Mexican & Tex-Mex

3 Pepper Burrito Downtown Sarasota

1,880 Reviews

$

14 N Lemon Ave

Sarasota, FL 34236

Popular Items

BURRITO
BOWL
QUESADILLA

Styles

BURRITO

BURRITO

$8.50

The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.

LIL HOMBRE BURRITO

LIL HOMBRE BURRITO

$7.50

Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!

EL HEFE BURRITO

EL HEFE BURRITO

$14.00

Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy! Includes Chips & Salsa

BOWL

BOWL

$8.50

Lose the tortilla and customize your burrito rice bowl! Not a salad. Comes w/ Chips & Salsa

SALAD

SALAD

$8.50

Ummm....its a Salad. Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!

NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.50

Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh

TACOS

TACOS

$8.50

Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both! Comes with chips & salsa as well : )

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.50

Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side. Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!

LIL QUESADILLA

LIL QUESADILLA

$7.50

Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side. Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!

Extras

CHIPS W/ SIDE

CHIPS W/ SIDE

$3.50

Bag of chips w/ choice of side

EXTRA SIDE OF SALSA

EXTRA SIDE OF SALSA

$1.29
EXTRA SIDE OF QUESO

EXTRA SIDE OF QUESO

$2.30
EXTRA SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

EXTRA SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.30
LARGE QUESO W/ CHIPS

LARGE QUESO W/ CHIPS

$6.00
LARGE GUACAMOLE W/ CHIPS

LARGE GUACAMOLE W/ CHIPS

$6.00
LARGE SALSA W/ CHIPS

LARGE SALSA W/ CHIPS

$6.00
SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

$2.50

8-ounce side of rice & beans. Enough for 1-2 people : )

DIP TRIO W/ CHIPS

DIP TRIO W/ CHIPS

$6.00

Bag of chips w/ House Salsa, Queso & Guacamole.

CHIPS ONLY

CHIPS ONLY

$1.00

EXTRA TORTILLA ON SIDE

$1.00

12" Fresh Pressed Tortilla

UNO TACO

UNO TACO

$4.00

Kids Meals

Kids 12 & Under
Kids Lil Quesadilla

Kids Lil Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids 12 & Under Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side. Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!

Kids Lil Burrito

Kids Lil Burrito

$6.99

Kids 12 & Under

Kids Taco Kit

Kids Taco Kit

$6.99

Kids 12 & Under

Desserts

COOKIERITO

COOKIERITO

$3.00

Try our trademarked wow machine! Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!

CHURRO

CHURRO

$2.00

A classic Mexican desert. 10" long fresh fried as ordered dipped in cinnamon sugar mix.

CHURRO CHIPS

CHURRO CHIPS

$1.00

Flour tortilla cut up to chips. Fried & Coated w/ Cinnamon Sugar!

Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK (22 OZ)

FOUNTAIN DRINK (22 OZ)

$2.30
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
BOTTLED COKE

BOTTLED COKE

$2.50
BOTTLED DIET COKE

BOTTLED DIET COKE

$2.50
BOTTLED SPRITE

BOTTLED SPRITE

$2.50
GLASS BOTTLED MEXICAN COKE

GLASS BOTTLED MEXICAN COKE

$2.50

Family Feast

TACO FEAST

TACO FEAST

$39.99

Taco Kit to feed 4-6 includes: -choice of up to 2 meats -12 taco shells -lettuce -pico -cheese -sour cream -chips -salsa

NACHO FEAST

NACHO FEAST

$34.99

Nacho's that feed 4-6 includes - choice of 1 meat, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso cheese and chips.

Restaurant info

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

Location

14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

