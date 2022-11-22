Restaurant header imageView gallery

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street

Hollywood, FL 33021

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
A la Brasa
Mahi Mahi Escabeche

Al Toque

Guac Limeno

Guac Limeno

$7.99

Fresh hand mashed organic hass avocado, onions, cilantro, and aji limo.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Homemade corn chips with roasted tomatoes salsa.

Roasted Choclo

Roasted Choclo

$7.75

Natural peruvian roasted corn, avocado mayo, cotija cheese, drizzle huancaina, and cilantro.

Small Guac L

Small Guac L

$3.75

Fresh hand mashed organic hass avocado, onions, cilantro, and aji limo.

Papa Ala Huancaina

Papa Ala Huancaina

$7.99Out of stock

Boiled potato served in a yellow pepper cheese sauce top with salsa Criolla

Ceviches

fresh white fish marinated in lime juice, spices, red onions, and dash of cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn
Vegan ceviche

Vegan ceviche

$14.05

portobello mushroom and cucumber marinated in lime juice, spices, red onions, and a dash of cilantro, served with sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Shrimp ceviche

Shrimp ceviche

$15.95

wild shrimp marinated in lime juice, spices, red onions, and dash of cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn

Fish ceviche

Fish ceviche

$15.25

fresh white fish marinated in lime juice, spices, red onions, and a dash of cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Mix ceviche

Mix ceviche

$16.95

shrimp, white fish and octopus marinated in lime juice, spices, red onions, and dash of cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn.

Habla Causa Pe

Lemony mashed potato cake with a touch of Aji Amarillo.
Shrimp Causa

Shrimp Causa

$14.25

Lemony mashed potato cake with a touch of Aji Amarillo, topped with wild grilled shrimp, served cold.

Octopus Causa

Octopus Causa

$15.75

Lemony mashed potato cake with a touch of Aji Amarillo, topped with grilled Spain octopus, served cold

Lobster Causa

Lobster Causa

$17.25

Lemony mashed potato cake with a touch of Aji Amarillo, topped with grilled Main lobster, served cold.

Burritos/Bowls

Wrapped with flour tortilla or served in a bowl, mix greens, papa a la huancaina, white rice, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce and rocoto sauce.
Burrito

Burrito

$9.25

Wrapped with flour tortilla mix greens, papa a la huancaina, white rice, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce and rocoto sauce.

Bowl

Bowl

$9.35

mix greens, panamito, papa a la huancaina, white rice, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce and rocoto sauce.

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla with melted blended Mexican cheese, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce and rocotto sauce. (vegan cheese available).
QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$8.50

Street Tacos

A la Brasa

A la Brasa

$5.99

Organic Chicken, marinated in spices, coleslaw, cilantro, onions, with huancaina sauce.

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$5.99

Shredded Chicken, marinated in aji de gallina sauce with cilantro and salsa Criolla.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.99

Roasted organic pork, marinated in aji panca, chopped pineapple, cilantro, salsa criolla, with huancaina sauce.

Asado Picahana

Asado Picahana

$6.50

Roasted marinated Picanha, sweet potato, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with crema rocotto

Chicharron Colorado

Chicharron Colorado

$5.99

Huancayo style pork belly confit cooked with aji panca, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, topped with huancaína sauce.

Chicharron Lurin

Chicharron Lurin

$5.99

Slow cooked pork belly confit on sweet potatoes , salsa criolla, cilantro- topped with crema rocoto.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$6.75

Filet Mignon, caramelized onions, tomatoes mixed with soy sauce and spices- top with cilantro, potato sticks, and crema rocoto

Short Ribs Seco

Short Ribs Seco

$6.50

Short Ribs in cilantro sauce, refried beans, salsa criolla, cilantro, with huancaina sauce

Pacifico Tacos

Mahi Mahi Escabeche

Mahi Mahi Escabeche

$6.75

Fresh catch Mahi-Mahi grill served on cold mashed potato in aji Amarillo sauce. top with salsa Criolla cilantro, with crema rocoto.

Shrimp Anticuchero

Shrimp Anticuchero

$6.75

Wild Peruvian Shrimp in aji panca pepper sauce, cold mashed potato,top with salsa criolla, cilantro, and huancaina sauce.

Octopus Anticuchero

Octopus Anticuchero

$7.15

grilled Spanish Octopus served on cold mashed potato in aji panca sauce- top with salsa criolla, cilantro, and olive cream sauce.

Lobster Escabeche

Lobster Escabeche

$9.59

Fresh Lobster served on cold mashed potato in aji amarillo sauce,top with cilantro, salsa criolla, and crema rocoto.

Vegan Tacos

Mushrooms Saltado

Mushrooms Saltado

$5.95

A trio of caramelized mushrooms, onions and tomatoes cooked with soy sauce- topped with cilantro, potato sticks and vegan crema rocoto.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$5.95

Natural grilled cauliflower topped with salsa criolla, cilantro, marinated tofu and vegan huancaina sauce.

Rajas Poblano

Rajas Poblano

$5.95

Smoked poblano pepper cooked with marinated tofu- topped with salsa criolla, cilantro and vegan huancaina sauce.

Quinoa

Quinoa

$5.95

Peruvian tricolor quinoa with marinated tofu, cooked with a touch of aji amarillo- topped with salsa criolla, cilantro and vegan huancaina sauce.

Uchu Salads

House Salad

$8.05

mix green , cucumber, onion, tomato, young soy beans, cabbage, slices avocado, cilantro, toasted with our homemade dressing.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$9.75

Peruvian tricolor quinoa, young soybeans, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cabbage, tossed with our homemade lime passion fruit vinaigrette.

Kids menu

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.50

organic chicken and mixed Mexican cheese blend with a side of sour cream.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$5.50
Chicken quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

$8.50
Steak quesadilla

Steak quesadilla

$8.50

Sides/Sauces

White Refried Side

White Refried Side

$4.25
White Rice Side

White Rice Side

$3.95
Wild Rice Side

Wild Rice Side

$4.15
Rocotto Sauce

Rocotto Sauce

$2.75
Huancaina Sauce

Huancaina Sauce

$2.75
Olive Sauce

Olive Sauce

$2.75
Vegan huancaina

Vegan huancaina

$2.75
Vegan rocotto

Vegan rocotto

$2.75

Vegan Avocado Sauce

$2.75

Uchu Fire Hot Sauce

$9.95

House Spicy Sauce

Desserts

Crema Volteada

Crema Volteada

$6.50
Lucuma Tiramisu

Lucuma Tiramisu

$6.50

CHEVERE DRINKS

CHICHA MORADA

CHICHA MORADA

$4.25

FRESH ORGANIC PURPLE CORN DRINK BOIL TO PERFECTION WITH AROMAS AND FRESH SQUEEZE LIME

JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.25
MEXICAN COLA

MEXICAN COLA

$3.75
MEXICAN SPRITE

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.75
PINEAPPLE MINT WATER

PINEAPPLE MINT WATER

$4.25

FRESH ORGANIC PINEAPLEE CORN DRINK BOIL TO PERFECTION WITH AROMAS AND FRESH SQUEEZE LIME

SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
STILL WATER

STILL WATER

$3.00
GLASS INKA COLA

GLASS INKA COLA

$3.75
KOLA INGLESA

KOLA INGLESA

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Peruvian Craft Tacos and more

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, FL 33021

