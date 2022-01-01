A map showing the location of 306 BBQ Muscle ShoalsView gallery
American
Barbeque
Chicken

306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

review star

No reviews yet

400 Avalon Ave Suite A

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Half Order Nachos

$6.99

Loaded BBQ Tots

$11.99

Half Order Tots

$7.99

Loaded BBQ Fries

$11.99

Half Order Fries

$7.99

Loaded BBQ Skins

$10.99

Half Order BBQ Skins

$6.99

Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Pork Skins (Plain)

$3.49

Sausage Cheese & Pickle Plate

$10.99

Half Sausage Cheese & Pickle Plate

$7.99

Bacon Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Bacon Pimento Cheese Pint

$10.99

BOLOGNA

Bologna Sandwich

$4.49

Bologna Sand w/ 2 Sides

$7.49

Bologna Plate w 2 Sides

$8.99

BRISKET

Brisket Sandwich

$9.49

Brisket Plate w/2 sides

$16.99

Brisket Sand w/1 side & Drink

$13.49

BRUNS STEW, CHIX SALAD, ETC

Small Brunswick

$4.00

Large Brunswick

$6.49

Small Brisket Chili

$4.00

Large Brisket Chili

$6.49

Small Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Large Red Beans & Rice

$6.49

Pint Brunswick

$6.49

Quart Brunswick

$11.00

1/2 Gallon Brunswick

$20.00

Gallon Brunswick

$40.00

CATFISH

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Catfish Sandwich w/2 Sides

$10.49

Catfish Plate w/2 sides

$11.49

Single Filet

$1.59

CHICKEN

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Chick Sand w/ 1 Side & Drink

$10.49

Chick Qtr w/2 sides

$9.99

Chick 1/2 w/2 sides

$12.99

Chick Qtr

$5.49

Chick Half

$8.49

Chick Whole

$14.99

CHICKEN SALAD

Chicken Salad Sandwich Mods

$5.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ 2 sides

$8.99

Chicken Salad Plate w/ 2 sides

$9.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

Finger Sandwich

$6.49

Fingers (4) w/2 sides

$12.49

Wing-Fing Combo

$13.99

Finger Sand w/1 side & Drink

$10.49

Single Chicken Finger

$1.99

COMBINATION PLATES

2 Meats w/2 sides

$18.99

3 Meats w/2 sides

$21.99

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding Cup

$2.39

Banana Pudding Pint

$6.49

Banana Pudding Quart

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$2.39

Chocolate Mousse Pint

$6.49

DRINKS

Soda

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Kids Drink

$1.00

Gallon of Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$2.39

HAM

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Ham Plate w/2 sides

$12.99

Ham Sandwich w/1 side & Drink

$10.99

LOADED POTATOES

Loaded Potato w/Meat

$8.99

2 Meat Potato

$10.99

Baked Potato

$5.49

PULLED PORK

Pork Sandwich

$5.49

Pork Plate w/2 sides

$11.99

Pork Sand w/1 side & Drink

$9.49

RIBS

Rib Sandwich

$7.99

Rib Sand w/ 1 side & Drink

$11.99

Plate (4 bones) w/2 sides

$14.99

Half Slab (6 bones) w/2 sides

$18.99

Full Slab w/2 sides

$29.99

Half Slab

$14.99

Slab

$25.99

Single Rib

$2.50

SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Salad w/ Meat

$9.99

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$2.39

Green Beans

$2.39

Brunswick Stew

$3.49

Baked Beans

$2.39

Potato Salad

$2.39

Slaw

$2.39

Chips

$2.39

Side Salad

$3.00

Hot Mustard Slaw

$2.39

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.39

Tater Tots

$2.39

French Fries

$2.39

Pork Skins

$2.39

Fried Okra

$2.39

Baked Potato (Sub for 2 sides)

