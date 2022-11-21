American
Seafood
Italian
3 Restaurant 461 West Central St
778 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest events and specials @3restaurant
Location
461 West Central St, Franklin, MA 02038
Gallery