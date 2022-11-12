Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Ramen

Secret Birria

review star

No reviews yet

323 Octavia St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

birriarito
birria de res 3x
birria de res 1x

starters

queso + cracklins

queso + cracklins

$8.00

creamy white queso, salsa negra and crispy cajun cracklins

roasted shishito peppers

roasted shishito peppers

$4.00

tossed in sea salt

birria flautas

birria flautas

$8.00

beef birria, white American cheese in a fried tortilla served with guac

tiny tempura trees

tiny tempura trees

$8.00Out of stock

fresh broccoli + cauliflower tossed in a chipotle tempura batter served with a side of Cousin’s creole tomato dressing

burritos

birriarito

birriarito

$8.00

birria (beef), rice, beans, pepper sauce, creamy white queso, fresh onion + cilantro. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.

Chicken Burrito

$8.00

tacos

birria de res 3x

birria de res 3x

$12.00

birria (beef) slow cooked for over 5 hours in our house-made consume topped with mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.

birria de res 1x

birria de res 1x

$4.00

birria (beef) slow cooked for over 5 hours in our house-made consume topped with mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.

fish tacos 3x

fish tacos 3x

$12.00

lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla

fish taco 1x

fish taco 1x

$4.00

lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla

ramen

birria ramen

birria ramen

$8.75

half birria, half ramen: exactly what you need after a rough night. ramen noodles, slow-cooked birria + seasoned consume, topped with fresh onion + cilantro.

extras

side of white queso

$5.00

side of cajun cracklins

$4.00

rice + beans

$3.50

sauces

sweets

tres leches cake

$4.50

sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Birria Sandwich

$8.00

Soft Drinks

sprite

$2.00

mexican coke

$3.00

diet coke

$2.00

coke

$2.00

strawberry fanta

$3.00Out of stock

orange fanta

$3.00Out of stock

pineapple fanta

$3.00Out of stock

grape fanta

$3.00Out of stock

mandarin jarritos

$3.00

pineapple jarritos

$3.00

fruit punch jarritos

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

Barq's Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Water

bottle

$2.00

Coffee

Cool Brew

Cool Brew

$3.50Out of stock

house made cool brew coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Other

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Hairy Dog

Shirt

$20.00

Secret Birria

Shirt

$20.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

if you know, you know

Website

Location

323 Octavia St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog image
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog image

Similar restaurants in your area

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
orange starNo Reviews
4041 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barracuda - Tchoupitoulas
orange star4.7 • 301
3984 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Del Fuego Nola
orange starNo Reviews
4518 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
The Rum House
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
orange star4.4 • 326
4401 South Broad Street New Orleans, LA 70125
View restaurantnext
Lengua Madre
orange starNo Reviews
1245 Constance Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

La Boulangerie
orange star4.7 • 604
4600 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston