3 Nicks Sports Bar Sports Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4822 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - - DEARBORN
No Reviews
5575 Greenfield Road Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurant