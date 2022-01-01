3 Tops BBQ
No reviews yet
5796 Ogeechee Road
Savannah, GA 31405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
5 Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
10 Wings
20 Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
30 Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
Empanadas
Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork, deep fried shells with our house made Cole slaw
Nachos
House made chips covered in your choice of meat, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Salsa
Street Tacos
Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork topped with our house made Cole slaw
Cheese Fries
10 Wings Tossed
App Out First
Bowl Of Brunswick
BBQ by the pound
Half slab of ribs
six bones
Full slb of ribs
12 bones
lb. Pulled Pork
Pecan smoked pulled pork
lb. Beef Brisket
Pecan smoked beef briskett
Chicken Quarter
Pecan smoked leg quarter
Smoked Sausage Link
Pecan smoked sausage
lb. Pulled Chicken
1 Rib
Jalapeno Sausage Link
BBQ Plates
Beef Briskett
Brisket smoked for 10 hours and served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
Chicken Quarter
A piece of dry rubbed chicken smoked for 4 hours served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
Chicken Tender Basket
Combo Plate
Choice of two meats
Jalapeno Sausage
Sampler Plate
Choice of three meats
Super Sampler Plate
Choice of four meats
Smoked Sausage
Peacn smoked sausage
St. Louis Ribs
Pecan smoked ribs served with your choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
Pulled Chicken
Pulled Pork
A generous portion of pulled pork served with choice of sauce, 2 sides and corn bread
BURGERS
3 Tops
Our ½ pound seasoned patty infused with diced Jalapeno’s topped with brisket, pulled pork, two stripes of bacon and choice of cheese. Drizzled with our signature tops sauce served with fries
BYOB
Our seasoned ½ pound patty built your way keep it simple or go nuts!!!
MAC
A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with two slices of bacon and a portion of our house made mac & cheese served with fries
Smokey South
A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with pulled pork drizzled with hickory sauce and melted smoked Gouda cheese topped with pickles and served with fries
THE 82nd
DESSERT
Kids Menu
Kids Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
Chicken Tenders
Lightly fried chicken tenders
Tiny Top Burger
1/4 pound patty
Corn Bread and Mac n cheese
Kids Pulled Pork Sand
SANDWICH COMBO
Brisket Sand Combo
Buffalo Chicken Combo
A shredded spicy chicken sandwich smothered in our house made buffalo sauce served on a bun
Chicken Sand Combo
Beer battered chicken breast fried to perfection topped with pickles, lettuce, and your choice of cheese.
Pulled Pork Sand Combo
12 Hours of Pecan smoked pulled pork served on a bun topped with our house made Cole Slaw
Sausage Link Sand Combo
Smoked Chicken Salad
SANDWICH ONLY
Sauce
Sides
Brunswick Stew
Cole Slaw
Our homemade slaw infused with our basic vinegar sauce
Collard Greens
Southern favorite with great flavor
Corn Bread
Made fresh daily
Fried Okra
Fries
Fried golden brown
Mac n Cheese
Our homemade 5 cheese and spice baked version of a classic favorite
Potato Salad
Our mustard based potato salad adds a fresh side to our BBQ
Spicy Beans
Our spin on beans, a robust pinto bean simmered with a hint of bacon and fresh spices
Sweet Potato Fries
Single Bun
Misc.
BYOP
N/A Beverages
Beer
Bud Light Draft
Miller Light Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Yuengling Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Angry Orchard Draft
Sweet Water IPA Draft
Stella Artois Draft
Sam Adams Draft
Wicked Weed Draft
Tropicalia Draft
Bells Porter
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Dos XX
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Modelo
Natural Light
PBR
Purple Haze
White Claws
Twisted Tea
Wild IPA
Wild Lemonade
Wine
Pitchers
Merch
Blue Shirt SM
Blue Shirt MD
Blue Shirt LG
Blue Shirt XL
Red Shirt SM
Red Shirt MD
Red Shirt LG
Red Shirt XL
Black Shirt SM
Black Shirt MD
Black Shirt LG
Black Shirt XL
Camo Hat SM/MD
Camo Hat LG/XL
Camo Hat Snap
Red Shirt 2XL
Blue Shirt 2XL
APPETIZERS
5 Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
10 Wings
20 Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
30 Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
Empanadas
Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork, deep fried shells with our house made Cole slaw
Nachos
House made chips covered in your choice of meat, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Salsa
Street Tacos
Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork topped with our house made Cole slaw
Cheese Fries
10 Wings Tossed
App Out First
BBQ by the pound
Half slab of ribs
six bones
Full slb of ribs
12 bones
lb. Pulled Pork
Pecan smoked pulled pork
lb. Beef Brisket
Pecan smoked beef briskett
Chicken Quarter
Pecan smoked leg quarter
Smoked Sausage Link
Pecan smoked sausage
lb. Pulled Chicken
1 Rib
Jalapeno Sausage Link
BBQ Plates
Beef Briskett
Brisket smoked for 10 hours and served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
Chicken Quarter
A piece of dry rubbed chicken smoked for 4 hours served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
Chicken Tender Basket
Combo Plate
Choice of two meats
Jalapeno Sausage
Sampler Plate
Choice of three meats
Super Sampler Plate
Choice of four meats
Smoked Sausage
Peacn smoked sausage
St. Louis Ribs
Pecan smoked ribs served with your choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread
Pulled Chicken
Pulled Pork
A generous portion of pulled pork served with choice of sauce, 2 sides and corn bread
BURGERS
3 Tops
Our ½ pound seasoned patty infused with diced Jalapeno’s topped with brisket, pulled pork, two stripes of bacon and choice of cheese. Drizzled with our signature tops sauce served with fries
BYOB
Our seasoned ½ pound patty built your way keep it simple or go nuts!!!
MAC
A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with two slices of bacon and a portion of our house made mac & cheese served with fries
Smokey South
A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with pulled pork drizzled with hickory sauce and melted smoked Gouda cheese topped with pickles and served with fries
THE 82nd
DESSERT
Kids Menu
Kids Wings
Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.
Chicken Tenders
Lightly fried chicken tenders
Tiny Top Burger
1/4 pound patty
Corn Bread and Mac n cheese
Kids Pulled Pork Sand
SANDWICH COMBO
Brisket Sand Combo
Buffalo Chicken Combo
A shredded spicy chicken sandwich smothered in our house made buffalo sauce served on a bun
Chicken Sand Combo
Beer battered chicken breast fried to perfection topped with pickles, lettuce, and your choice of cheese.
Pulled Pork Sand Combo
12 Hours of Pecan smoked pulled pork served on a bun topped with our house made Cole Slaw
Sausage Link Sand Combo
SANDWICH ONLY
Sauce
Sides
Brunswick Stew
Cole Slaw
Our homemade slaw infused with our basic vinegar sauce
Collard Greens
Southern favorite with great flavor
Corn Bread
Made fresh daily
Fried Okra
Fries
Fried golden brown
Mac n Cheese
Our homemade 5 cheese and spice baked version of a classic favorite
Potato Salad
Our mustard based potato salad adds a fresh side to our BBQ
Spicy Beans
Our spin on beans, a robust pinto bean simmered with a hint of bacon and fresh spices
Sweet Potato Fries
Single Bun
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5796 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405