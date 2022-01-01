Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Tops BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

5796 Ogeechee Road

Savannah, GA 31405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Plate
Pulled Pork Sand Combo
Mac n Cheese

APPETIZERS

5 Wings

$8.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

10 Wings

$14.00

20 Wings

$25.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

30 Wings

$34.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

Empanadas

$10.00

Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork, deep fried shells with our house made Cole slaw

Nachos

$8.50

House made chips covered in your choice of meat, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Salsa

Street Tacos

$11.00

Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork topped with our house made Cole slaw

Cheese Fries

$8.00

10 Wings Tossed

App Out First

Bowl Of Brunswick

$7.25

BBQ by the pound

Half slab of ribs

$16.00

six bones

Full slb of ribs

$28.00

12 bones

lb. Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pecan smoked pulled pork

lb. Beef Brisket

$20.00

Pecan smoked beef briskett

Chicken Quarter

$7.00

Pecan smoked leg quarter

Smoked Sausage Link

$3.00

Pecan smoked sausage

lb. Pulled Chicken

$14.00

1 Rib

$3.00

Jalapeno Sausage Link

$3.00

BBQ Plates

Beef Briskett

$21.00

Brisket smoked for 10 hours and served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread

Chicken Quarter

$12.00

A piece of dry rubbed chicken smoked for 4 hours served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Combo Plate

$18.50

Choice of two meats

Jalapeno Sausage

$12.00

Sampler Plate

$23.50

Choice of three meats

Super Sampler Plate

$30.50

Choice of four meats

Smoked Sausage

$12.00

Peacn smoked sausage

St. Louis Ribs

$18.00+

Pecan smoked ribs served with your choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread

Pulled Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$15.25

A generous portion of pulled pork served with choice of sauce, 2 sides and corn bread

BURGERS

3 Tops

$19.25

Our ½ pound seasoned patty infused with diced Jalapeno’s topped with brisket, pulled pork, two stripes of bacon and choice of cheese. Drizzled with our signature tops sauce served with fries

BYOB

$14.00

Our seasoned ½ pound patty built your way keep it simple or go nuts!!!

MAC

$15.25

A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with two slices of bacon and a portion of our house made mac & cheese served with fries

Smokey South

$16.25

A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with pulled pork drizzled with hickory sauce and melted smoked Gouda cheese topped with pickles and served with fries

THE 82nd

$14.25

DESSERT

Brownies

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Empanadas

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Bannana Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Wings

$10.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Lightly fried chicken tenders

Tiny Top Burger

$8.50

1/4 pound patty

Corn Bread and Mac n cheese

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sand

$8.00

SANDWICH COMBO

Brisket Sand Combo

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Combo

$12.00

A shredded spicy chicken sandwich smothered in our house made buffalo sauce served on a bun

Chicken Sand Combo

$10.00

Beer battered chicken breast fried to perfection topped with pickles, lettuce, and your choice of cheese.

Pulled Pork Sand Combo

$11.00

12 Hours of Pecan smoked pulled pork served on a bun topped with our house made Cole Slaw

Sausage Link Sand Combo

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

SANDWICH ONLY

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage Link Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Sauce

Basic Vinegar Sauce

$1.00

Vinegar

Hickory Sauce

$1.00

Smoked Hickory

Peach Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Tangy

3 Tops Sauce

$1.00

Spicy

Buffalo

$1.00

Buffalo Hot

$1.00

Sides

Brunswick Stew

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Our homemade slaw infused with our basic vinegar sauce

Collard Greens

$3.75

Southern favorite with great flavor

Corn Bread

$2.00

Made fresh daily

Fried Okra

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Fried golden brown

Mac n Cheese

$3.75

Our homemade 5 cheese and spice baked version of a classic favorite

Potato Salad

$3.75

Our mustard based potato salad adds a fresh side to our BBQ

Spicy Beans

$3.75

Our spin on beans, a robust pinto bean simmered with a hint of bacon and fresh spices

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Single Bun

$1.00

Misc.

Jalapeno White Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Large Buffalo Sauce 4oz

$2.25

Add Mayo

$0.25

Extra Bun

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Cheese On Fries

$1.00

BYOP

Potato

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

1\2 & 1\2 Tea

$2.75

Kid Size Drink

$2.00

Water

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Miller Light Draft

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Angry Orchard Draft

$6.00

Sweet Water IPA Draft

$6.00

Stella Artois Draft

$6.00

Sam Adams Draft

$5.50

Wicked Weed Draft

$6.25

Tropicalia Draft

$6.00

Bells Porter

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$5.50

Dos XX

$4.25

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

Modelo

$5.50

Natural Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.50

Purple Haze

$4.75

White Claws

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Wild IPA

$6.50

Wild Lemonade

$6.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Sangria

$6.00

House Red Cab

$8.00

House Rose

$8.00

Pitchers

Bud Light

$12.00

Miller Lite

$14.50

Michelob Ultra

$14.50

Yuengling

$19.00

Blue Moon

$19.00

Angry Orchard

$19.00

Sweet Water IPA

$19.25

Stella Artois

$19.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$17.50

Wicked Weed IPA

$20.00

Merch

Blue Shirt SM

$20.00

Blue Shirt MD

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Shirt LG

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Red Shirt SM

$20.00

Red Shirt MD

$20.00Out of stock

Red Shirt LG

$20.00Out of stock

Red Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Black Shirt SM

$20.00Out of stock

Black Shirt MD

$20.00Out of stock

Black Shirt LG

$20.00Out of stock

Black Shirt XL

$20.00

Camo Hat SM/MD

$25.00Out of stock

Camo Hat LG/XL

$25.00Out of stock

Camo Hat Snap

$25.00Out of stock

Red Shirt 2XL

$22.00

Blue Shirt 2XL

$22.00

APPETIZERS

5 Wings

$8.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

10 Wings

$14.00

20 Wings

$25.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

30 Wings

$34.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

Empanadas

$10.00

Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork, deep fried shells with our house made Cole slaw

Nachos

$8.50

House made chips covered in your choice of meat, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Salsa

Street Tacos

$11.00

Shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork topped with our house made Cole slaw

Cheese Fries

$8.00

10 Wings Tossed

App Out First

BBQ by the pound

Half slab of ribs

$16.00

six bones

Full slb of ribs

$28.00

12 bones

lb. Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pecan smoked pulled pork

lb. Beef Brisket

$20.00

Pecan smoked beef briskett

Chicken Quarter

$7.00

Pecan smoked leg quarter

Smoked Sausage Link

$3.00

Pecan smoked sausage

lb. Pulled Chicken

$14.00

1 Rib

$3.00

Jalapeno Sausage Link

$3.00

BBQ Plates

Beef Briskett

$21.00

Brisket smoked for 10 hours and served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread

Chicken Quarter

$12.00

A piece of dry rubbed chicken smoked for 4 hours served with choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Combo Plate

$18.50

Choice of two meats

Jalapeno Sausage

$12.00

Sampler Plate

$23.50

Choice of three meats

Super Sampler Plate

$30.50

Choice of four meats

Smoked Sausage

$12.00

Peacn smoked sausage

St. Louis Ribs

$18.00+

Pecan smoked ribs served with your choice of sauce, 2 sides, and corn bread

Pulled Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$15.25

A generous portion of pulled pork served with choice of sauce, 2 sides and corn bread

BURGERS

3 Tops

$19.25

Our ½ pound seasoned patty infused with diced Jalapeno’s topped with brisket, pulled pork, two stripes of bacon and choice of cheese. Drizzled with our signature tops sauce served with fries

BYOB

$14.00

Our seasoned ½ pound patty built your way keep it simple or go nuts!!!

MAC

$15.25

A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with two slices of bacon and a portion of our house made mac & cheese served with fries

Smokey South

$16.25

A well-seasoned ½ pound patty topped with pulled pork drizzled with hickory sauce and melted smoked Gouda cheese topped with pickles and served with fries

THE 82nd

$14.25

DESSERT

Brownies

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Empanadas

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Bannana Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Wings

$10.00

Drums and Flats smoked in Pecan wood then deep fried to a golden brown served as is or tossed in a sauce of choice served with celery and carrots.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Lightly fried chicken tenders

Tiny Top Burger

$8.50

1/4 pound patty

Corn Bread and Mac n cheese

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sand

$8.00

SANDWICH COMBO

Brisket Sand Combo

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Combo

$12.00

A shredded spicy chicken sandwich smothered in our house made buffalo sauce served on a bun

Chicken Sand Combo

$10.00

Beer battered chicken breast fried to perfection topped with pickles, lettuce, and your choice of cheese.

Pulled Pork Sand Combo

$11.00

12 Hours of Pecan smoked pulled pork served on a bun topped with our house made Cole Slaw

Sausage Link Sand Combo

$10.00

SANDWICH ONLY

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage Link Sandwich

$7.00

Sauce

Basic Vinegar Sauce

$1.00

Vinegar

Hickory Sauce

$1.00

Smoked Hickory

Peach Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Tangy

3 Tops Sauce

$1.00

Spicy

Buffalo

$1.00

Buffalo Hot

$1.00

Sides

Brunswick Stew

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Our homemade slaw infused with our basic vinegar sauce

Collard Greens

$3.75

Southern favorite with great flavor

Corn Bread

$2.00

Made fresh daily

Fried Okra

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Fried golden brown

Mac n Cheese

$3.75

Our homemade 5 cheese and spice baked version of a classic favorite

Potato Salad

$3.75

Our mustard based potato salad adds a fresh side to our BBQ

Spicy Beans

$3.75

Our spin on beans, a robust pinto bean simmered with a hint of bacon and fresh spices

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Single Bun

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

1\2 & 1\2 Tea

$2.75

Kid Size Drink

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5796 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverboat Pizza Company
orange star4.4 • 768
5975 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #49 Savannah, GA
orange star4.4 • 74
5710 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Georgetown
orange star4.1 • 1,728
1190 king george blvd savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
VFW Canteen and Grill - Post 660 - 5115 Ogeechee Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5115 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
Holy Pie Pizzeria - Dean Forest Rd. - 1450 Dean Forest Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E Garden City, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
The Taco Stache
orange star4.3 • 1,259
100 Blue Moon Crossing Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston