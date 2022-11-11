Restaurant header imageView gallery

30 Hop - Ankeny

review star

No reviews yet

1615 SW Main Street

Ankeny, IA 50023

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Chicken Sammy
Poke Bowl
Classic Burger

SNACKS & APPS

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$12.95

crispy shrimp, sweet corn salsa, cabbage, quest fresco, salsa bruja

Bang Bang Brussels

Bang Bang Brussels

$11.95

spicy sweet chili sauce, scallion, sesame, spicy aioli, wontons

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.95

choose: buffalo, chili-garlic, honey BBQ or Hoisin Sticky served with ranch or blue cheese

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.95

chorizo queso, tortilla chips, cilantro

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Tortilla chips, fresh salsa, cilantro

Kitchen Fries

Kitchen Fries

$11.95

fries, cheese fondue, bacon, queso fresco, jalapeño, spicy aioli

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$14.95

garlic hummus, creamy kalamata tapenade, herb feta dip, toasted naan dippers

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

lightly salted pretzel balls, cheese fondue, and honey mustard

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.95

choose: traditional buffalo, firecracker, thai ginger

GREENS

1/2 House Greens

1/2 House Greens

$5.00

baby greens, tomato, carrot, plum vin.

1/2 Very Berry

1/2 Very Berry

$6.75

honey vin., blueberry, strawberry, candied almond, goat cheese

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

crispy chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing

Chop Chop

Chop Chop

$13.95

chilled grilled chicken, Asian slaw, edamame, ginger plum dressing, cilantro, rice noodles, wontons

Full Very Berry

Full Very Berry

$11.95

honey vin., blueberry, strawberry, candied almond, goat cheese

Full House Greens

Full House Greens

$9.00

baby greens, tomato, carrot, plum vin.

SOUPS

CUP Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

CUP Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

$6.95

carrot, spinach, garlic

BOWL Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

BOWL Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

$8.95

carrot, spinach, garlic

CUP Butternut Squash

CUP Butternut Squash

$5.95

maple cream, pumpkin seeds

BOWL Butternut Squash

BOWL Butternut Squash

$7.95

maple cream, pumpkin seeds

BURGERS & SUCH

Beast Burger

Beast Burger

$17.95

waygu beef, bison, elk, pork, caramelized onion, fontina, hunters sauce, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

choose: buffalo, maple bourbon buffalo, hoisin sticky, honey bbq, or chili garlic with ranch

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.50

certified angus beef patties, american cheese, fancy sauce, pickles

Creamy Brie Burger

Creamy Brie Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef patties, brie cheese, tomato compote, arugula, herb aioli

Grilled Chicken Sando

Grilled Chicken Sando

$15.50

marinated chicken, provolone, giardiniera aioli, roasted peppers, shredded romaine

Nashville Chicken Sammy

Nashville Chicken Sammy

$15.95

crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$14.50

panko breaded, slaw, pickled onion, jalapeno, dynamite sauces

Salmon Bahn Mi

$17.95

grilled salmon, cucumber, radish, cilantro, pickled carrot, gochujang sauce, spicy aioli, hoagie

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy

$16.95

cornmeal crusted shrimp, sriracha-lime aioli, lemon napa cabbage slaw, hoagie

Spicy Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef patties, jalapeño, bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, spicy aioli, crispy onions

Truffle Cheesesteak

Truffle Cheesesteak

$16.95
Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$14.50

smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, pesto, garlic & herb aioli, tomato, sourdough

Vegan Burger

$14.95

impossible patty, hummus, roasted peppers, cucumber salad

TACOS

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.50

beer battered cod, slaw, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$15.95

shredded chicken, slaw, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime cream, queso fresco, cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

crispy shrimp, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime cream, quest fresco, cilantro

Birria Tacos

$18.50

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Creamy Sausage Rotini

Creamy Sausage Rotini

$17.95

Italian sausage, parmesan, cream, roasted tomato, spinach

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$13.95

hummus, cherry tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, chopped kale, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$19.95

chicken, shrimp, smoked sausage, steamed rice, peppers, onions, creole seasoning

Pesto Veggie Gnocchi

Pesto Veggie Gnocchi

$16.95

mushroom, zucchini, cauliflower, roasted tomatoes, white wine, cream, pesto, parmesean

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.95

marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu

Yakisoba Bowl

Yakisoba Bowl

$12.50

noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, (choose prime sirloin +5, shrimp +5, chicken +5, tofu +4, or extra veg +3)

SIDES

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Bang Bang Brussels

$8.00

spicy sweet chili sauce, scallion, sesame, spicy aioli, wontons

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Rice

$2.00

Wok Veggies

$5.00

sautéed onion, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, red pepper

SWEETS

Berry Lemon Mascarpone Cake

Berry Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$9.95

whipped cream, berries

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$9.95

whipped cream, berries

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Patty

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Here at 30hop there is an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating the good times!

1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

