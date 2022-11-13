30th St Market

Great Lakes Bold Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

We’re bringing the tang of sea salt to our vast inland seas! Yes, we live in the fresh water capital of the world, but sometimes you just need a little bit of pucker. Our skin-on BOLD Sea Salt & Vinegar potato chips are mixed with just the right amount of sea salt and a hearty blast of vinegar. They pair perfectly with days on the boat, a picnic in the park, or an afternoon of football.