Carnita Express 01

review star

No reviews yet

3260 Vineland Road

suite 102

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DESAYUNO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.30

Scramble eggs, country potatoes, cheese and shredded birria beef // Huevos revueltos, papas salteadas, queso y carne de birria deshebrada

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

2 eggs, honey wheat toast, bacon, and country potatoes // 2 huevos, tostadas de pan, tocineta y papas salteadas

MEXICAN BREAKFAST

MEXICAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Scramble eggs and pork crackling in green tomatillo salsa, corn tortilla, beans // Huevos con chicharrón en salsa verde, esquite, frijoles negros y tortilla de maiz

DOMINICAN BREAKFAST

DOMINICAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Mashed green plantain, 2 eggs, fried salami, and cheese // Mangu, 2 huevos fritos, salami y queso frito

JAMAICAN BREAKFAST

JAMAICAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Salt fish stew, fried sweet plantain and country style potatoes // Bacalao guisado, fritos maduros y papas salteadas

VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST

VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Corn dough, black beans, cheese, shredded beef, and sweet fried plantain // Arepa frita, caraotas negras, queso rallado, res mechada y maduritos

COLOMBIAN BREAKFAST

COLOMBIAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Scramble eggs with veggies, corn dough arepa and sausages // Huevos perico, arepa y salchicha

NICARAGUAN BREAKFAST

NICARAGUAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Stir fried black beans rice, fried plantain, and cheese, 2 eggs and crema on the side // Gallo pinto, tajadas, queso frito, crema y 2 huevos

OMELETTE

$9.30

BURRITO

Burrito Pastor / Pork Pastor

$7.70

Sliced pork al pastor, pineapple, cheese, rice, beans, and pico de gallo in soft flour tortilla

Burrito Carne Asada / Grill Steak

$8.90

Grilled diced steak, onions, cilantro, cheese, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Burrito Tinga de Pollo / Shredded Chicken

$8.10

Shredded chicken, cheese, rice, beans and pico de gallo in soft flour tortilla

Burrito Cochinita Pibil / Pulled Pork and Sauce

$7.90

Yucatan style pulled pork, pickled onions, rice, beans and cheese in soft flour tortillar

Burrito Birria / Shredded Beef

$8.90

Shredded beef cook in guajillo adobo, cheese, onions, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Burrito Carnitas / Pulled Pork

$7.90

Pulled pork carnitas, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Burrito Picadillo / Ground Beef

$7.70

Ground beef, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Burrito Vegetales / Veggies

$7.70

Salted veggies, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

TACO

Taco Pastor / Pork Pastor

$2.49

Sliced pork al pastor, pineapple, cheese, rice, beans, and pico de gallo in soft flour tortilla

Taco Carne Asada / Grill Steak

$2.99

Grilled diced steak, onions, cilantro, cheese, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Taco Tinga de Pollo / Shredded Chicken

$2.20

Shredded chicken, cheese, rice, beans and pico de gallo in soft flour tortilla

Taco Cochinita Pibil / Pulled Pork and Sauce

$2.49

Yucatan style pulled pork, pickled onions, rice, beans and cheese in soft flour tortillar

Taco Birria / Shredded Beef

$2.99

Shredded beef cook in guajillo adobo, cheese, onions, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Taco Carnitas / Pulled Pork

$2.49

Pulled pork carnitas, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Taco Picadillo / Ground Beef

$2.49

Ground beef, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Taco Vegetales / Veggies

$2.49

Salted veggies, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

QUESADILLA

Quesadilla Pastor / Pork Pastor

$7.70

Sliced pork al pastor, pineapple, cheese, rice, beans, and pico de gallo in soft flour tortilla

Quesadilla Carne Asada / Grill Steak

$8.90

Grilled diced steak, onions, cilantro, cheese, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Quesadilla Tinga de Pollo / Shredded Chicken

$6.99

Shredded chicken, cheese, rice, beans and pico de gallo in soft flour tortilla

Quesadilla Cochinita Pibil / Pulled Pork and Sauce

$7.90

Yucatan style pulled pork, pickled onions, rice, beans and cheese in soft flour tortillar

Quesadilla Birria / Shredded Beef

$8.90

Shredded beef cook in guajillo adobo, cheese, onions, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Quesadilla Carnitas / Pulled Pork

$7.90

Pulled pork carnitas, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Quesadilla Picadillo / Ground Beef

