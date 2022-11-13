30th St Market

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Turkey
Sausage & Egg
Bacon & Egg

BREAKFAST

Sausage & Egg

Sausage & Egg

$10.00

English Muffin , sausage, local egg, seasonal jam, havarti.

Bacon & Egg

$12.00

Seeded Sourdough, bacon, local egg, pepperjack, grilled onions, spicy mayo

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Toasted milk bread, rosemary ham, gruyere, mustard

Shrooms & Tofu

$10.00

English Muffin, Spicy turmeric tofu, smokey portobellos, basil aioli, caramelized onions.

Avo Toast (V)

$10.00

Seeded Sourdough, smashed avocado, chile, citrus, and microgreens. Vegan

Beets Toast

$9.00

Country sourdough, whipped feta, pickled beets, pistachio dukkah, lime, mint & basil.

PBB&J Toast

$10.00

Milk bread, Peanut butter, House Jam, bananas, house granola, coconut, blueberries, local honey, cinnamon.

Smoked Trout

Smoked Trout

$13.00

Country Sourdough, dill cream cheese, B&B pickled onions, lemo zest, capers, arugula,

PB&J Toast

$8.00

Milk bread, Peanut butter, House Jam

Chocolate Chai Toast

$12.00

The Marilyn Smoothie

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon, honey, orange juice, oat milk

Drink Your Greens Smoothie

$9.00

Spinach, broccoli, kale, peanut butter, banana, oat milk

Peach Smoothie

$9.50

Pineapple Ginger Smoothie

$9.50

Na

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side egg

$2.00

Slice of toast

$2.00

LUNCH

Turkey

Turkey

$13.00

Toasted focaccia, chimichurri mayo, avocado, spicy onions, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pepperchinis.

Italian

Italian

$11.00

Ciabatta, salami, soppressata, genoa, provolone, olive tapenade, shredded iceberh, salt & pepper onions, mayo, oil & vinegar, Add spicy Cherry peppers

Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.00

Rye sourdough, pastrami, spicy mayo, kraut, pickles

Beef & Cheddar

$14.00

Milk bread, roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce, salt & pepper onions - served hot

BLT

$12.00

Milk Bread, House bacon, lettuce, tomato

Sweets & Beets Sandwich

Sweets & Beets Sandwich

$11.00

Toasted Milk bread, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato. pickled beets, lemon aioli, feta

Eggplant & Zucchini

$13.00

Country sourdough, roasted red peppers, tumeric tahini, avocado, lemon aioli, pickled red onion - served hot

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Milk bread, gruyère, cheddar, and havarti cheese.

Pimento Sandwich

$10.00

Milk bread, house pimento, pickles - make it a JRB & add bacon and lettuce.

Ham N Brie

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Proscuitto, brie, mustard, raisin onion chutney, apples.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Albacore tuna (pole & line caught) fresh dill, cornichons, pepperchinis, micro greens, on seeded sourdough or bed of lettuce.

Curry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Golden raisins, celery, green onions - on seeded sourdough or bed of lettuce

Curry Chickpea Salad

$11.00

Golden raisins, celery, green onions - on seeded sourdough or bed of lettuce

Corn Chowder

$9.00+

Market Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, crispy salami, feta, red wine vinaigrette pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, sourdough croutons

Autumn Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, cranberries, apples, sweet potatoes, spice pepitas, apple cider vinaigrette. GF & V*

Little Green Salad

$4.00

Greens, Salt and Pepper onions, Pepperochinis, croutons, red wine vinaigrette.

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00
Great Lakes Bold Sea Salt Chips

Great Lakes Bold Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

We’re bringing the tang of sea salt to our vast inland seas! Yes, we live in the fresh water capital of the world, but sometimes you just need a little bit of pucker. Our skin-on BOLD Sea Salt & Vinegar potato chips are mixed with just the right amount of sea salt and a hearty blast of vinegar. They pair perfectly with days on the boat, a picnic in the park, or an afternoon of football.

Great Lakes Pickled Jalapeno Chips

Great Lakes Pickled Jalapeno Chips

$2.50

This flavor is a real hit! We balance the heat of the jalapeno with the forward flavors of vinegar and herbs. Not too spicy – just hot enough to keep you coming back for more! Our Pickled Jalapeño Potato Chips are a perfect partner for sandwiches; no dairy, no gluten and no artificial flavor enhancers.

Great Lakes Parmesan & Ranch Chips

Great Lakes Parmesan & Ranch Chips

$2.50

Our light Parmesan mix highlights the exceptionally delicious cool ranch flavor of these hearty chips. Your mouth will be amazed by this taste sensation.

