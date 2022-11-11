300 West James
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
It's a beautiful day at 300 West James
Location
300 West James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Frisco's Chicken, Downtown Lancaster
4.7 • 155
454 New Holland Ave. Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lancaster
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurant