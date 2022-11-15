Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

3 Matadors Tequileria

1,462 Reviews

$$

2447 Ashley River Rd

Charleston, SC 29414

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Queso Blanco
Steak Quesadilla

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Shredded buffalo chicken, jalapeños, and warm tortilla chips

Chicken Empanadas (2)

$11.00

Braised chicken, cheddar-jack cheeses. Wrapped in a sweet puff pastry. with our signature red chili sauce and guacamole for dipping

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00Out of stock

Made fresh in house daily!

Nacho Pile

Nacho Pile

$15.00

Crispy tortilla chips, with braised chicken, Queso Blanco, refried beans, and Pico de Gallo. Drizzled with Mexi-Ranch and sour cream

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$9.00

Our house made cheesy white queso dip!

Queso Fundito

$13.00

Melty cheese and a spicy chorizo! A house specialty.

Street Tacos (3)

Street Tacos (3)

$10.00

Chicken, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pickled onion, and Cotija cheese

Tortas and Burritos

Pulled Pork Torta

Pulled Pork Torta

$15.00Out of stock

House slow smoked pork, with avocado, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and signature tomato salsa with fries

Torta De Pollo

$16.00Out of stock

Pan Seared chicken, refried beans, juicy tomatoes, avocado & crisp lettuce. Served with fries

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Seasoned chicken, black beans, cheddar-jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce and Baja rice

Steak Burrito

$17.00

Seasoned grilled steak, black beans cheddar-jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce and Baja rice

Salads

Santa Fe Steak Salad

$18.00

Fajita steak, cascade greens, cotija cheese, sweet corn, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$17.00

Fajita chicken, Cascade greens, cotija cheese, sweet corn, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream

Taco Salad

$14.00

Our seasoned beef, crisp lettuce, black beans, cheddar-jack cheeses, roma tomatoes , and sour cream. Served in a crispy shell.

Poke Tuna Salad

Poke Tuna Salad

$18.00

Cascade greens, fresh diced tuna, juicy tomatoes, avocado, English cucumbers, sweet peppers, sesame ginger vinaigrette, cotija cheese, cilantro, and tortilla strips

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled with Cheddar-Jack cheese and grilled onions. Served with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and fajita chicken

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled with Cheddar-Jack cheese and grilled onions. Served with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and fajita Steak

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Griddled with Cheddar-Jack cheese and grilled onions. Served with refried beans, Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese or ranch

12 Wings

$18.00

Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese or ranch

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.00
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Main Plates

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Steak Bowl

$15.00
Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

Beef Enchiladas

$16.00

Classis Pub Burger

$14.00

Hell Fire Burger

$15.00

Baja Salmon

$17.00

Tacos

2 Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos

$15.00
Birria Tacos (3)

Birria Tacos (3)

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Street Corn

$6.00

Baja Rice

$3.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00Out of stock

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Extras

Salsa

$3.00

SD Queso 4oz

$4.00

SD Guacamole 4oz

$4.00Out of stock

SD Pico De Gallo 4oz

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.95

SD Jalapenos

$0.95

SD Hell Fire Slaw

$0.95

SD Tropical Fruit Relish

$0.95

SD Vegetable Slaw

$0.95

SD Cilantro

$0.95

SD Cotija Cheese

$0.95

SD Shredded Cheese

$0.95

SD Chicken

$4.00

SD Steak

$5.00

SD Shrimp

$5.00

SD Chorizo

$4.00

Tortilla Shells (3)

$1.00

SD Pork

$4.00

SD Ranch

$0.95

SD Blue Cheese

$0.95

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Nachos

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Taco

$5.99

Dessert

Churros

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Chef special

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meal Kits

Chicken Fajita Bar

$69.00

Chicken fajitas, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, peppers, onions & guacamole. This kit also includes black beans and Baja rice, tortilla chips, salsa & queso.

Steak Fajita Bar

$81.00

Steak fajitas, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, peppers, onions & guacamole. This kit also includes black beans and Baja rice, tortilla chips, salsa & queso

Shrimp Fajita Bar

$81.00

Shrimp fajitas, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, peppers, onions & guacamole. This kit also includes black beans and Baja rice, tortilla chips, salsa & queso

Taco Kit

$62.00

13 Flour tortillas or corn shells, served with your choice of seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and Mexi-ranch sauce. This kit also includes black beans & Baja rice, tortilla chips, salsa & queso.

Taco and Quesadilla Kit

$79.00

13 Flour tortillas or corn shells, served with your choice of seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheddar-jack cheese. This kit also includes 2 chicken quesadillas, black beans & Baja rice, tortilla chips, salsa & queso.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Proudly serving TexMex in West Ashley! Stop by for our Happy Hour specials. 🌮 Weekly live music on the deck.

Website

Location

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414

Directions

