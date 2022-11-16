Main picView gallery

30A Axe 4552 US Hwy 98, Suite 7-8

review star

No reviews yet

4552 US Highway 98 West

Suite 7-8

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Beer & Seltzers

Angry Orchard Draft

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Divide n Concur

$7.00

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.50

Coors Lite

$3.75

Bucket of Miller Lite

$18.00

Budweiser

$3.75

30A Beach Blonde

$6.00

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.75

O'Douls

$4.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$18.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Oyster City Mangrove

$8.00

White Claw

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Jai Alai or Sweet Water

$4.50

Michelob Pitcher

$18.00

Stella

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Sierra Nevada IPA

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Ghost Crab

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Dasani Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Cream Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Rosé

$7.50

Cabernet

$7.50

Champagne

$6.50

Chardonnay

$8.00

Hey Mama Rosé

$6.00

House Red Blend

$6.00

Merlot

$7.50

Moscato

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

Axe Throwing

1 Hour Axe Throwing

$30.00

1 Hour Group Rate

$20.00

2 Hour Axe Throwing

$50.00

2 Hour Group Rate

$40.00

1 Extra Hour

$10.00

Events

30A Threauxdown

$20.00

VIP Ticket

$25.00

Apparel

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Memberships

Membership (Couple)

$99.00

Membership (Individual)

$65.00

Signature Cocktails

30A Axe Mule

$10.00

Angry Balls

$8.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

The Blue Mermaid

$10.00

The Emerald Coast

$10.00

The Valkyrie

$10.00

Vodka Redbull

$10.00

Vodka Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Shot

$5.00

Punch

$6.00

Vodka Sprite

$6.50

24% Liquor Drink

$6.50

House Margarita

$5.00

Food

Kars Sweet N' Salty Trail Mix

Chips

$1.50

KitKat

$1.50

Microwave Popcorn

$1.50

Reese's

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Smartfood Popcorn

$1.50

Starburst

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Pizza

$3.00

Charcuterie Box

$20.00

Club Sandwich & Chips

$12.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Air Head

$1.00

Shrimp Ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4552 US Highway 98 West, Suite 7-8, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

