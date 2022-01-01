Restaurant header imageView gallery

302 Wheaton

163 Reviews

$

302 W Front st

wheaton, IL 60187

Popular Items

302 Burger
Fries
Chicken Tenders

Burgers

302 Burger

302 Burger

$7.00+

Includes: American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Schlick Sauce

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.00+

Vegetarian "Impossible meat" Includes: American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Schlick Sauce

Buns

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled chicken. Includes: American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Schlick Sauce

BLT

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on buttered and toasted white bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

American cheese on buttered white bread

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.50+

Choose a Chicago dog (yellow mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt) or customize to your tastes.

Kid's Meal

Kids Meal Slider

Kids Meal Slider

$6.00

2oz slider with American cheese and Schlick Sauce

Sides

Big Pretzel

Big Pretzel

$14.00

Our BIG soft pretzel comes with beer cheese, Schlick Sauce and mustard.

Fries

$3.00

$3.00
Wheaton Style Fries

$6.00

$6.00

Tator Tots

$3.00
Onion Rings

$3.00

$3.00
Chicken Tenders

$5.00

$5.00
Side Salad

$5.00

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.50
Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

$8.50

Sauce Side

$0.45

Side of Mandarins

$1.50

Side Dressing

$0.45+

Shane's Chili

$6.00

Soda

16oz Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Kids Milk White

$2.50

Kids Milk Chocolate

$2.50

Bowls

Wheaton Bowl

$8.00

Deconstructed 302 burger on a bed of tator tots. Includes: cheese, onions, tomatoes, pickles and Schlick Sauce

Shane's Chili

$6.00

Desserts/Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Oreo Shake

$4.50

Peppermint Shake

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Burgers | Craft Beer | Community

Location

302 W Front st, wheaton, IL 60187

Directions

302 Wheaton image

