Bars & Lounges
American
30hop (Coralville)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop! If you’ve joined 30hop before you know there’s an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating good times!
Location
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville, IA 52241
Gallery