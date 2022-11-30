320 Market Café Media 211 State St

Restaurant info

Passion for Freshness​ - 320 is a family owned market with locations in Swarthmore (since 1991) and Media, PA (since 2011) specializing in fresh, seasonal lunch and dinner options, craft beer, natural wine and local grass fed cheeses. We have a cafe at each location where you can enjoy one of our amazing salads, sandwiches, burgers and an assortment of vegan options.