Canal Street Eatery & Market Canal Street Eatery & Market
No reviews yet
314 South Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee 8oz
Drip coffee 12oz
Drip Coffee 16oz
Espresso
Hot Macchiato
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed milk
Hot Cortado
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed milk and micro foam
Hot Cappuccino
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with a third steamed milk and a third micro foam
Hot Latte
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed milk topped with micro foam
Hot Mocha
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with dark chocolate syrup, steamed milk and a dollop of micro foam
Hot Americano
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with hot water
Hot Chai Latte
Spiced Chai tea with steamed milk
Hot Matcha Latte
Matcha with steamed milk
Hot Credit Cup Latte
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with steamed oat milk and lavender vanilla syrup
Iced Cappuccino
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with milk and ice and a dollop of steamed milk
Iced Latte
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with milk and ice
Iced Mocha
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with dark chocolate syrup, milk and ice
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea with milk served over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha with milk served over ice.
Iced Credit Cup Late
Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso with lavender vanilla syrup and oat milk served over ice.