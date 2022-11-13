- Home
- /
- Oklahoma City
- /
- 30th St Market
30th St Market
No reviews yet
407 NW 30th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Sausage & Egg
English Muffin , sausage, local egg, seasonal jam, havarti.
Bacon & Egg
Seeded Sourdough, bacon, local egg, pepperjack, grilled onions, spicy mayo
Ham & Cheese
Toasted milk bread, rosemary ham, gruyere, mustard
Shrooms & Tofu
English Muffin, Spicy turmeric tofu, smokey portobellos, basil aioli, caramelized onions.
Avo Toast (V)
Seeded Sourdough, smashed avocado, chile, citrus, and microgreens. Vegan
Beets Toast
Country sourdough, whipped feta, pickled beets, pistachio dukkah, lime, mint & basil.
PBB&J Toast
Milk bread, Peanut butter, House Jam, bananas, house granola, coconut, blueberries, local honey, cinnamon.
Smoked Trout
Country Sourdough, dill cream cheese, B&B pickled onions, lemo zest, capers, arugula,
PB&J Toast
Milk bread, Peanut butter, House Jam
Chocolate Chai Toast
The Marilyn Smoothie
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon, honey, orange juice, oat milk
Drink Your Greens Smoothie
Spinach, broccoli, kale, peanut butter, banana, oat milk
Peach Smoothie
Pineapple Ginger Smoothie
Na
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side egg
Slice of toast
LUNCH
Turkey
Toasted focaccia, chimichurri mayo, avocado, spicy onions, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pepperchinis.
Italian
Ciabatta, salami, soppressata, genoa, provolone, olive tapenade, shredded iceberh, salt & pepper onions, mayo, oil & vinegar, Add spicy Cherry peppers
Pastrami
Rye sourdough, pastrami, spicy mayo, kraut, pickles
Beef & Cheddar
Milk bread, roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce, salt & pepper onions - served hot
BLT
Milk Bread, House bacon, lettuce, tomato
Sweets & Beets Sandwich
Toasted Milk bread, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato. pickled beets, lemon aioli, feta
Eggplant & Zucchini
Country sourdough, roasted red peppers, tumeric tahini, avocado, lemon aioli, pickled red onion - served hot
Grilled Cheese
Milk bread, gruyère, cheddar, and havarti cheese.
Pimento Sandwich
Milk bread, house pimento, pickles - make it a JRB & add bacon and lettuce.
Ham N Brie
Smoked Proscuitto, brie, mustard, raisin onion chutney, apples.
Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna (pole & line caught) fresh dill, cornichons, pepperchinis, micro greens, on seeded sourdough or bed of lettuce.
Curry Chicken Salad
Golden raisins, celery, green onions - on seeded sourdough or bed of lettuce
Curry Chickpea Salad
Golden raisins, celery, green onions - on seeded sourdough or bed of lettuce
Corn Chowder
Market Salad
Mixed greens, crispy salami, feta, red wine vinaigrette pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, sourdough croutons
Autumn Salad
Mixed greens, goat cheese, cranberries, apples, sweet potatoes, spice pepitas, apple cider vinaigrette. GF & V*
Little Green Salad
Greens, Salt and Pepper onions, Pepperochinis, croutons, red wine vinaigrette.
Side Pasta Salad
Great Lakes Bold Sea Salt Chips
We’re bringing the tang of sea salt to our vast inland seas! Yes, we live in the fresh water capital of the world, but sometimes you just need a little bit of pucker. Our skin-on BOLD Sea Salt & Vinegar potato chips are mixed with just the right amount of sea salt and a hearty blast of vinegar. They pair perfectly with days on the boat, a picnic in the park, or an afternoon of football.
Great Lakes Pickled Jalapeno Chips
This flavor is a real hit! We balance the heat of the jalapeno with the forward flavors of vinegar and herbs. Not too spicy – just hot enough to keep you coming back for more! Our Pickled Jalapeño Potato Chips are a perfect partner for sandwiches; no dairy, no gluten and no artificial flavor enhancers.
Great Lakes Parmesan & Ranch Chips
Our light Parmesan mix highlights the exceptionally delicious cool ranch flavor of these hearty chips. Your mouth will be amazed by this taste sensation.
Great Lakes Sea Salt Pepper & Onion
When it’s time for a heartier chip, reach for Sea Salt Pepper & Onion. These skin-on potato chips are spicy and salty with loads of flavor. In addition to the classic salt and pepper taste, we invited onion and even garlic to the party. The result is a crunch with body and depth that you will crave. Better buy an extra bag!
Great Lakes Buffalo Wing Chips
Our skin-on potato chips just took a walk on the wild side! We seasoned them with Frank’s® RedHot® Cayenne Pepper Sauce for a tangy zip with just the right amount of heat.
