320 Main

1,082 Reviews

$$

320 Main St Ste A

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Animal Fries

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Buffalo Tenders

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

Crema Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bread Board

$12.00

Roasted Garlic

$5.00

Filet mignon meatballs

$18.00

Bacon chips

$17.00

Salad/Soup

320 House Salad

$13.00

Side Salad- House

$8.00

Bacon Wedge

$16.00

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Side Salad- Caesar

$8.00

Wild Arugula Salad

$9.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Sandwiches

Full Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Half Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Main Street Cheeseburger

$18.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Entrees

RIBEYE

$48.00

FILET MIGNON

$45.00Out of stock

Pork Chop with seasonal veggies and fingerling potatoes

$32.00

Mahi Mahi with Bokchoy, Lemon Rice, Chimichurri

$34.00

Salmon with Asparagus, Lemon Rice, Lemon Bernaise

$38.00Out of stock

Prime Rib with Brocollini, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Horsereadish and Au Jus

$52.00Out of stock

Prime Rib (End Cut) with Brocollini, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Horsereadish and Au Jus

$52.00

Short Rib Stroganoff

$28.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Lemon Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

Chicken and Bacon Fried Rice

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Burger Patty a La Carte

$8.00

Sides & Sauces

Lemon-Herb Rice

$8.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Crema Bread

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Loaded Mash

$8.00

Twice Baked Potato

$9.00

Lemon Bernaise

$2.00

Creamy Horseradish

$2.00

Red Wine Demi

$2.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.00

Chimichurri

$2.00

Plain Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Elvis

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Brunch

American Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Hangover Scramble

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Loco Moco

$16.00

Hangar Steak and Eggs Breakfast

$26.00

Prime Rib Benedict

$20.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Fritata

$16.00

PrimeRib Dip

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Eggs

$5.00

Side English Muffin

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Retail

320 Face Cover

$12.00

320 Hats

$25.00

T-Shirt 4 XL

$25.00

Hoodies 2XL-3XL

$43.00

Hoodies 4XL

$45.00

Hoodies S M L Xl

$40.00

Long Sleeve Shirts 2XL-3XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirts 4XL

$26.50

Long Sleeve Shirts S-XL

$25.00

Moscow Mule Mug

$25.00

T-Shirt 2XL-3XL

$23.00

T-Shirts S-XL

$20.00

Womens V Neck

$20.00

Event

Yoga, Brunch & Bubbly

Yoga, Brunch & Bubbly

$40.00

Yoga, Brunch and Bubbly! Join us for 1 hour of yoga [all levels] Improve your strength and flexibility while de-stressing your body and mind. Followed by brunch and bubbly! *Gratuity not included*

Yoga and Brunch ONLY

Yoga and Brunch ONLY

$30.00

Yoga, Brunch and Bubbly! Join us for 1 hour of yoga [all levels] Improve your strength and flexibility while de-stressing your body and mind. Followed by brunch and bubbly! *Gratuity not included*

Zumba

Zumba

$30.00

Yoga, Brunch and Bubbly! Join us for 1 hour of yoga [all levels] Improve your strength and flexibility while de-stressing your body and mind. Followed by brunch and bubbly! *Gratuity not included*

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

320 Main is a friendly, spirited and quality driven restaurant that specializes in classic American dishes & freshly crafted cocktails with simple but inspired twists Where Main Street Americans Eat

Website

Location

320 Main St Ste A, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
320 Main image
320 Main image

