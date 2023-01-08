Restaurant header imageView gallery

310 Pub

review star

No reviews yet

310 Lake Avenue South

Duluth, MN 55802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers 🍟

Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of chicken, taco beef, or steak. Served w/ salsa and sour cream

Pickle Fries

$9.99

crispy fried pickles served w/ chipotle ranch dressing

Nachos

$12.99

Fresh tortilla chips, jalapeños, black olives, pico, & shredded lettuce, with cheese sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$10.99

Bavarian pretzel sticks served w/ cheese sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Breaded cheddar cheese curds served w/ choice of dipping sauce

Cheese Bread

$8.99

Garlic Cheese Bread served w/ marinara

Sweet Potato Fries (basket)

$7.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Crispy beer battered onion rings

Pub Skins

$9.99

Fried potato wedges, bacon, cheese, w/ seasoned sour cream

Wing (Small)

$9.99

bone in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese

Wing (Med)

$18.99

bone in wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese

Boneless (Small)

$9.99

boneless wings with choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese

Boneless (Med)

$18.99

boneless wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese

French Fries (Basket)

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Favorites ✨

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

grilled chicken, penne, parmesan, alfredo sauce

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Andouille sausage & grilled chicken w/green peppers & onion in a Cajun mac sauce topped with diced tomato

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.99

crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch, w/ choice of side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, w/ choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato shredded cheese, ranch, w/ choice of side

Fajita Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

grilled fajita chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, pepper jack cheese & pub sauce on a hoagie w/ choice of side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$14.99

Grilled breast strips, bacon, provolone cheese, & ranch dressing on a hoagie w/choice of side

Steak Philly Melt

$16.99

Sirloin with peppers, onions, mushrooms, & provolone cheese. on a hoagie w/choice of side

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

w/ fries & choice of dipping sauce

Salads 🥗

Raspberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, red onions w/ raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, with choice of grilled chicken or seasoned taco Beef, pico de gallo, black olives, shredded cheese, sauteed peppers & onions. w/ chipotle ranch

Burgers 🍔

Cheeseburger

$11.99

classic burger with American cheese

Brown Sugar Burger

$14.99

Cinnamon brown sugar bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onions, BBQ

Avocado Burger

$15.99

Avocado, bacon, pepper jack, dill mayo

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, steak sauce

California Burger

$13.99

Avocado, LTO, dill mayo

Pub Burger

$15.99

Bacon, beer cheese, pub sauce, onion rings

Jalapeño Burger

$14.99

Jalapeños, pepper jack, jalapeño aioli

Bulldog Burger

$17.99

patties loaded with cheese curds, fried onion, pub sauce, & American cheese on a brioche bun

Pizza 🍕

Special Pizza

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion

Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olives

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99

Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, with pub sauce. served w/ pickles

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

breaded chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, celery, served w/ bacon blue cheese

Kids 🤡

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Mac

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Side Items

Side Salad

$4.99

French Fries (side)

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries (side)

$4.99

Side Sauce

$1.50

Tots (side)

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Relaxed hangout with pub grub, a full bar, TVs & games such as pool, ping pong, corn hole & more.

Website

Location

310 Lake Avenue South, Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Apostle Supper Club - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Blacklist Brewing Co - 206 E Superior St
orange starNo Reviews
206 East Superior Street Duluth, MN 55804
View restaurantnext
Fitgers Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 48
600 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Sir Benedict's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
805 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
orange star4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurantnext
The Rathskeller
orange star4.8 • 93
132 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Fitgers Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 48
600 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Duluth
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston