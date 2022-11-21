Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Italian

3 Restaurant 461 West Central St

778 Reviews

$$

461 West Central St

Franklin, MA 02038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

First -To Go

Buffalo Cauliflower (v)

$13.00

lightly fried florets | blue cheese crumbles | house-made buffalo sauce

Buffalo Tenders (g)

$14.00

served with bleu cheese dressing

Calamari

$16.00

cherry peppers | marinara sauce | basil aioli | pecorino romano cheese

Caribbean Tenders (g)

$14.00

spicy caribbean barbecue sauce | scallions | blue cheese dipping sauce

Chips & Dip

$10.00

house cut lattice potato chips | warm bacon onion gouda fondue

Italian Eggrolls

$15.00

hot italian sausage | mushrooms | peppers | onions | marinara dipping sauce

Lump Crab Dip (g)

$17.00

warm sherry and 3 cheese fondue | baked pita

Sheet Pan Nachos

$15.00

spicy beef | pico de gallo | jalapeños | avocado crema

Thai Chicken Skewers (g)

$13.00

chili spiced chicken | crushed peanuts | thai peanut sauce

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

soy marinated tuna | gojuchang sauce | avocado crema | crunchy wontons

Veal Marsala Meatballs

$16.00

mushroom marsala wine sauce | shaved romano cheese

Favorites

Butternut Squash Ravioli (v)

$27.00

house made ravioli | dried cranberries | walnuts | sage brown butter | balsamic drizzle

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

parmesan herb breaded chicken breast | parmesan risotto | green beans | lemon white wine beurre blanc

Chicken Parmesan (g)

$26.00

marinara | mozzarella | penne with buttery cheese sauce

Eggplant Neopolitan (v)

$25.00

herb breaded eggplant | spinach | red peppers | portobello mushrooms | provolone | marinara

Mediterranean Haddock (g)

$28.00

herb butter bread crumbs | chopped marinated tomatoes | kalamata olives | capers | basil quinoa | lemon beurre blanc

8oz Black Angus Filet Mignon (g)

$42.00

mashed potatoes | grilled asparagus | bordelaise sauce

Stuffed Pork Loin

$28.00

apple & sage stuffing | sauteed mushrooms | honey nut squash | sage pan gravy

14oz Black Angus Ribeye (g)

$42.00

onion strings | garlic compound butter

Rigatoni Bolognese (g)

$27.00

braised veal, beef & pork | house-made tomato sauce | mushrooms | cream

Pan Roasted Salmon (g)

$29.00

roasted spaghetti squash | apple brown butter chutney

Spicy Sausage Orecchiette

$27.00

sauteed hot italian sausage | sun-dried tomatoes | spinach | mushrooms | orecchiette pasta | parmesan garlic cream sauce

Pan Seared Sea Scallops (g)

$32.00

mushroom & butternut squash risotto | lemon beurre blanc

Zinfandel Braised Short Rib

$32.00

sauteed spinach | parmesan risotto | red wine demi glaze

Steak Tips (g)

$27.00

grilled balsamic onions | mashed potatoes | green beans | bourbon glaze

Stuffed Veal Cutlet

$28.00

hot italian sausage | spinach | mushrooms | provolone cheese | tomato caper butter sauce

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Garlic Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

GF Table Bread

Green Beans

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Mashed

$7.00

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Roasted Honey Nut Squash

$7.00

Side Penne

$8.00

Spaghetti Squash

$7.00

Table Bread

Salads and Bowls

"3" House Salad

$12.00

romaine and iceberg lettuce | red cabbage | radish | cucumbers | bacon | onion strings | creamy parmesan peppercorn dressing

Caesar Salad (g)

$12.00

crisp romaine | sourdough croutons | shaved pecorino | lemon garlic dressing

Chicken Avocado Bowl (g)

$25.00

louisiana style chicken | cotija cheese | chick peas | quinoa | red cabbage | red and yellow peppers | black bean corn salsa | cilantro aioli dressing

Harvest Salad (g)(v)

$13.00

organic mixed greens | poached pears | butternut squash | toasted walnuts | dried cranberries | gorgonzola crumbles | maple dijon vinaigrette

Mediterranean Bowl (g)(v)

$22.00

charred artichokes | hummus | chick peas | quinoa | kalamata olives | cucumbers | grape tomatoes | baby spinach | feta cheese | greek vinaigrette

Handhelds

The 3 Burger (g)

$8.50

Two pressed patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles, buttered brioche, french fries

Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread (g)

$17.00

ground beef | bacon | chopped tomatoes | pickles | iceberg lettuce | special sauce | cheddar and jack cheeses

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken | bacon | lettuce | tomatoes | avocado | chipotle ranch sauce | lattice chips

Fall Squash Flatbread (g)(v)

$17.00

honey nut squash | apples | caramelized onions | brie | butternut squash | romano cheese | roasted pepitas | honey drizzle

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

cheddar | slaw | pickles | hot honey | brioche bun | french fries

Street Corn Flatbread (g)

$17.00

grilled sweet corn | pulled chicken | queso fresco | cheddar jack cheese | cotija cheese | jalapeños | pickled red onions | cilantro | chile oil

Specials

Soup of the Day

$10.00

new england clam chowder

Pan Seared Halibut

$32.00

bok choy | carrots | oyster mushrooms | miso broth

Kid

Kid Beef Hot Dog

$10.00

Handcut fries

Kid Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Marinara and mozzarella

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Handcut fries

Kid Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Penne and marinara

Kid Fish and Chips

$10.00

Handcut fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Handcut fries

Kid HAMBURGER

$10.00

Handcut fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Choice of homestyle or Kraft

Kid Penne Pasta

$10.00

Choice of marinara or butter, topped with cheese

Kid Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Choice of Caesar or Garden

Kid Choc Sundae

Kid Vanilla Sundae

Desserts

A La Mode

$2.00

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

vanilla ice cream | warm brownie | whipped cream | caramel and chocolate drizzle

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

rich chocolate cake | whipped chocolate mousse | semi sweet chocolate ganache | espresso creme anglaise

Lemon Cake

$11.00

lemon cream cheese frosting | blueberry coulis | candied lemon

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

caramel sauce | whipped cream

Scoop of Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest events and specials @3restaurant

Location

461 West Central St, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
