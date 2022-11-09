- Home
3 Mile House Supper 'Club 370 WI-35
370 WI-35
Hazel Green, WI 53811
Popular Items
A la Carte
.5 LB Crab Legs
$30.00
Baked Potato
$2.00
Caesar Salad
$3.00
Catfish Filet
$8.00
Chicken Breast
$4.00
Cod Loin
$3.00
Coleslaw
$3.00
Cottage Chz
$3.00
Extra Plate Charge
$3.00
Fried Scallop
$5.00
Fried Shrimp
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
Grilled Scallop
$5.00
Grilled Shrimp
$3.00
Hashbrown
$3.00
Hashbrown & Onion
$3.50
Hashbrown Chz
$3.50
Hashbrown Chz & Onion
$4.00
House Salad
$3.00
Lobster Tail
$25.00
Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
$3.00
Relish Tray
$10.00
Rice
$3.00
Scoop of Ice Cream
$1.50
Veggies
$3.00
Walleye Filet
$8.00
1/2 Order Shrimp (4) - Fried
$12.00
1/2 Order Shrimp (4) - Grilled
$12.00
Appetizers
Beef
Chicken
Combos
Daily Specials
Desserts
Kids Meals
Pastas
Sandwiches
Seafood
Vegetarian
N/A BEV
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Cherry Coke
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Mellow Yellow
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
OJ
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Raspberry Tea
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sprite Zero
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Unsweetened Tea
$3.00
Virgin Mary
$4.00
BEER
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Bud Light Next
$4.00
Bud Select 55
$4.00
Bud Zero
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Busch NA
$4.00
Capital Amber
$5.00
Central Rift IPA
$5.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Premier
$5.00
Good Ol' Potosi
$5.00
Guiness
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken 0.0
$5.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$5.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$5.00
High Noon Pineapple
$5.00
High Noon Watermelon
$5.00
Holiday Beer
$5.00
Kona Big Wave
$5.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$5.00
MGD
$4.00
Michelob Amberbock
$4.00
Michelob Golden Light
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
$4.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
Miller 64
$4.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Miller Light
$4.00
New Glarus Fat Squirrel
$5.00
New Glarus Moon Man
$5.00
New Glarus Spotted Cow
$5.00
New Glarus Strawberry Rhubarb
$6.50
Odouls NA
$4.00
Old Style
$4.00
PBR
$4.00
Potosi Cave Ale
$5.00
Pseudo Sue
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
WINE
House Champagne
$7.00+
Coppola Merlot
$10.00+
Lambrusco
$5.00+
Seghesio Red Zinfandel
$9.00+
Woodbridge Cabernet
$5.00+
Woodbridge Merlot
$5.00+
Woodbridge Pinot Noir
$5.00+
Raspberry Lambrusco
$5.00+
Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00+
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
$8.00+
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$8.00+
St Michelle Riesling
$8.00+
Woodbridge Chardonnay
$5.00+
Woodbridge Moscato
$5.00+
Woodbridge Riesling
$5.00+
Woodbridge White Zin
$5.00+
Wollersheim Prairie Fume
$8.00+
LIQUOR
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Amaretto Stone Sour
$7.00
Appletini
$9.00
Black Russian
$6.00+
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Bourbon Manhattan
$8.00
Brandy Manhattan
$8.00
Brandy Old Fashioned
$5.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Daiquiri
$6.00
Dreamsicle
$6.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Gimlet - Gin
$7.00
Gimlet - Vodka
$7.00
Gin Martini
$7.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Irish Mule
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Margarita
$6.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Mudslide
