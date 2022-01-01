Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

300 Burger 300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170

review star

No reviews yet

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
The BEC
Cheese Curds

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.00

Hand Crafted 1/3 lb patty

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Classic 1/3 lb Certified Angus Burger Patty with your choice of cheese!

The BEC

The BEC

$13.00

Classic Burger with Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese

Caliente

Caliente

$13.00

Classic burger with Ghost Chili Spicy cheese sauce!

Betty

Betty

$13.00Out of stock

Classic Burger with Red Onion Jam and Feta

Bacon BBQ

Bacon BBQ

$13.00

Classic Burger with Bacon Jam and Sweet Baby Ray BBQ.

Du Jour; Shepherds Pie

Du Jour; Shepherds Pie

$12.00Out of stock

House-Made Mashed Potatoes, served over Ground Beef, Carrots, Peas in a Guinness Gravy.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, dukes mayo, and house made pickles.

Chicken Sandwich with Cheese

$12.00

The BEC Chicken

$13.00

Caliente Chicken

$13.00

Betty Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Du Jour Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Portobella Sandwich

Portobella Sandwich

Portobella Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, dukes mayo, and house made pickles.

Portobella Sandwich with Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

The BEC Portobella

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon Egg and Cheese!

Caliente Portobella

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Ghost Chili Cheese Sauce!

Betty Portobella

$13.00Out of stock

Red Onion Jam and Feta!

Bacon BBQ Portobella

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam and Sweet Baby Ray BBQ!

Du Jour Portobella

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich of the Moment!

Specialty Sandwiches

Salmon Croquette

Salmon Croquette

$13.00

Salmon patty served with avocado, mixed greens, tomato.

The Vegan Burger

The Vegan Burger

$13.00

100% plant based patty with vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Soups

Beef and Barley

Beef and Barley

Sirloin chunks, with Barley, Red Wine, Vegetables and Chopped Portabella.

House Made Carrot and Orange Bisque

House Made Carrot and Orange Bisque

Out of stock

House made Carrot and Orange bisque, with Star Anise and topped with cracked Red Peppercorn

3 Bean Chili

$4.00+

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Thin cut sweet potato French fries.

Fried Pickles

$6.00
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal fruit, cut fresh to order.

Loaded Idaho Nachos

Loaded Idaho Nachos

$12.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Waffle cut fried Potatoes

Desserts

Chocolate Tart

$5.00

Float

$5.00

Scoop of Ice cream

$3.00
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding.

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding.

$7.00

Traditional Home-made Bread Pudding with raisins, topped with a Bourbon Sauce.

Kids

Plain Hamburger

$8.00

Country style Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Plain Cheese Burger

$8.00

Plain Cheese Burger.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sodas And Tea

Brewed Ice Tea

$2.00
12 oz Can

12 oz Can

$2.00
16 oz Can

16 oz Can

$3.00
20 oz Bottle

20 oz Bottle

$3.00

Soda/ Coke fountain

$2.50

Fountain soda, Coke, Diet coke, Fanta, Root beer, Mr. Pibb

Assorted Red Bulls

Assorted Red Bulls

$5.00

Regular, Sugar Free, Yellow Edition. Coconut, Watermelon.

Coffee

$2.00

Draft Beer

Seudo Sue

$7.00

SHOT of Jameson

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Exile Ruthie

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Wilsons Honey Crisp Cider

$6.00

1664 French Pils

$6.00

Des Moines IPA

$6.00

Cocktails

Four Roses SB Old Fashioned

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Classic version of the margherita, not blended nor available in Strawberry. Refreshing combination of Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime and Lemon juice, Simple syrup.

Classic Daiquiri

$8.00

Classic version of the Daiquiri, not blended nor available in Strawberry. Refreshing combination of Rum, Lime juice, Simple syrup.

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Single Barrel

$10.00

Small Batch

$12.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

High Life

$5.00

Schlitz

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Heineken n/a

$5.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher n/a

$5.00

Can Drinks

Big Grove Easy Eddy

$5.00

PBR

$4.00
Hard Kombucha

Hard Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock
White Claw

White Claw

$5.00
Cherry Kush Cider

Cherry Kush Cider

$5.00

Peace Tree Blonde Fatale

$6.00

Peace Tree Lake Look Trop Pale Ale

$6.00

Guinness Tall 16oz

$6.00

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler 16oz

$6.00

*SPECIAL* - Street Plant American Wheat

$4.00Out of stock

Coors

$5.00

Red Bull Cocktails

Red Bull Margherita

Red Bull Margherita

$10.00

Refreshing Combination of Watermelon Red Bull, Silver Tequila, Simple Syrup and fresh Lime Juice.

Tropical Tequila

Tropical Tequila

$10.00

Refreshing Combination of Tropical Red Bull, Silver Tequila, Cointreau, and Lime Juice

Bull-Berry Lemonade

Bull-Berry Lemonade

$10.00

Delightful blend of Berry Red Bull, Grenadine, Lemonade and Fresh Lime Juice.

Vodka

Blue Ox

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Gin

Gordon London's Dry

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Plymouth

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Revelton American Gin

$7.00

Tequila

Juarez Silver

$5.00

Exotico Blanco

$7.00

Exotico Reposado

$7.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Banhez - Mezcal

$7.00

Casa Amigos

$9.00

Rum

Castillo

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00Out of stock

Appleton

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Sugar

Capel - Pisco

$5.00

51 Cachaca

$5.00

Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon

$5.00

Cedar Ridge

$7.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Single Barrel

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Revelton Honey Whiskey

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

Rye Whiskey

Old Overholt

$5.00

Rittenhouse

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$9.00

Scotch

Famous Grouse

$5.00

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Laphroaig

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

Aberlour

$9.00

Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal

$7.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00

Brandy

Hennessy VS

$8.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Bols Triple Sec

$5.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$7.00

Pernod

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Revelton Whiskey Cream Liqueur

$7.00

Vermouth

Dolin Dry

$6.00

Dolin Blanc

$6.00

Dolin Rouge

$6.00

Wines

Red Wine

$7.00

White Wine

$7.00

Sparkling Wine

$7.00

T Shirt

T shirt - see server

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hand Crafted Burgers

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines, IA 50309