Drink as side

Side Loaded Tots

$4.00

Side Loaded Fries

$4.00

Brisket Chili

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.39

Squash Casserole

$2.39

Red Beans & Rice

$2.39

Broccoli Casserole

$2.39

Hash-brown Casserole

$2.39

Cornbread Dressing

$2.39

Purple Hull Peas

$2.39

Turnip Greens

$2.39

Cheesy Grits

$2.39

Apple Casserole

$2.39

Chicken Salad

$3.49

Hoppin John

$2.39

Cucumber Salad

$2.39

Hushpuppies

$2.39

SLAW DOG

Slaw Dog

$4.99

Slaw Dog w/ 1 side & Drink

$8.99

TURKEY

Turkey Sandwich

$7.49

Turk Plate w/2 sides

$12.99

Turkey Sand w/1 side & Drink

$11.49

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$8.49

Thanksgiving Sand w/2 sides

$11.49

VEGETABLE PLATE

Vegetable Plate

$8.00

WINGS

Sm Wing (6) w/2 sides

$12.99

Lg Wing (10) w/2 sides

$17.99

Wing 1

$1.50

Wing (5)

$7.50

Wing (6)

$9.00

Wing (10)

$15.00

Wing (20)

$30.00

Wing (30)

$45.00

Wing (40)

$60.00

Wing (50)

$70.00

Wing (75)

$105.00

Wing (100)

$140.00

Wing (8)

$12.00

Wing (12)

$18.00

All Flats

$0.10

All Drums

$0.10

KIDDOS (12 & Under)

Kids Sandwich w/side

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers w/side

$5.00

Kids Plate w/side

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog w/ side

$5.00

Retail

Shirt

$17.00

306 Red Bottle

$4.99

306 White Bottle

$4.99

306 Hot Bottle

$4.99

306 Rib Rub

$9.99

306 Pick 3 Sauce

$13.99

Christmas Gift Box

$24.99

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Hat

$12.00

Take Out

Pork Meal

$24.49

Turkey Meal

$25.49

Ham Meal

$25.49

Chicken Meal

$25.49

Rib Meal

$33.49

Brisket Meal

$35.49

Tailgate Pack

$75.00

12 Pack Rolls

$3.00

8 Pack Buns

$3.00

12 Pack Buns

$4.00

Pork 1 Lb.

$12.00

Pork 1/2 Lb.

$7.00

Turkey 1 Lb.

$14.00

Turkey 1/2 Lb.

$8.00

Ham 1 Lb.

$14.00

Ham 1/2 Lb.

$8.00

Brisket 1 Lb.

$18.00

Brisket 1/2 Lb.

$10.00

Quarter Chicken

$5.49

Half Chicken

$8.49

Whole Chicken

$14.99

Whole Chicken all white

$16.99

Slab

$25.99

Slab 1/2

$14.99

4 oz. Sauce

$1.00

Half Pint Sauce

$3.00

Pint Sauce

$5.00

Quart Sauce

$9.00

Half Gallon Sauce

$15.00

Gallon Sauce

$24.00

Half Pint Side

$3.50

Pint Side

$6.49

Quart Side

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Side

$20.00

Gallon Side

$40.00

Wings (10)

$15.00

Wings (20)

$30.00

Wings (40)

$60.00

Wings (50)

$75.00

Wings (75)

$105.00

Wings (100)

$140.00

All Drums

$0.10

All Flats

$0.10

Add Ons

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Extra Pickle

$0.25

Extra Slaw

$0.25

Extra Sour Cream

$0.25

Extra Butter

$0.25

Extra Chives

$0.25

Upgrade Kid's Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Avalon Ave Suite A, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Odette
orange star4.8 • 2,019
120 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
306 BBQ Florence
orange starNo Reviews
322 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
North Wood Social
orange starNo Reviews
1121 n wood ave florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Does Southern Hospitality - 114 N Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
114 N Jackson Ave Russellville, AL 35653
View restaurantnext
Ray’s At The Bank
orange star4.2 • 58
1411 Huntsville Rd Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Muscle Shoals

Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
orange star4.5 • 438
619 Avalon Avenue Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Muscle Shoals
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston