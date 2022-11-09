Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Squares Restaurant

399 Reviews

$$

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Blue Plate Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.95

praline sauce, whipped cream, powdered sugar, choice of breakfast meat

Cauliflower Curry Bowl

$15.95

house curry, bell peppers, chickpeas, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, green onion, cilantro, golden raisins, chopped peanuts, brown rice

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

hand breaded chicken, house made hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Family Meal of the Week

Family Primavera Orecchiette

$34.95Out of stock

orecchiette pasta, broccoli, char grilled zucchini, baby heirloom tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, tomato mornay, white wine, olive oil, shaved parmesan, julienne basil

Family Chicken Pesto Pasta

$39.95Out of stock

sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.

Family Chimichurri Short Rib

$49.95

oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.

Family Chilaquiles Meal

$29.95

corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs

Family Side House Salad

Family Side House Salad

$9.95
Family Side Grilled Ciabatta

Family Side Grilled Ciabatta

$4.95

Family Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Family Side Fruit

$7.95

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

goat cheese, local bare honey, toasted almonds

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.95
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.50

no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

coconut-crusted black tiger shrimp, asian slaw, sweet chili mustard, lime vinaigrette, wontons

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

chipotle peanut pesto aioli

Tuna App

Tuna App

$15.50

sushi grade tuna, tamari, green onions, ginger, wasabi aioli, capers, crispy wontons

Wings

Wings

$16.50

herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch

Entrees

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$16.50

pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Chicken Pesto Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$19.95

sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree

Chimichurri Short Rib

Chimichurri Short Rib

$26.95

oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.95

no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, house-made tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.95

faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc

Lemongrass Thai Chicken

Lemongrass Thai Chicken

$18.95

chicken breast, brown rice, broccoli, red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, peanut sauce (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Mac & Cheese

$16.50

cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2

Steak & Pierogies

Steak & Pierogies

$24.50

potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce

Walleye Dinner

Walleye Dinner

$27.50

canadian walleye filet panko crusted with side of tartar sauce or simply seared with side of lemon butter; mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables

Soup & Salads

Chicken Noodle - Cup

Chicken Noodle - Cup

$4.95

available daily

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$6.95

available daily

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.95

Mon - Wed: Tomato Basil Thurs - Sun: Chicken Wild Rice with Bacon

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.95

Mon - Wed: Tomato Basil Thurs - Sun: Chicken Wild Rice with Bacon

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.50

marinated red & gold beets, goat cheese, pistachios, arugula, micro radish sprouts, champagne vinaigrette

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing

House Salad Small

$7.50

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, herb vinaigrette[add grilled chicken $6 / add grilled steak $8 / add grilled salmon $10]

House Salad Large

$12.95

Mixed greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, herb vinaigrette

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$17.50

mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.50

sushi grade yellowtail tuna, brown rice, arugula, kale, avocado, radish, wasabi, poke dressing (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$19.95

sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$15.95

black quinoa, wild rice, baby kale, sweet potato, charred sweet corn, black beans, pickled fresno peppers, avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro vinaigrette

Handhelds

BLT-A

BLT-A

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil mayonnaise, toasted multigrain bread

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger

$16.50

beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce

Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger

Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger

$15.50

house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

beef patty, american cheese

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$15.50

Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

$13.95

"cheddar, provolone, tomato chutney, parmesan-crusted sourdough, tomato shooter"

Peter's Burger

Peter's Burger

$15.95

beef patty, pickle relish, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, fried egg, sourdough

Plant Based Patty Melt

Plant Based Patty Melt

$17.95
Short Rib Dip

Short Rib Dip

$16.95

short rib, provolone, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce, baguette, au jus

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$17.50

beef patty, bacon jam, truffle aioli, arugula, wisconsin cheddar, bacon

Breakfasts

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$14.95

eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast

Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito

Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.

Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.50

brown rice, pinto beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, charred corn, salsa roja, sunflower seeds, queso fresco (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter

Cakes Eggs & Links

$13.50

pancakes, eggs your way, pork sausage

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.50

corn tortillas, hash browns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, over easy eggs

Eggs Benny

Eggs Benny

$15.50

poached eggs, roasted ham, english muffin, hollandaise, hashbrowns

Farmer's Breakfast

$13.95

hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, toast

French Toast

$12.50

egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter

French Toast Chicken Stack

French Toast Chicken Stack

$15.95

french toast, nashville chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, parsley

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction

Killer Banana Waffle

$13.95

brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream

Oatmeal Pancakes

$11.50

tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter

Quinoa Oatmeal

Quinoa Oatmeal

$10.50

steel-cut oats, quinoa, bare honey, cream, blueberries

Salmon Scramble

Salmon Scramble

$15.50

smoked scottish salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese

Spinach Frittata

Spinach Frittata

$13.95

spinach, brie, fresh herbs, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, hashbrowns, toast

Side Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Side Egg

Side Fruit

$3.95

pineapple, red grapes, strawberries, seasonal fresh berries

Side Hashbrowns

$4.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Real Maple Syrup

$0.95

Side Toast

$2.95

Desserts

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$6.95

whipped cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.95

cheesecake, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.95

House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.50

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish add cheese .50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids French Toast

$8.50

served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00

Kids Mickey Pancake

Kids Mickey Pancake

$8.50

served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00

Kids Waffle

$8.50

Belgian waffle, whipped butter, and maple syrup. Served with fruit.

Side Kids Sausage

$1.00

Side Kids Bacon

$1.00

Extras

Side Breakfast Salad

$4.95

spring mix, arugula, parsley, chives, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, lemon zest, herb vinaigrette

Side Coleslaw

$3.95Out of stock

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Side Tuna

$9.95Out of stock

Side Vegetable

$3.95

broccoli, carrots, red pepper

Takeout Supplies

Utensils & Napkins Please!

Just Napkins Please!

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At 3 Squares Restaurant we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

Website

Location

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

3 Squares Restaurant image
3 Squares Restaurant image
3 Squares Restaurant image

