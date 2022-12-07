Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

30hop (Coralville)

No reviews yet

900 E 2nd Ave

Coralville, IA 52241

Popular Items

Poke Bowl
Classic Burger
Yakisoba Bowl

SNACKS & APPS

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$12.95

crispy shrimp, guajillo lime sauce, cabbage, cucumber pico, tortilla chips

Bang Bang Brussels

Bang Bang Brussels

$11.95

spicy sweet chili sauce, scallion, sesame, spicy aioli, wontons

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.95

choose: buffalo, chili-garlic, honey BBQ or Hoisin Sticky served with ranch or blue cheese

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.95

chorizo queso, tortilla chips, cilantro

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Tortilla chips, fresh salsa, cilantro

Kitchen Fries

Kitchen Fries

$11.95

fries, cheese fondue, bacon, queso fresco, jalapeño, spicy aioli

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$14.95

garlic hummus, herb feta dip, kalamata olives, toasted naan dippers

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

lightly salted pretzel balls, cheese fondue, and honey mustard

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.95

choose: traditional buffalo, firecracker, thai ginger

GREENS

1/2 House Greens

1/2 House Greens

$5.00

baby greens, tomato, carrot, plum vin.

1/2 Very Berry

1/2 Very Berry

$6.75

honey vin., blueberry, strawberry, candied pecans, goat cheese

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

crispy chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing

Chop Chop

Chop Chop

$13.95

chilled grilled chicken, Asian slaw, edamame, ginger plum dressing, cilantro, rice noodles, wontons

Full Very Berry

Full Very Berry

$11.95

honey vin., blueberry, strawberry, candied pecan, goat cheese

Full House Greens

Full House Greens

$9.00

baby greens, tomato, carrot, plum vin.

SOUPS

CUP Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

CUP Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

$6.95

carrot, spinach, garlic

BOWL Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

BOWL Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

$8.95

carrot, spinach, garlic

CUP Butternut Squash

CUP Butternut Squash

$5.95

maple cream, pumpkin seeds

BOWL Butternut Squash

BOWL Butternut Squash

$7.95

maple cream, pumpkin seeds

BURGERS & SUCH

Beast Burger

Beast Burger

$17.95

waygu, bison, elk, pork, caramelized onion, fontina, mushroom hunter sauce, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

choose: buffalo, maple bourbon buffalo, hoisin sticky, honey bbq, or chili garlic with ranch

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.50

certified angus beef patties, american cheese, fancy sauce, pickles

Creamy Brie Burger

Creamy Brie Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef patties, brie cheese, tomato compote, arugula, herb aioli

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy

$16.95

crispy shrimp tossed in chili garlic, napa cabbage slaw, mayo, tomato, toasted baguette

Grilled Chicken Sando

Grilled Chicken Sando

$15.50

marinated chicken, provolone, giardiniera aioli, roasted peppers, shredded romaine

Nashville Chicken Sammy

Nashville Chicken Sammy

$15.95

crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$14.50

panko breaded, slaw, pickled onion, jalapeno, dynamite sauces

Salmon Bahn Mi

$17.95

grilled salmon, cucumber, radish, cilantro, pickled carrot, gochujang sauce, spicy aioli, toasted baguette

Spicy Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef patties, jalapeño, bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, spicy aioli, crispy onions

Truffle Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese

Truffle Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese

$16.95

angus beef, sourdough, truffled three cheese blend, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion

Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$14.50

smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, pesto, garlic & herb aioli, tomato, sourdough

Vegan Burger

$14.95

impossible patty, hummus, roasted peppers, cucumber salad

TACOS

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.50

beer battered cod, slaw, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$15.95

shredded chicken, slaw, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime cream, queso fresco, cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

crispy shrimp, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime cream, quest fresco, cilantro

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Creamy Sausage Rotini

Creamy Sausage Rotini

$17.95

Italian sausage, parmesan, cream, roasted tomato, spinach

Greek Bowl 2.0

$13.95

hummus, quinoa tabouli, cucumber salad, marinated feta, tomato relish, fresh lettuce, naan bread

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$19.95

chicken, shrimp, smoked sausage, steamed rice, peppers, onions, creole seasoning

Pesto Veggie Gnocchi

Pesto Veggie Gnocchi

$16.95

mushroom, zucchini, cauliflower, roasted tomatoes, white wine, cream, pesto, parmesean

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.95

marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu

Yakisoba Bowl

Yakisoba Bowl

$12.50

noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, (choose prime sirloin +5, shrimp +5, chicken +5, tofu +4, or extra veg +3)

