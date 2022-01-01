  • Home
320 Market Café Media 211 State St

211 State St

Media, PA 19063

Snacks

Pico de gallo & Chips

$7.00

Hand cut fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Pico Nachos

$12.00

Pico Fries

$12.00

Hummus

$10.00

served with pita & olives

Loaded tots

$14.00

bacon, cheddar, horseradish crema, mud sauce, pickled jalapeño

Tots plain

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Full

$7.00

Cold Sandwiches

Italian hoagie

$12.00

genoa salami, pepper ham, capicola, mild provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil, on seeded baguette

Italian special hoagie

$13.00

genoa salami, pepper ham, capicola, prosciutto, sharp provolone, roasted reds, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil, on seeded baguette

Devinney hoagie

$12.00

turkey, sharp provolone, roasted reds, basil, lettuce, tomato, onion, on seeded baguette

Calabrese hoagie

$11.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, on seeded baguette

House turkey sandwich

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, swiss, lemon herb mayo, on wheat

Tuna salad sandwich

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, on kaiser

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken cutlet sandwich

$15.00

choice of breaded or grilled chicken, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, roasted reds, basil, parmesan, on seeded baguette

Chicken parm sandwich

$14.00

choice of breaded or grilled chicken, marinara, parmesan, on seeded baguette

Ham & brie

$12.00

havarti, honey mustard, caramelized apples, on seeded baguette

Grilled eggplant

$12.00

sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, roasted reds, marinara, parmesan, on seeded baguette

Roast pork sandwich

$14.00

sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, roasted reds, on seeded baguette

Cubano

$11.00

roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, on ciabatta

Wraps

Chicken caesar wrap

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, parmesan, egg-less caesar dressing

Vegan caesar wrap

$12.00

house made vegan chicken, lettuce, tomato, cashew caesar dressing

Mediterranean wrap

$12.00

avocado, lettuce, tomato, hummus, taboule

Chicken salad wrap

$11.00

swiss, basil, roasted red peppers

Sweet potato wrap

$11.00

sweet potatoes, spinach, black bean spread, sesame oil, green tahini

Tacos

Jerk shrimp

$9.00+

cabbage, salsa fresca, sour cream

Cholula chicken

$9.00+

lettuce, cheddar, house pico, sour cream

Black bean falafel

$9.00+

lettuce, house pico, cashew cream

Burgers

Pico burger

$13.00

house pico, corn tortillas, cheddar, sour cream

Lundi burger

$12.00

bacon & blue cheese

Delco burger

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, bacon, cheddar, onion rings

Beyond burger

$13.00

vegan cheddar, on vegan sweet potato bun

Veggie burger

$13.00

spicy black bean, house pico, cashew cream, on vegan sweet potato bun

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken cutlet tenders

$8.00

served w/ side fries

Kids Mac & cheese

$8.00

served w/ side fries

Kids Grilled cheese

$8.00

served w/ side fries

Kids Chicken tacos

$9.00

served w/ side fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

served w/ side fries

Sides

Side fries

$2.00

Side onion rings

$3.00

Side tots plain

$3.00

Side brussels sprouts

$4.00

Side roasted sweet potatoes

$4.00

Side roasted cauliflower

$4.00

Side pico de gallo

$4.00

Side tortilla chips

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Passion for Freshness​ - 320 is a family owned market with locations in Swarthmore (since 1991) and Media, PA (since 2011) specializing in fresh, seasonal lunch and dinner options, craft beer, natural wine and local grass fed cheeses. We have a cafe at each location where you can enjoy one of our amazing salads, sandwiches, burgers and an assortment of vegan options.

211 State St, Media, PA 19063

