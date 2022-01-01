Restaurant header imageView gallery

312 Pizza Company - Germantown

235 Reviews

$$

371 Monroe Street

Nashville, TN 37208

DD Cheese
16T Cheese
DD Daley Supreme

12" Thin Crust Pizza

12T Buckingham Fountain

$19.00

Olive oil and garlic base. No pizza sauce. Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, tomato and basil.

12T Capone

$27.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.

12T Cheese

$17.00

Our 12" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.

12T Daley Supreme

$23.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.

12T Dearborn Station

$21.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, tomato, black olive and roasted red and yellow peppers.

12T Mrs. O'Leary

$23.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Gruyere, and Parmesan.

12T State Street Spinach

$18.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: spinach and garlic blend.

16" Thin Crust Pizza

16T Buckingham Fountain

$24.00

Olive oil and garlic base. No pizza sauce. Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, tomato and basil.

16T Capone

$31.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.

16T Cheese

$20.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.

16T Daley Supreme

$28.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.

16T Dearborn Station

$26.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, tomato, black olive and roasted red and yellow peppers.

16T Mrs. O'Leary

$29.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Gruyere, and Parmesan.

16T State Street Spinach

$22.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: spinach and garlic blend.

DIY 16 T Cheese Pizza Kit

$17.00

Pizza dough ball, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and parmesan cheese

DIY 16 T Pepperoni Pizza Kit

$19.00

Pizza dough ball, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, and parmesan cheese

DIY 16 T Sausage Pizza Kit

$19.00

Pizza dough ball, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, and parmesan cheese

Heart Shaped

$19.00Out of stock

Deep Dish Pizza

DD Capone

$35.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.

DD Cheese

$25.00

Our 12" Deep Dish Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.

DD Daley Supreme

$30.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.

DD Dearborn Station

$26.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, tomato, black olive and roasted red and yellow peppers.

DD Mrs. O'Leary

$32.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Gruyere, and Parmesan.

DD State Street Spinach

$26.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: spinach and garlic blend.

DD Stockyard

$35.00

Specialty pizza topping included is single disk made of sausage that covers the entire area inside of the crust.

DIY DD Cheese Pizza Kit

$19.00

deep dish dough, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and parmesan cheese. Add on a deep dish pan to cook in if you don't already have one.

DIY DD Pepperoni Pizza Kit

$21.00

Deep dish pizza dough ball, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni and parmesan cheese. Add on a deep dish pan to cook it in if you don't already have one.

DIY DD Sausage Pizza Kit

$21.00

Deep dish pizza dough ball, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, and parmesan cheese. Add on a deep dish pan to cook in if you don't already have one.

Deep Dish Pizza Pan

$30.00

A pre-seasoned deep dish pan. We did the work for you ; )

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Buckingham Fountain

$17.00

Olive oil and garlic base. No pizza sauce. Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, tomato and basil.

GF Cheese

$14.00

Our 10" Gluten Free Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.

GF Daley Supreme

$20.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.

GF Dearborn Station

$18.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, tomato, black olive and roasted red and yellow peppers.

GF Mrs. O'Leary

$20.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Gruyere, and Parmesan.

GF State Street Spinach

$16.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: spinach and garlic blend.

GF Capone

$24.00

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Buckingham Fountain

$17.00

Olive oil and garlic base. No pizza sauce. Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Cauliflower Capone

$24.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.

Cauliflower Cheese

$14.00

Our 10" Gluten Free Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.

Cauliflower Daley Supreme

$20.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.

Cauliflower Dearborn Station

$18.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, tomato, black olive and roasted red and yellow peppers.

Cauliflower Mrs. O'Leary

$20.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Gruyere, and Parmesan.

Cauliflower State Street Spinach

$16.00

Specialty pizza toppings included are: spinach and garlic blend.

Cauliflower Pizza of the Month

$18.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Dough Nuggets

$11.00

Bite size pieces of fried pizza dough tossed in our own blend of spices and served with our house made marinara.

Fresh Cut Fries

$10.00

A large portion of double blanched potato bliss. Gluten free.

Soft Baked Pretzels

$11.00

Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.

Salads

Gold Coast

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, Roma tomato, house croutons, house made Italian dressing.

Lincoln Park Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house croutons, with house made vegetarian Caesar dressing.

Wrigleyville Romaine

$13.00

Romaine, Gruyere cheese, apple, candied pecan, dried cranberry, house made lemon garlic dressing.

