Food

Build Your Own

14-inch Cheese Pizza

$13.99

8-inch Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10-inch Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Pal's Specialties

14-inch Specialty

$17.99

8-inch Personal Specialty

$10.99

10-inch Cauliflower Specialty

$15.99

Sandwiches and Wraps

Nettie's Homemade Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, and Creamy Dressing. Served on Texas Toast with Lettuce and Tomato.

Old Fashion BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Classic Club

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, and American Cheese. Served on sliced Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch

Yardbird Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Mayo

Chicken Porch Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Red Onions, Grated Cheese, Jalapenos, Ranch, and BBQ Sauce

Wings

6-Piece Boneless Wings

$8.49

Oven baked and your choice of sauce

12-Piece Boneless Wings

$11.49

Oven baked and your choice of sauce

20-Piece Boneless Wings

$18.49

Oven baked and your choice of sauce

6-Piece Bone-in Wings

$9.49

Oven baked and your choice of sauce

12-Piece Bone-in Wings

$15.49

Oven baked and your choice of sauce

20-Piece Bone-in Wings

$22.49

Oven baked and your choice of sauce

Starters

Bear Rolls (2PC)

$6.99

Pepperoni and Cheese Rolls with your choice of sauce

Cheese Bread (8")

$8.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.99

Cinnamon Sticks (6-inch)

$7.99

Cinnamon Sticks (14-inch)

$12.99

Dipping Sauces

Dipping Sauces

$0.75

Salad Bar

Salad with Entree

$5.99

One-Trip

$7.99

All-You-Can-Eat

$10.99

Beverages

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Powerade (Blue)

$2.50

Coca Cola Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

2-Liter Coke

$3.25

2-Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.25

1-Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.50

1-Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.50