Great Lakes Sea Salt Pepper & Onion

Great Lakes Sea Salt Pepper & Onion

$2.50

When it’s time for a heartier chip, reach for Sea Salt Pepper & Onion. These skin-on potato chips are spicy and salty with loads of flavor. In addition to the classic salt and pepper taste, we invited onion and even garlic to the party. The result is a crunch with body and depth that you will crave. Better buy an extra bag!

Great Lakes Buffalo Wing Chips

Great Lakes Buffalo Wing Chips

$2.50

Our skin-on potato chips just took a walk on the wild side! We seasoned them with Frank’s® RedHot® Cayenne Pepper Sauce for a tangy zip with just the right amount of heat.

Butternut Cup

$8.00

Butternut Bowl

$12.00

SNACKS

Grazing Board

$21.00

Salami, prosciutto, cheese, olives, pickles, breads, salted butter, mustard

Cheese Plate

$18.00

3 cheeses, chutney, olives, pickles, nuts, bread & crostini

Hummus Board

$12.00

White bean & coriander, feta, olives, baguette Vegan option available

CAFE DRINKS

Drip

$3.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+Out of stock

brewed in house tapped for perfection

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Ice Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

2oz espresso shot

Americano

$3.50

espresso & hot water

Latte

$5.00

espresso & 8 oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso & 6 oz steamed milk with foam

Flat White

$4.50

espresso & 6 oz steamed milk

Cortado

$4.00

espresso & 2 oz steamed milk

Machiatto

$3.50

espresso & milk foam

Salted Caramel Apple

$5.50

Maple Apple Matcha

$6.50

Salted Honey Latte

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Choose your tea and how you woud like it

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Pure matcha with choice of milk

Chai Latte

$5.00

Our special chai blend with choice of milk

London Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey tea, vanilla bean syrup, steamed milk

Mocha

$6.00

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$2.50

Breads

Baguette

$4.50

Ciabatta

$8.00

Demi Baguette

$3.00

Everything Demi

$3.50

Foccacia

$9.00

Milk Bread Loaf

$8.00

Seeded Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

Sourdough Boule

$9.00

Rye Sourdough

$8.00

Orange Sweet Roll

$8.00

Packaged

Crostini

$6.00

made from our baguettes

English Muffins

$6.00

4 pack

Granola

$9.50

12 oz bag

Hamburger Buns

$5.00

4 pack

Croutons

$3.00

Cookie Pack

$8.00

Dog treat

$4.50

BEERS

Anthem Afternoon Rider

$5.00

Athletic Can non alc

$5.00

Buckwit

$5.00

Build your own 6 pack

$16.00

Clubby Cashmere Sweater

$5.00+

Clubby Seltzers

$5.00+

6 pack

CT Public Lands

$4.00

Elk Valley Magic Juice

$5.00+

6 pack

Elk Valley Straight Razor

$5.00+

6 pack

Elk Valley Tenkiller Pilsner

$5.00+

6 pack

Heirloom Rustic Ales Cavern Hymns

$5.00+

4 pack

Heirloom Rustic Ales Florida Stories

$5.00+

4 pack

Heirloom Rustic Ales Plains Pale Ale

$5.00+

4 pack

Heirloom Rustic Ales Stout

$5.00+

4 pack

Kyla 6 pack

$30.00

KYLA Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

KYLA Pineapple Ginger Colada

$6.00

KYLA Sunset Trio

$6.00

Lively Amber Lager

$5.00+

6 pack

Lively Fruited Sour

$5.00+

6 pack

Lively Grapefruit IPA

$5.00+

6 pack

Lively IPA

$5.00+

6 pack

Lively Mexican Lager

$5.00+

6 pack

Neff Apollo Blonde

$5.00+

Neff No Barriers

$5.00+

Neff Raspberry Pride

$5.00+

Praire Rainbow Sherbert

$5.00+

4 pack

Prairie Bomb- Imperial Stout

$5.00+

4 pack

Prairie Club Special

$5.00+

Prairie Phantasmagoria- Double Ipa

$5.00+

6 pack

Prairie Pink Guava Funk

$5.00+

Prairie Standard

$5.00+

4 pack

Prairie Vape Tricks

$5.00+

4 pack

Roughtail ERWO

$5.00+

6 pack

Roughtail Hazer Beams

$5.00+

6 pack

Roughtail Hoptomestrist Double IPA

$5.00+

6 pack

Roughtail Road Toad Sour

$5.00+

6 pack

Skydance NDN Amber

$5.00+

Solo Spritz- Stonecloud

$5.00+

6 pack

Stone Delicious

$6.00

Stonecloud Astrodog

$5.00+

6 pack

Stonecloud Chug Norris

$5.00+

6 pack

Stonecloud Festbier Lager

$5.00+

Stonecloud Hatch 22

$5.00+

Stonecloud Havana Affair

$5.00+

6 pack

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$5.00+

6 pack

Tin City Cider

$5.00

Vanessa House 11:09 Sour

$5.00+

6 pack

Vanessa House 401k Cream Ale

$5.00+

6 pack

Vanessa House Broken Tile

$5.00+

6 pack

Vanessa House Garage Fire

$5.00+

6 pack

Sparkling/Naturals

Almacita Brut

$16.00

Birichino Grenache

$44.00

Besson Vineyards

Birichino Malvasia Bianca

$34.00

Birichino Pet-Net Malvasia

$32.00

Birichino Pinot Noir Pet nat

$32.00

Bullet Dodger 'Tuff Nutt'

$31.00

australia

Calcarius Orange

$29.00

Col Dorato Prosecco

$16.00

Cremant De Loire

$26.00

Ercole barbera del monferrat

$21.00

Field Recordings Boxie

$42.00

Field Recordings Pet Nat Dry

$24.00

california

Hager Matthias Pet Nat

$29.00

IL Mostro longana

$24.00

J de Villebois Cremant de Loire

$18.00

Loire

Jaanihanso Cider

Republic of Estonia

Kobal Bajta Pet Nat

$25.00

Kramer Brut

$13.00

Mercat Rose

$18.00

spain

Molo 8

$17.00

italy

Monte Rio Piquette

$23.00

Mother Rock Liquid Skin

$32.00

S Africa

Petulante Pet Nat

$24.00

Salad Days

california

Salamino, Lambrusco

$15.00

Sprkl Prosecco Rose

$21.00

Yetti & the Kokonut bubbles

$43.00

mclaren vale

Zweigelt Pet Nat

$29.00

Whites

Alto Adige Pinto Grigio

$25.00

Assyrtiko Dry White

$22.00

Beyra White Blend

$13.00

Portugal

Big Salt Table White

$19.00

Big SAlt White

$19.00

Blackbird Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Napa

Boxie

$42.00

Cadre Sea Queen

$26.00

Care Blanco Sobre LIas

$17.00

Carpinus Furmint

$18.00

Carpinus Tokaji

$22.00

Clos Ste Magdeleine Casis

$38.00

Colliano 'Orange'

$18.00

Slovenia

Conclusion Sauv Blanc

$17.00

Contrade Chardonnay

$13.00

Puglia

Dafnios Douloufakis

$18.00

Domita Picpoul

$15.00

Picpoul de Pinet France

Dragon Bianco

$21.00

Enrico Serafino White Blend

$21.00

Piedmont

Hey Ginger Chardonnay

$28.00

Il Mostro White

$24.00

Jazz Odessy’ Teutonic Gewarz/Reisling

$22.00

Willamette Valley

Jolie-Laide Pinot Gris

$31.00

Kloof Street Chenin Blanc

$24.00

S Africa

Kobal Furmint

$19.00

Kruger-Rumf Reisling

$21.00

Nahe, Germany

Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc

$16.00

bordeaux

Mary taylor Petit Chablis

$20.00

Chablis

Mary Taylor White Blend

$13.00

Monte Rio Cellars

$24.00

Oak Knoll Chardonnay

$35.00

Passionate Blancvo Del Monto

$17.00

Pipeno Blanco

$21.00

Presqu'ile Chardonnay

$20.00

Santa barbara

Pullus Halozan Weird Blend

$21.00

Slovenia

Pullus Pinot Gris

$18.00

slovenia

Rodica Malvasia

$17.00

Slovenia

Rodica Malvazija

$19.00

Ruelas Vinho Verde

$14.00

Sancerre Patrick Noel

$25.00

Sanctum Leptir Pinot Blanc/Chardonnay

$22.00

Slovenia

Sanctum Medved Chardonnay

$20.00

Slovenia

Santorini Assyrtiko

$46.00

Sauvetage

$19.00

Sincerite Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Sancerre, FR

Skins FR

$25.00

Skouras Assyrtiko

$21.00

Teutonic Cutthroat White

$29.00

The Curator White Blend

$14.00

Twine Vines Vinho

$12.00

Txakoli

$23.00

Txakoli Can

$8.00+

Villa Creek White Blend

$25.00

Paso Robles

Zu Tisch

$28.00

Rose/Orange

Arrumaco Rose

$13.00

Big Salt Orange

$22.00

Calcarius Rose

$26.00

Puglia 1.0 Liter

Care Solidarity Rose

$15.00

Care Tinto Sobre Lias

$11.00

Spain

Chateau Thivin Beaujolais Rose

$24.00

Chinon Cab Franc Rose

$28.00

L' Esprit Du Lac

$19.00

Lemonade Rose Day Wines

$21.00

Oregon

Maris Grenache/syrah/cinsault

$16.00

Pays d'Oc, FR

Marise Can Rose

$8.00

Monte Rio Mission

$24.00

Oliveras Bodegas Grenache Rose

$13.00

Spain

One Stone Rose

$19.00

Otto’s Constant Dream pinot noir

$14.00

New Zealand

Penya grenache/syrah

$14.00

France

Prisma

$15.00

Prisma Rose Can

$7.00+

Prisma Rose Pinto Noir

$15.00

Casablanca, Chile

Rosa Puglia Nu Litr

$28.00

Roseade Lemonade Can

$7.00+

Secateurs Rose

$17.00

S Africa

Yetti- Hipster Juice

$36.00

Mclaren valley

Summer Water

$19.00

Gewurzt

$24.00

Reds

Alegre Valganon Rijoa

$25.00

Rijoa Spain

Avigonesi Da-di - Rosso

$26.00

Barter & Trade Merlot

$20.00

Columbia WA

Bedrock Wine Co Zinfandel

$29.00

California

Bikaver

$18.00

Bikaver Red Blend

$18.00

Hungary

Boschkloof Cab Sav

$26.00

Brotte Espirit Rhone GSM

$16.00

cotes du rhone

Bullet Dodger Montepulciano

$22.00

Australia

Calcarius Brural!

$42.00

Car Car Glou Akashita

$26.00

Care Garnacha Native

$17.00

Care Tintos

$16.00

Chateau Maris La Touge

$24.00

Cherry House House Red

$25.00

Craven Cinsaut

$28.00

Craven Pinot gris

$28.00

Day Deep Blue Pinot Noir

$32.00

Day Wines/Deep Blue Pinot Noir

$32.00

Willamette

Delta Cabernet Franc

$20.00

Central coast Ca

Deux Punx Cabernet Franc

$25.00

Carneros, Sonoma

Dom Font du Vent GSM

$22.00

cotes du rhone

Domaine Vallot (WM) GSM

$20.00

cotes du rhone

Elk Cove

$34.00

Elk Cove Estate Pinot Noir

$31.00

Willamette

Ercole Barbera

$21.00

Felino Malbec

$23.00

Mendoza

Field Recordings Fiction RED

$23.00

Field Recordings Fiction Rose

$23.00

Paso Robles

Foillard Beaujolais

$28.00

Gaspard Cab Franc

$22.00

Heaps Good Modri Pn

$41.00

Heaps Good Red

$23.00

Idle Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Columbia Valley

J Bouchon Pais Viejo

$16.00

Maul Valley, Chile

Jolie-Laide Trosseau Blend

$36.00

Lagrein Red Wine

$26.00

Land of Saints Merlot

$21.00

Santa Ynez

Le Coer de la Reine Gamay

$15.00

Touraine, France

Lechuza Grenache

$18.00

Mentrida, Spain

Loca Linda Malbec

$18.00

Maris 'Natural Selection' Syrah Blend

$26.00

Minervois la Laviniere, FR

Maris Les Planels

$26.00

Maris Zulu

$19.00

Mary Taylo Bourdeaux Rouge

$17.00

Monte Rio Primitivo

$23.00

Montesco, Piefranc

$19.00

Morgon Thevenet Gamay 2020

$42.00

Orlegi De Luberri

$15.00

Parducci Pinot Noir

$14.00

Passionate Tinto

$17.00

Pegaso Zeta

$26.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$26.00

Willamette

Poggio Anima 'Samael' Montepulciano

$16.00

d Abruzzo DOC

Prisma Pinot Noir

$14.00

Casablanca, Chile

Puszta Libra

$25.00

Reunion Malbec

$15.00

Mendoza

Rogue Vine Pipeno Tinto

$19.00

Rogue Vine Pipeno Tinto 1 L

$23.00

Ruelas Red Blend

$14.00

Alvarinho, Portugal

Sanctum Lisica Pinot Noir

$23.00

Slovenia

Sean Minor Red

$23.00

Somos Tintito

$28.00

The Curator Red

$16.00

Torremoron Tempranillo

$17.00

Ribera del Duero

Vietti Perbacco

$30.00

Vietti Trevigne

$24.00

vin de days PInot Noir

$27.00

Vinde Days Gamay blend

$26.00

Willamette Valley

Violet Hill Pinot Noir

$22.00

Waterdog Red Blend

$12.00

Wonderwall Nebbiolo

$24.00

Wonderwall, Syrah

$24.00

Wonderwall/Field recordings

$21.00

Central coast

Zoe Agiorgitiko

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Market, Bakery, Cafe & Deli plus a boutique wine shop & a bike repair shop in the back! Come eat, drink, shop and be merry!

Website

Location

407 NW 30th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

