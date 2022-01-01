Mexican & Tex-Mex
3 Pepper Burrito Downtown Sarasota
Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!
14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236