$6.00
Nutty Irishman
$7.00
Pina Colada
$6.00
Rusty Nail
$6.00+
Salty Dog
$6.00
Sazerac
$6.00
Scotch Manhattan
$8.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Sidecar
$7.00
Smith & Currins
$6.00
Smith & Currins with Kahlua
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Vodka Martini
$7.00
Whiskey Manhattan
$8.00
Whiskey Old Fashioned
$5.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.00
White Russian
$6.00+
Tito's Deluxe Bloody Mary
$11.00
Aviation Gin
$7.00+
Beefeater
$7.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$7.00+
Hendricks
$8.00+
Sloe Gin
$5.00+
Tanqueray
$7.00+
Well Gin
$5.00+
Amaretto
$5.00+
Amaretto Di Saronno
$6.00+
B & B
$7.00
Baileys
$6.00+
Cherry Dr
$5.00+
Dark Crème de Cacao
$5.00+
Drambuie
$7.00+
Frangelico
$6.00+
Godiva Chocolate
$6.00+
Grand Marnier
$6.00+
Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel
$6.00+
Jackson Morgan Whipped Orange
$6.00+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Kahlua
$6.00+
Peach Schnapps
$5.00+
Peppermint Schnapps
$5.00+
Rum Chata
$6.00+
Tippy Cow - Chocolate
$6.00+
Tippy Cow - Mint
$6.00+
Triple Sec
$4.00+
Vanilla Dr
$5.00+
White Crème De Cacao
$5.00+
Black Velvet Old Fashioned
$7.00
Blanton’s Old Fashioned
$11.00
Bourbon Old Fashioned
$6.00
Brandy Old Fashioned
$6.00
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned
$9.00
Bulleit Old Fashioned
$7.00
Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned
$7.00
Canadian Club Old Fashioned
$7.00
Captain Morgan Old Fashioned
$7.00
Crown Royal Old Fashioned
$8.00
Eagle Rare Old Fashioned
$10.00
Jack Daniels Old Fashioned
$8.00
Jameson Old Fashioned
$8.00
Jim Beam Old Fashioned
$7.00
Kessler Old Fashioned
$7.00
Korbel Old Fashioned
$7.00
Longbranch Old Fashioned
$9.00
Makers Mark Old Fashioned
$9.00
Scotch Old Fashioned
$7.00
Southern Comfort Old Fashioned
$7.00
Whiskey Old Fashioned
$6.00
Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned
$11.00
Shanky's Whip Old Fashioned
$7.00
Appleton Rum
$6.00+
Bacardi
$5.00+
Bacardi Limon
$6.00+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Malibu
$6.00+
Meyers
$7.00+
Well Rum
$5.00+
Angel's Envy
$9.00+
B&B
$7.00+
Blanton's
$9.00+
Buffalo Trace
$8.00+
Chivas Regal
$8.00+
Cutty Sark
$6.00+
Dewars
$7.00+
Eagle Rare
$8.00+
Elijah Craig Bourbon
$8.00+
Glenlivet
$9.00+
Jefferson's Ocean
$9.00+
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00+
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00+
Longbranch
$8.00+
Well Bourbon
$5.00+
Well Scotch
$5.00+
Woodford Reserve
$8.00+Out of stock
Wellers Special Reserve
$9.00+
Patron Cafe
$8.00+
Patron Silver
$8.00+
Well Tequila
$5.00+
Absolut
$6.00+
Absolut Citron
$6.00+
Grey Goose
$8.00+
Ketel One
$7.00+
Potato Vodka
$6.00+
Stoli
$6.00+
Titos
$5.50+
UV Blue
$5.00+Out of stock
UV Cherrry
$5.00+
UV Grape
$5.00+
Well Vodka
$5.00+
Wheatley
$6.00+
Black Velvet
$5.00+
Bulleit
$7.00+
Bulleit Rye
$7.00+
Canadian Club
$6.00+
Crown Apple
$7.00+
Crown Peach
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Fireball
$5.00+
Jack Daniels
$6.00+
Jameson
$7.00+
Jim Beam
$6.00+
Kesslers
$5.00+
Makers 46
$8.00+
Makers Mark
$7.00+
Mount Royal
$6.00+
Sazerac Rye
$8.00+
Seagrams 7
$6.00+
Southern Comfort
$6.00+
Templeton Rye
$7.00+
Well Whiskey
$5.00+
Windsor Canadian
$6.00+
Yukon Jack
$7.00+
Korbel
$6.00+
Well Brandy
$5.00+
Christian Brothers
$5.00+
Bronx Martini
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Deep Blue Sea Martini
$10.00
French Martini
$10.00
Gummy Bear Martini
$10.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Martini of the Month
$10.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$10.00
The Metropolitan
$10.00
Family owned Supper Club. Thanks for supporting local!
