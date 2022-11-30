  • Home
  • /
  • Media
  • /
  • 320 Market Café Media - 211 State St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

320 Market Café Media 211 State St

review star

No reviews yet

211 State St

Media, PA 19063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Passion for Freshness​ - 320 is a family owned market with locations in Swarthmore (since 1991) and Media, PA (since 2011) specializing in fresh, seasonal lunch and dinner options, craft beer, natural wine and local grass fed cheeses. We have a cafe at each location where you can enjoy one of our amazing salads, sandwiches, burgers and an assortment of vegan options.

Location

211 State St, Media, PA 19063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

rye byob
orange star5.0 • 649
112 W State St Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Azie Media
orange star4.6 • 2,628
217 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
orange starNo Reviews
21 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media
orange starNo Reviews
210 WEST STATE ST Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Brick & Brew - Media
orange star4.4 • 2,183
26 W State St Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Wayside Market
orange star4.6 • 521
469 South Old Middletown Rd Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Media

Azie Media
orange star4.6 • 2,628
217 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Brick & Brew - Media
orange star4.4 • 2,183
26 W State St Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
rye byob
orange star5.0 • 649
112 W State St Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Wayside Market
orange star4.6 • 521
469 South Old Middletown Rd Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
La Catrina
orange star4.4 • 248
13 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Media
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston