30 Hop - Ankeny
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Here at 30hop there is an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating the good times!
Location
1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny, IA 50023
Gallery
