KOA POKE AND BURRITO DORAL

review star

No reviews yet

10728 NW 74TH ST 305 THE POKE LIFE LLC

MIAMI, FL 33178

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
BUILD YOUR OWN BURRITO
VEGAN (EDAMAME FALAFEL) BURRITO

SODAS

COKE

COKE

$2.50
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.50
DIET

DIET

$2.50

JOE 3 LEMONADE REGULAR

$4.00

UNITED SODA MANGO

$3.00

SUNNY CULTURE GINGER

$6.50

CELSIUS RASPBERRY ACAI GREEN TEA

$2.29

CELSIUS ORANGE

$2.29

CELSIUS WILD BERRY

$2.29

CELSIUS WATERMELON

$2.29

CELSIUS PEACH VIBE

$2.29

POKE BOWLS

AHI TUNA POKE

$20.95

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$20.95

KRAB POKE

$20.95

EDAMAME FALAFEL POKE

$20.95

LOBSTER MIX POKE

$23.95

LOBSTER POKE

$25.95

POP CORN CHICKEN POKE

$20.95

PROTEIN BOWL

$16.00

RICE

$1.00

SALMON POKE

$20.95

SHRIMP POKE

$20.95

SPICY SALMON POKE

$20.95

SPICY TUNA POKE

$20.95

BURRITOS

BUILD YOUR OWN BURRITO

$20.95

AHI TUNA BURRITO

$20.95

SPICY TUNA BURRITO

$20.95

SALMON BURRITO

$20.95

SPICY SALMON BURRITO

$20.95

SWEET AND SPICY SHRIMP BURRITO

$20.95

VEGAN (EDAMAME FALAFEL) BURRITO

$20.95

KRAB BURRITO

$20.95

POPCORN CHICKEN BURRITO

$20.95

LOBSTER BURRITO

$25.95

LOBSTER MIX BURRITO

$23.95

SNACKS

POCKY ALMOND

POCKY ALMOND

$3.50
POCKY CHOCOLATE

POCKY CHOCOLATE

$3.50
POCKY C&C

POCKY C&C

$3.50
CHILI GREEN PEAS

CHILI GREEN PEAS

$6.50
POCKY STRAWBERRY

POCKY STRAWBERRY

$3.50

TATE'S TINY CHOCO CHIP

$1.00

LENKA PB SEA SALT

$4.50

BAREBELLS COOKIES & CREAM

$4.00

GIN TRAVEL PACK

$3.00

BALANCED TIGER PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE

$4.00

KATES PB DARK

$5.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00
CORTADITO

CORTADITO

$3.00
CAPUCCINO

CAPUCCINO

$4.00
LATTE

LATTE

$4.00
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00
FRAPPUCCINO

FRAPPUCCINO

$5.00
DOUBLESHOT ESPRESSO

DOUBLESHOT ESPRESSO

$3.50

WATER

COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$5.00
COCONUT WATER IN SHELL

COCONUT WATER IN SHELL

$5.50
KOA STILL WATER

KOA STILL WATER

$3.25
SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

COCONUT 100

$3.00

HARMLESS HARVEST

$5.00

KAMSA PROBIOTIC

TURMERIC MANGO

TURMERIC MANGO

$5.00
GINGER STRAWBERRY

GINGER STRAWBERRY

$5.00
GINGER LEMONADE

GINGER LEMONADE

$5.00

KAMSA PINEAPPLE COCONUT

$5.00

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00
305 SQUEEZED ORANGE CELERY KALE LEMON

305 SQUEEZED ORANGE CELERY KALE LEMON

$8.00
305 SQUEEZED TANGERINE

305 SQUEEZED TANGERINE

$7.00
305 SQUEEZED ORANGE BEET

305 SQUEEZED ORANGE BEET

$7.00
305 SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT

305 SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00
Come in and enjoy!

10728 NW 74TH ST 305 THE POKE LIFE LLC, MIAMI, FL 33178

