Canal Street Eatery & Market Canal Street Eatery & Market

Canal Street Eatery & Market

314 South Canal Street

Chicago, IL 60606

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee 8oz

Drip Coffee 8oz

$2.50
Drip coffee 12oz

Drip coffee 12oz

$3.00
Drip Coffee 16oz

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Hot Macchiato

Hot Macchiato

$3.00

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed milk

Hot Cortado

Hot Cortado

$3.25

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed milk and micro foam

Hot Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

$3.50+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with a third steamed milk and a third micro foam

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.25+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed milk topped with micro foam

Hot Mocha

Hot Mocha

$4.00+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with dark chocolate syrup, steamed milk and a dollop of micro foam

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with hot water

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

Spiced Chai tea with steamed milk

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Matcha with steamed milk

Hot Credit Cup Latte

Hot Credit Cup Latte

$4.50+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed oat milk and lavender vanilla syrup

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.50+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with milk and ice and a dollop of steamed milk

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with milk and ice

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with dark chocolate syrup, milk and ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai tea with milk served over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha with milk served over ice.

Iced Credit Cup Late

Iced Credit Cup Late

$5.50+

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with lavender vanilla syrup and oat milk served over ice.

Hot Non Coffee Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
Tea

Tea

$3.00+

Fall Menu

Salted Caramel Apple Cider

Salted Caramel Apple Cider

$3.00+
Apple Butter Chai

Apple Butter Chai

$5.00+
Iced Pumpkin Mocha

Iced Pumpkin Mocha

$5.50+
Iced Salted Caramel Apple Cider

Iced Salted Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00+

Iced Apple Butter Chai

$4.25+

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00
Coke 20oz Bottle

Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.00
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+
Sprite 20oz Bottle

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper 12 oz can

Diet Dr. Pepper 12 oz can

$1.50

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Spiced Granola, Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Season Fresh Fruit And Berries

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Oats, yogurt, house granola, fresh berries

Hot Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

Eggs, Your Choice of Pork or Turkey Sausage, Gruyere, Spicy Aioli

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Eggs, Bacon, Gruyere, Spicy Aioli

Salads