SIDES

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Bang Bang Brussels

$8.00

spicy sweet chili sauce, scallion, sesame, spicy aioli, wontons

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Rice

$2.00

Wok Veggies

$5.00

sautéed onion, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, red pepper

SWEETS

Berry Lemon Mascarpone Cake

Berry Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$9.95

whipped cream, berries

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$9.95

whipped cream, berries

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Patty

$7.50

Carry Out Cocktails

30 Old Fashioned To-go

$10.50+

House Whiskey Sour To-go

$9.95+

Blackberry Sucker Punch To-go

$8.95+

Top Shelf Margarita To-go

$10.95+

Strawberry Fields To-go

$8.50+

Sunset Sangria To-go

$9.95+

Rosé All Day Sangria To-go

$10.95+

Pomegranate Cran Mule To-go

$8.50+

Blueberry Fig Mule To-go

$8.95+

Vanilla Pear Mule To-go

$8.50+

Cucumber Watermelon Mule To-go

$8.50+

5 Cities Surfer Sauce

Crowler 5 Cities Surfer Sauce

$17.00

5ive Cities Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat

Crowler 5ive Cities Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat

$13.00

Alaskan Amber

Crowler Alaskan Amber

$11.00

Aslin Buku Saigon BA Stout

Crowler Aslin Buku Saigon BA Stout

$50.00

Backpocket Bubba

Crowler Backpocket Bubba

$13.00

Backpocket Strawberry Shortcat

Crowler Backpocket Strawberry Shortcat

$19.00

Bearded Iris Attention Please

Crowler Bearded Iris Attention Please

$15.00

Bells Hopslam

8oz Bells Hopslam

$6.00

12oz Bells Hopslam

$8.00

Samp Bells Hopslam

Crowler Bells Hopslam

$15.00

Big Grove 1939

Crowler Big Grove 1939

$11.00

Big Grove Arms Race

Crowler Big Grove Arms Race

$11.00

Big Grove Boomtown

Crowler Big Grove Boomtown

$11.00

Big Grove Double Blackberry

Crowler Big Grove Double Blackberry

$15.00

Big Grove Easy Eddy

Crowler Big Grove Easy Eddy

$13.00

Big Grove Royal Eddy

Crowler Big Grove Royal Eddy

$16.00

Big Grove Tropic Jam

Crowler Big Grove Tropic Jam

$15.00

Big Grove Turtle Hunter

Crowler Big Grove Turtle Hunter

$15.00

Big Grove West Eddy

Crowler BG West Eddy

$13.00

Big Grove West Main Wheat

Crowler Big Grove West Main Wheat

$11.00

Blue Moon

Crowler Blue Moon

$11.00

Bud Light

Crowler Bud Light

$9.00

Ciderboys Peach County

Crowler Ciderboys

$12.00

Clockhouse Witchslap

Crowler Clockhouse Witchslap

$13.00

Confluence Lager Life

Crowler Confluence Lager Life

$13.00

Confluence Oatmeal Cookie Nitro

Crowler Confluence Oatmeal Cookie Nitro

$13.00

Coors Light

Crowler Coors Light

$9.00

Corona Premier

Crowler Corona Premier

$9.00

Exile Alter Ego

Crowler Exile Alter Ego

$13.00

Exile Bohemian Series

Crowler Exile Bohemian

$15.00

Exile Ruthie

Crowler Exile Ruthie

$11.00

Field Day Redemption

Crowler Field Day Redemption

$21.00

Founders All Day Chill Day

Crowler Founders All Day Chill Day

$11.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

Crowler Golden Road Mango Cart

$11.00

Goose Island 312 Shandy

Crowler Goose Island 312 Shandy

$12.00

Guiness

Crowler Guiness

$17.00

Jefferson's Cider

Crowler Jefferson's Cider

$14.00

Kalona Start-up Stout

Crowler Kalona Start-up Stout

$13.00

Kalona Sucha Much IPA

Crowler Kalona Sucha Much IPA

$12.00

Kona Big Wave

Crowler Kona Big Wave

$11.00

Lake Time Mrs. Peacock

Crowler Lake Time Mrs. Peacock

$13.00

Lark Clutched Dragon Pearls

Crowler Lark Clutched Dragon Pearls

$13.00

Lion Bridge Cherry Bombed

Crowler Lion Bridge Cherry Bombed

$15.00

Lion Bridge Compensation

Crowler Lion Bridge Compensation

$12.00

Miller Lite (Copy)

Crowler Miller Lite

$8.00

Peacetree Blonde Fatale

Crowler Peacetree Blonde Fatale

$14.00

Reunion Cherry on Hop

Crowler Reunion Cherry on Hop

$19.00

ReUnion Grass Whacker Wheat

Crowler ReUnion Grass Whacker Wheat

$12.00

Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

Crowler Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$13.00

Single Speed Gable

Crowler Single Speed Gable

$12.00

Single Speed Mexican Donut

Crowler Single Speed Mexican Donut

$15.00

Single Speed Ring Around the Gose

Crowler Single Speed Ring Around the Gose

$14.00

Single Speed Swift

Crowler Single Speed Swift

$11.00

Stella Artois

Crowler Stella Artois

$12.00

Stompbox Out of Step (Copy)

Crowler Stompbox Out Of Step

$23.00

Surly Todd the Axeman

Crowler Surly Todd the Axe Man

$13.00

Tallgrass Key Lime Pie

Crowler Tallgrass Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

Crowler Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$14.00

Untitled Art Double Peach Fruited Sour

Crowler Untitled Art Double Peach Fruited Sour

$13.00

Wilson's Old Blue

Crowler Wilson's Old Blue

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop! If you've joined 30hop before you know there's an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that's all about celebrating good times!

Website

Location

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
30hop image

Map
