilantro, served with Consome.

Quesadilla de Birria.

$16.95

Flor tortilla filled with Birria beef and cheese served with Consome.

Vegetarian.

Order veggie Tacos .

$12.95

3 veggie tacos ,Three soft corn tortilla with grilled onions peppers,mushrooms, topped with onions and cilantro and lime, pickled onions,served with rice and beans.

Veggie Quesadilla.

$14.95

Flour tortilla filled with sautéed, onions & peppers, mushrooms and cheese & corn salsa served with lettuce,tomate and sour cream.

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese and corn salsa, pico de Gallo, served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Veggie combo .

$12.95

One veggie Taco and one spinach Quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Burrito Nopal -Cactus.

$14.95

Flour tortilla with sautéed peppers, onions, mushroom,spinach and nopal and cheese, black bean & rice topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Lunch combo Specials “ 11:00 Am to 4.00 Pm “

#1Two enchiladas,Rice and salad

$9.99

#2 Two Tacos, Rice and Beans

$9.99

#3 One Beef burrito Two chicken enchiladas and salad

$9.99

#4 One chimichanga & one crunchy Taco and Rice

$9.99

#5 One Quesadilla-one chimichanga & salad

$9.99

#6 Burrito Bowl.

$9.99

Grilled chicken or beef with Rice, black beans,lettuce,pico de Gallo sour cream.

#7 Taquitos Mexicanos.

$9.99

Three deep fried rolled tortillas,stuffed with chicken or beef served with rice pico de Gallo sour cream and cheese.

#8 Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Three over easy eggs with homemade Ranchero sauce on the top served with rice beans and tortillas.

#9 Huevos con chorizo.

$9.99

Homemade Mexican sausage with two scrambled eggs, served with rice & beans and tortillas.

CINCO DE MAYO.

Tacos Veracruz

$14.95Out of stock

3 flour Tortillas with Grilled or crispy shrimp & Bacon and coleslaw, Avocado pico and spicy sour cream. Served with Rice and beans.

Tacos Yucatan.

$14.95Out of stock

3 Flour Tortillas with crispy or grilled fish and coleslaw and avocado pico and spicy sour cream, served with rice and beans.

Cancun Quesadilla

$13.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken and cheese with crispy bacon and pineapple onions,cilantro served with coleslaw.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23294