Butternut Cup
Butternut Bowl
SNACKS
CAFE DRINKS
Drip
Nitro Cold Brew
brewed in house tapped for perfection
Cold Brew
Ice Tea
Espresso
2oz espresso shot
Americano
espresso & hot water
Latte
espresso & 8 oz steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso & 6 oz steamed milk with foam
Flat White
espresso & 6 oz steamed milk
Cortado
espresso & 2 oz steamed milk
Machiatto
espresso & milk foam
Salted Caramel Apple
Maple Apple Matcha
Salted Honey Latte
Loose Leaf Tea
Choose your tea and how you woud like it
Matcha Latte
Pure matcha with choice of milk
Chai Latte
Our special chai blend with choice of milk
London Fog
Earl Grey tea, vanilla bean syrup, steamed milk
Mocha
Milk
OJ
Breads
Packaged
BEERS
Anthem Afternoon Rider
Athletic Can non alc
Buckwit
Build your own 6 pack
Clubby Cashmere Sweater
Clubby Seltzers
6 pack
CT Public Lands
Elk Valley Magic Juice
6 pack
Elk Valley Straight Razor
6 pack
Elk Valley Tenkiller Pilsner
6 pack
Heirloom Rustic Ales Cavern Hymns
4 pack
Heirloom Rustic Ales Florida Stories
4 pack
Heirloom Rustic Ales Plains Pale Ale
4 pack
Heirloom Rustic Ales Stout
4 pack
Kyla 6 pack
KYLA Lavender Lemonade
KYLA Pineapple Ginger Colada
KYLA Sunset Trio
Lively Amber Lager
6 pack
Lively Fruited Sour
6 pack
Lively Grapefruit IPA
6 pack
Lively IPA
6 pack
Lively Mexican Lager
6 pack
Neff Apollo Blonde
Neff No Barriers
Neff Raspberry Pride
Praire Rainbow Sherbert
4 pack
Prairie Bomb- Imperial Stout
4 pack
Prairie Club Special
Prairie Phantasmagoria- Double Ipa
6 pack
Prairie Pink Guava Funk
Prairie Standard
4 pack
Prairie Vape Tricks
4 pack
Roughtail ERWO
6 pack
Roughtail Hazer Beams
6 pack
Roughtail Hoptomestrist Double IPA
6 pack
Roughtail Road Toad Sour
6 pack
Skydance NDN Amber
Solo Spritz- Stonecloud
6 pack
Stone Delicious
Stonecloud Astrodog
6 pack
Stonecloud Chug Norris
6 pack
Stonecloud Festbier Lager
Stonecloud Hatch 22
Stonecloud Havana Affair
6 pack
Stonecloud Neon Sunshine
6 pack
Tin City Cider
Vanessa House 11:09 Sour
6 pack
Vanessa House 401k Cream Ale
6 pack
Vanessa House Broken Tile
6 pack
Vanessa House Garage Fire
6 pack
Sparkling/Naturals
Almacita Brut
Birichino Grenache
Besson Vineyards
Birichino Malvasia Bianca
Birichino Pet-Net Malvasia
Birichino Pinot Noir Pet nat
Bullet Dodger 'Tuff Nutt'
australia
Calcarius Orange
Col Dorato Prosecco
Cremant De Loire
Ercole barbera del monferrat
Field Recordings Boxie
Field Recordings Pet Nat Dry
california
Hager Matthias Pet Nat
IL Mostro longana
J de Villebois Cremant de Loire
Loire
Jaanihanso Cider
Republic of Estonia
Kobal Bajta Pet Nat
Kramer Brut
Mercat Rose
spain
Molo 8
italy
Monte Rio Piquette
Mother Rock Liquid Skin
S Africa
Petulante Pet Nat
Salad Days
california
Salamino, Lambrusco
Sprkl Prosecco Rose
Yetti & the Kokonut bubbles
mclaren vale
Zweigelt Pet Nat
Whites
Alto Adige Pinto Grigio
Assyrtiko Dry White
Beyra White Blend
Portugal
Big Salt Table White
Big SAlt White
Blackbird Sauvignon Blanc
Napa
Boxie
Cadre Sea Queen
Care Blanco Sobre LIas
Carpinus Furmint
Carpinus Tokaji
Clos Ste Magdeleine Casis
Colliano 'Orange'
Slovenia
Conclusion Sauv Blanc
Contrade Chardonnay
Puglia
Dafnios Douloufakis
Domita Picpoul
Picpoul de Pinet France
Dragon Bianco
Enrico Serafino White Blend
Piedmont
Hey Ginger Chardonnay
Il Mostro White
Jazz Odessy’ Teutonic Gewarz/Reisling
Willamette Valley
Jolie-Laide Pinot Gris
Kloof Street Chenin Blanc
S Africa
Kobal Furmint
Kruger-Rumf Reisling
Nahe, Germany
Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc
bordeaux
Mary taylor Petit Chablis
Chablis
Mary Taylor White Blend
Monte Rio Cellars
Oak Knoll Chardonnay
Passionate Blancvo Del Monto
Pipeno Blanco
Presqu'ile Chardonnay
Santa barbara
Pullus Halozan Weird Blend
Slovenia
Pullus Pinot Gris
slovenia
Rodica Malvasia
Slovenia
Rodica Malvazija
Ruelas Vinho Verde
Sancerre Patrick Noel
Sanctum Leptir Pinot Blanc/Chardonnay
Slovenia
Sanctum Medved Chardonnay
Slovenia
Santorini Assyrtiko
Sauvetage
Sincerite Sauvignon Blanc
Sancerre, FR
Skins FR
Skouras Assyrtiko
Teutonic Cutthroat White
The Curator White Blend
Twine Vines Vinho
Txakoli
Txakoli Can
Villa Creek White Blend
Paso Robles
Zu Tisch
Rose/Orange
Arrumaco Rose
Big Salt Orange
Calcarius Rose
Puglia 1.0 Liter
Care Solidarity Rose
Care Tinto Sobre Lias
Spain
Chateau Thivin Beaujolais Rose
Chinon Cab Franc Rose
L' Esprit Du Lac
Lemonade Rose Day Wines
Oregon
Maris Grenache/syrah/cinsault
Pays d'Oc, FR
Marise Can Rose
Monte Rio Mission
Oliveras Bodegas Grenache Rose
Spain
One Stone Rose
Otto’s Constant Dream pinot noir
New Zealand
Penya grenache/syrah
France
Prisma
Prisma Rose Can
Prisma Rose Pinto Noir
Casablanca, Chile
Rosa Puglia Nu Litr
Roseade Lemonade Can
Secateurs Rose
S Africa
Yetti- Hipster Juice
Mclaren valley
Summer Water
Gewurzt
Reds
Alegre Valganon Rijoa
Rijoa Spain
Avigonesi Da-di - Rosso
Barter & Trade Merlot
Columbia WA
Bedrock Wine Co Zinfandel
California
Bikaver
Bikaver Red Blend
Hungary
Boschkloof Cab Sav
Brotte Espirit Rhone GSM
cotes du rhone
Bullet Dodger Montepulciano
Australia
Calcarius Brural!
Car Car Glou Akashita
Care Garnacha Native
Care Tintos
Chateau Maris La Touge
Cherry House House Red
Craven Cinsaut
Craven Pinot gris
Day Deep Blue Pinot Noir
Day Wines/Deep Blue Pinot Noir
Willamette
Delta Cabernet Franc
Central coast Ca
Deux Punx Cabernet Franc
Carneros, Sonoma
Dom Font du Vent GSM
cotes du rhone
Domaine Vallot (WM) GSM
cotes du rhone
Elk Cove
Elk Cove Estate Pinot Noir
Willamette
Ercole Barbera
Felino Malbec
Mendoza
Field Recordings Fiction RED
Field Recordings Fiction Rose
Paso Robles
Foillard Beaujolais
Gaspard Cab Franc
Heaps Good Modri Pn
Heaps Good Red
Idle Hands Cabernet Sauvignon
Columbia Valley
J Bouchon Pais Viejo
Maul Valley, Chile
Jolie-Laide Trosseau Blend
Lagrein Red Wine
Land of Saints Merlot
Santa Ynez
Le Coer de la Reine Gamay
Touraine, France
Lechuza Grenache
Mentrida, Spain
Loca Linda Malbec
Maris 'Natural Selection' Syrah Blend
Minervois la Laviniere, FR
Maris Les Planels
Maris Zulu
Mary Taylo Bourdeaux Rouge
Monte Rio Primitivo
Montesco, Piefranc
Morgon Thevenet Gamay 2020
Orlegi De Luberri
Parducci Pinot Noir
Passionate Tinto
Pegaso Zeta
Planet Oregon Pinot Noir
Willamette
Poggio Anima 'Samael' Montepulciano
d Abruzzo DOC
Prisma Pinot Noir
Casablanca, Chile
Puszta Libra
Reunion Malbec
Mendoza
Rogue Vine Pipeno Tinto
Rogue Vine Pipeno Tinto 1 L
Ruelas Red Blend
Alvarinho, Portugal
Sanctum Lisica Pinot Noir
Slovenia
Sean Minor Red
Somos Tintito
The Curator Red
Torremoron Tempranillo
Ribera del Duero
Vietti Perbacco
Vietti Trevigne
vin de days PInot Noir
Vinde Days Gamay blend
Willamette Valley
Violet Hill Pinot Noir
Waterdog Red Blend
Wonderwall Nebbiolo
Wonderwall, Syrah
Wonderwall/Field recordings
Central coast
Zoe Agiorgitiko
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Market, Bakery, Cafe & Deli plus a boutique wine shop & a bike repair shop in the back! Come eat, drink, shop and be merry!
407 NW 30th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118