Sandwiches

Italian Beef or Combo

$14.00

Braveheart choice cut, house roasted and thin sliced. Choose house, wet, dry or dipped. Sweet peppers or giardiniera available. Served on a Turano roll. Add Italian Sausage and make it a Combo.

Hot Dog & Fries

$9.00

Choose from a Wrigley Dog, Comiskey Dog, Chili Dog or build your own.

Two Hot Dogs & Fries

$16.00

Choose from a Wrigley Dog, Comiskey Dog, Chili Dog or build your own.

Vegan

Vegan Soft Baked Pretzels

$11.00Out of stock

Served with Dusseldorf mustard

Vegan Potato Skins

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed skins, vegan sausage, Daiya mozzarella, green onion

Vegan Dough Nuggets

$11.00

Deep fried dough, Italian seasoning, marinara

Vegan Fresh Cut Fries

$10.00

Slim cut fries. Vegan fryer used.

Vegan Gold Coast

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Italian Dressing

Vegan Wrigleyville Romaine

$13.00

Romaine, Apples, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Lemon Garlic Dressing

Vegan Side of Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Dough Balls Dessert

$11.00

Deep fried dough balls, cinnamon, powdered sugar, chocolate dipping sauce

Sides

Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Chips

$3.00

Fries

$6.00

Cut in-house and double blanched in rice bran oil. Gluten free.

Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

A bed of mixed greens with diced cucumber and Roma tomato. Topped with house made croutons. Served with house made Italian dressing.

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Deep Dish Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert Dough Nuggets

$11.00

Dough nuggets tossed in cinnamon and sugar

Kids

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Extras

Giard Ketchup

$0.50Out of stock

Orange Basil Vinaigrette

$0.75Out of stock

Anchovies

$3.00

Apple 1/4 Sliced

$1.00

Chicken

$3.00Out of stock

Yellow Mustard

Balsamic Vinegar

$1.00

Beef Juice

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Beets Sliced

$1.00Out of stock

Black Olives

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00Out of stock

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Carrot Diced

$1.00Out of stock

Carrot Sticks

$1.00Out of stock

Celery Sticks

$1.00Out of stock

Cheddar Shredded

$2.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Cranberry Dried

$1.00

Croutons

$1.00

Cucumber Diced

$1.00

Dusseldorf Mustard

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Giardiniera

$1.00

Goat Cheese Spread

$1.00Out of stock

Gruyere Shredded

$2.00

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Jalapenos

$1.00

Ketchup

Lemon Garlic Dressing

$0.75

Marinara

$2.00

Mayo

$1.00

Mozzarella Shredded

$2.00

Mozzarella Sliced

$2.00Out of stock

Olive Oil

$1.00

Parmesan Shaved

$2.00

Pecans Candied

$1.50

Pepperonicini

$1.00

Pickle Spear

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Provolone Shredded

$2.00

Provolone Sliced

$2.00Out of stock

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75Out of stock

Red Onion Diced

$1.00

Red Onion Sliced

$1.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.75Out of stock

Relish

$1.00

Russian Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Saurkraut

$1.00Out of stock

Sour Cream

$1.00Out of stock

Sport Peppers

$1.00

Sriracha Wing Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Tomato Diced

$1.00

Tomato Jam

$1.00Out of stock

Tomato Sliced

$1.00

Tomato Wedge

$1.00

Bacon Crumbled

$2.00

BE-Hive Vegan Mozzarella

$3.00

Basil

$1.00

Yellow Onion

$1.00

Cocktails (Serves 4)

Batch Old Fashioned

$43.00

Batch Margarita

$43.00

Beer To-Go

Miller Lite 6pack 16oz

$28.00

Coors Light 6pack 16oz

$28.00

Budweiser 6pack 16oz

$28.00

Bud Light 6pack 16oz

$28.00

Bells Two Hearted 4pack 16oz

$26.00

Goose IPA 4pack 16oz

$26.00

Jai Alai 6pack 12oz

$34.00

Chicken Scratch 6pack 12oz

$34.00

Diskin 4pack 16oz

$26.00

Guinness 4pack 16oz

$25.00Out of stock

Old Style 6pk 12oz

$22.00

Wine To-Go

Proud Pour Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Bolla Chianti 6.5oz 4pack

$36.00

Saurus Malbec Bottle

$33.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Full service restaurant specializing in deep dish and Chicago thin pizza as well as other Chicago cuisine including sandwiches, salads and appetizers. We also offer a full bar with over 40 craft beer choices and a large cocktail selection.

371 Monroe Street, Nashville, TN 37208

