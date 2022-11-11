A map showing the location of 300 West James View gallery

300 West James

review star

No reviews yet

300 West James Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Peking Duck Tacos (3)
Classic
Super Smash Burger

PIZZA - 8x8 Flatbread

8x8 flatbread

Cheese Pizza

$6.11

Morning Glory

$10.89

Sunny Egg, Crispy Potato, Bacon, Cheese, Jalapeño

Fungi

$10.89

Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Brussels Sprouts, Cheese

Philly Special

$11.77

Ribeye Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese

Zeus

$11.77

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ribeye Steak, Cheese

Figgy Piggy

$11.77

Fig Preserves, Prosciutto, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Brussels Sprouts, Cheese

SMASH BURGERS

1/4 lb Burger Served on Onion/Poppyseed Brioche

Classic

$8.88

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Super Smash Burger

$11.77

Sharp Cheddar, Crispy Bacon, Fresh Jalapenos, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Wild Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

SANDWICHES

Cuban

$12.88

Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Ciabatta

Chicago Beef

$14.11

Roasted Beef, Giardiniera, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Ciabatta, Au Jus

SMALL PLATES

Peking Duck Tacos (3)

$11.88

SOUP

French Onion Soup

$6.67

Toasted Baguette Crostini, Cheese Blend

SALAD

Cobb Salad

$12.11

Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, Red Beet Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles

SIDES

French Fries

$6.77

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.77

FRUIT

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Lemon

$0.70

Lime

$0.70
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's a beautiful day at 300 West James

Location

300 West James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Decades
orange star4.6 • 890
438 N Queen St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Pepper Theo Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
555 w. James st. Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 332
1040 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
American Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 53
1081 N Plum St Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Frisco's Chicken, Downtown Lancaster
orange star4.7 • 155
454 New Holland Ave. Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
The Steakout Express (Lancaster) - 43 West King Street
orange starNo Reviews
43 West King Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston