3 Mile House Supper 'Club 370 WI-35

Popular Items

1/2 Cod Friday Special
Cod
Chicken Sandwich

3 Mile to go

Braunschweiger Dip

$5.00

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Ranch Dip

$5.00

To Go Box

$0.50

A la Carte

.5 LB Crab Legs

$30.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Caesar Salad

$3.00

Catfish Filet

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cod Loin

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Chz

$3.00

Extra Plate Charge

$3.00

Fried Scallop

$5.00

Fried Shrimp

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Scallop

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

Hashbrown & Onion

$3.50

Hashbrown Chz

$3.50

Hashbrown Chz & Onion

$4.00

House Salad

$3.00

Lobster Tail

$25.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$3.00

Relish Tray

$10.00

Rice

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Veggies

$3.00

Walleye Filet

$8.00

1/2 Order Shrimp (4) - Fried

$12.00

1/2 Order Shrimp (4) - Grilled

$12.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.00+

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Onion Rings

$10.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Steak Bites

$15.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Featured Appetizer

$13.00

Beef

8oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

12oz Filet Mignon

$43.00

14 oz Ribeye

$32.00

Beef & Noodles

$21.00

Tenderloin Tips

$24.00

New York Strip

$28.00

Bleu Chz Crumbles

$3.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Onions

$1.00

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.00

2 Piece Chicken

$12.00

4 Piece Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Combos

8oz Filet & BBQ Ribs

$43.00

8oz Filet & Lobster

$58.00

8oz Filet & Shrimp

$43.00

BBQ Ribs & Chicken

$26.00

BBQ Ribs & Shrimp

$26.00

Prime Rib & Shrimp

$42.00

Daily Specials

Prime Rib Special

$36.00

Available Friday and Saturdays

Chefs Friday Feature

$25.00

Available Friday and Saturdays

Chefs Saturday Special

$27.00

Available Saturday

Daily Feature

$23.00

1/2 Cod Friday Special

$16.00

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Fish

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Vegetable Ravioli

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp

$29.00

Pork

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Pork Chops

$20.00

Grilled Ham Steak

$20.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$16.00

Sandwiches

Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

3 Mile Burger

$20.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Seafood

Catfish

$22.00

Cod

$22.00

Cod and Shrimp

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Lobster Tails

$48.00

Scallops

$40.00

Seafood Platter

$48.00

Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

Walleye

$24.00

1/2 Cod Dinner

$16.00

Frog Legs

$23.00

Pesto Shrimp

$24.00

Vegetarian

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$15.00

Seasonal Features

Grilled Chicken Breast

$22.00

Mediterranean Pasta

$22.00

Honey Bourbon Salmon

$24.00

N/A BEV

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Refill Cherry Coke

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Kiddie Cocktail

Refill Lemonade

Refill Mello Yellow

Refill Raspberry Tea

Refill Root Beer

Refill Sprite

Refill Sprite Zero

Refill Unsweetened Tea

BEER

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Bud Select 55

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch NA

$4.00

Capital Amber

$5.00

Central Rift IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Good Ol' Potosi

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Holiday Beer

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

MGD

$4.00

Michelob Amberbock

$4.00

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

New Glarus Fat Squirrel

$5.00

New Glarus Moon Man

$5.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$5.00

New Glarus Strawberry Rhubarb

$6.50

Odouls NA

$4.00

Old Style

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Potosi Cave Ale

$5.00

Pseudo Sue

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

WINE

House Champagne

$7.00+

Coppola Merlot

$10.00+

Lambrusco

$5.00+

Seghesio Red Zinfandel

$9.00+

Woodbridge Cabernet

$5.00+

Woodbridge Merlot

$5.00+

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Raspberry Lambrusco

$5.00+

Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00+

St Michelle Riesling

$8.00+

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00+

Woodbridge Moscato

$5.00+

Woodbridge Riesling

$5.00+

Woodbridge White Zin

$5.00+

Wollersheim Prairie Fume

$8.00+

LIQUOR

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Black Russian

$6.00+

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$8.00

Brandy Manhattan

$8.00

Brandy Old Fashioned

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet - Gin

$7.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$7.00

Gin Martini

$7.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Nutty Irishman

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00+

Salty Dog

$6.00

Sazerac

$6.00

Scotch Manhattan

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Smith & Currins

$6.00

Smith & Currins with Kahlua

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Manhattan

$8.00

Whiskey Old Fashioned

$5.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00+

Tito's Deluxe Bloody Mary

$11.00

Aviation Gin

$7.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Sloe Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Amaretto

$5.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00+

B & B

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00+

Cherry Dr

$5.00+

Dark Crème de Cacao

$5.00+

Drambuie

$7.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel

$6.00+

Jackson Morgan Whipped Orange

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00+

Rum Chata

$6.00+

Tippy Cow - Chocolate

$6.00+

Tippy Cow - Mint

$6.00+

Triple Sec

$4.00+

Vanilla Dr

$5.00+

White Crème De Cacao

$5.00+

Black Velvet Old Fashioned

$7.00

Blanton’s Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bourbon Old Fashioned

$6.00

Brandy Old Fashioned

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$7.00

Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned

$7.00

Canadian Club Old Fashioned

$7.00

Captain Morgan Old Fashioned

$7.00

Crown Royal Old Fashioned

$8.00

Eagle Rare Old Fashioned

$10.00

Jack Daniels Old Fashioned

$8.00

Jameson Old Fashioned

$8.00

Jim Beam Old Fashioned

$7.00

Kessler Old Fashioned

$7.00

Korbel Old Fashioned

$7.00

Longbranch Old Fashioned

$9.00

Makers Mark Old Fashioned

$9.00

Scotch Old Fashioned

$7.00

Southern Comfort Old Fashioned

$7.00

Whiskey Old Fashioned

$6.00

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned

$11.00

Shanky's Whip Old Fashioned

$7.00

Appleton Rum

$6.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Limon

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Meyers

$7.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Angel's Envy

$9.00+

B&B

$7.00+

Blanton's

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Chivas Regal

$8.00+

Cutty Sark

$6.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Eagle Rare

$8.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$8.00+

Glenlivet

$9.00+

Jefferson's Ocean

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00+

Longbranch

$8.00+

Well Bourbon

$5.00+

Well Scotch

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+Out of stock

Wellers Special Reserve

$9.00+

Patron Cafe

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Potato Vodka

$6.00+

Stoli

$6.00+

Titos

$5.50+

UV Blue

$5.00+Out of stock

UV Cherrry

$5.00+

UV Grape

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Black Velvet

$5.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Canadian Club

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Kesslers

$5.00+

Makers 46

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Mount Royal

$6.00+

Sazerac Rye

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Templeton Rye

$7.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Windsor Canadian

$6.00+

Yukon Jack

$7.00+

Korbel

$6.00+

Well Brandy

$5.00+

Christian Brothers

$5.00+

Bronx Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Deep Blue Sea Martini

$10.00

French Martini

$10.00

Gummy Bear Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Martini of the Month

$10.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$10.00

The Metropolitan

$10.00

Ice Cream Drinks

Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Charlie Brown

$7.00

Golden Cadillac

$7.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Pink Squirrel

$7.00

Velvet Hammer

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Supper Club. Thanks for supporting local!

Location

370 WI-35, Hazel Green, WI 53811

Directions

Gallery
3 Mile House Supper 'Club image