$7.70

Ground beef, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

Quesadilla Vegetales / Veggies

$7.70

Salted veggies, pickled onion, cilantro, rice and beans in soft flour tortilla

CALDOS

Ajiaco

$11.95

Sancocho

$9.30

Mondongo / Menudo

$15.58

Caldo de Marisco

$15.58

BEBIDAS

AGUA DE BOTELLA

AGUA DE BOTELLA

$1.50
PEPSI DE LATA

PEPSI DE LATA

$2.79
MTN DEW DE LATA

MTN DEW DE LATA

$2.79
7 UP DE LATA

7 UP DE LATA

$2.79
JAMAICAN GINGER BEER

JAMAICAN GINGER BEER

$3.60
MALTA INDIA

MALTA INDIA

$3.60
COLOMBIANA

COLOMBIANA

$3.60
JARRITO GUAVA

JARRITO GUAVA

$3.50
JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50
JARRITO MANDARIN

JARRITO MANDARIN

$3.50
JARRITO PINEAPPLE

JARRITO PINEAPPLE

$3.50
JARRITO LIME

JARRITO LIME

$3.50
COUNTRY CLUB ROJO

COUNTRY CLUB ROJO

$3.50Out of stock
V8 SPLASH TROPICAL BLEND

V8 SPLASH TROPICAL BLEND

$3.50
SANPELLEGRINO LIMONATA

SANPELLEGRINO LIMONATA

$3.50
SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$3.50
COCO RICO LATA

COCO RICO LATA

$3.60
GUARANA LATA

GUARANA LATA

$3.50
SQUIRT DE LATA

SQUIRT DE LATA

$3.20
SANGRIA SEÑORIAL

SANGRIA SEÑORIAL

$3.50
TROPICANA NARANJA 100%

TROPICANA NARANJA 100%

$3.50
VASO 16 OZ

VASO 16 OZ

$2.79
CAFE

CAFE

$1.99

BREAKFAST - CATERING MENU

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.38

Scramble eggs, country style potatoes, cheese and bacon

SANTA FE SKILLET

$9.30

Country style potatoes, diced steak, mix cheese, sunny side eggs on top

OMELETTE

$9.30

3 eggs ham and cheese omelet with country style potatoes

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

2 eggs, honey wheat toast, bacon, and country potatoes

DOMINICAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Mashed green plantain, 2 eggs, fried salami, and cheese

VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST

$9.30

Corn dough, black beans, cheese, shredded beef, sweet plantain

CUBAN SANDWICH

$8.30

Ham, cheese and pulled pork carnitas in a hoagie roll sandwich

BREAKFAST MUFFIN

$5.45

Ham, cheese and egg omelette in english muffin

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.25

Ham and cheese in whole wheat bread sandwich

APPETIZER TO SHARE - CATERING MENU

TEQUEÑO

$1.25

Flour dough filled with white cheese

CROQUETA DE POLLO

$1.10

Shredded chicken croquette

MINI PIZZA BITES

$1.85

Pizza sauce and cheese in 3" flour tart shell

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.65

Chicken and cheese flour dough empanada

BEEF EMPANADA

$3.65

Beef and cheese flour dough empanada

CHEESE EMPANADA

$2.95

Mozzarella and provolone cheese flour dough empanada

COLOMBIAN EMPANADA

$2.95

Beef and potato in corn dough empanada

HOT MEALS - CATERING MENU

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$9.30

Grilled chicken marinated in garlic and oregano with 2 side choices

ROPA VIEJA

$9.30

Cuban style shredded beef, onions and peppers with 2 side choices

CARNITAS

$9.30

Michoacan style pulled pork carnitas with 2 side choices

CHICHARRÓN DE POLLO

$9.30

Fried boneless chicken thigh with 2 side choices

MOQUECA

$9.30

Brazilian style stew fish in coconut sauce with 2 side choices

CHIVO GUISADO

$13.19

Stew goat in Caribbean seasoning with 2 side choices

VEGAN

$9.30

Haitian stew, eggplant, chayote, spinach and tomatoes with 2 side choices

ENTREES - CATERING MENU

Stew goat in Caribbean seasoning

CARNITAS

$68.00

Michoacán style pulled pork carnitas

ROPA VIEJA

$78.00

Cuban style shredded beef, onions and peppers

FAJITA DE POLLO

$65.00

Grilled chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions

CHICHARRÓN DE POLLO

$55.00

Fried boneless chicken thigh

CHIVO GUISADO

$95.00

SOUP & STEWS - CATERING MENU

AJIACO

$11.95

Colombian style chicken and potatoes stew

SANCOCHO

$9.30

Dominican meat stew with veggies

MENUDO / MONDONGO

$15.58

Caribbean style honeycomb beef tripe stew

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$15.58

Seafood mix soup

SALADS - CATERING MENU

ENSALADA DE PAPAS

$34.00

Potato salad, house mayo, carrots and sweet peas

ENSALADA VERDE

$38.00

Spring mix lettuce salad, red onions and tomato with vinaigrette dressing

ENSALADA COLESLAW

$39.00

Fresh mix cabbage, carrot and cole slaw dressing

SIDES - CATERING MENU

GALLO PINTO

$17.00

Stir fried rice with black beans

ARROZ Y HABICHUELAS

$26.00

White rice with side of stew black beans

MORO DE GUANDULES

$19.00

Green pigeons rice

MADURITOS

$29.00

Sweet fried plantain

YUCA FRITA

$29.00

Fried cassava sticks

TOSTONES

$29.00

Fried green plantain

DESSERTS - CATERING MENU

CHURROS

$3.80

Traditional churros with cinnamon sugar and cajeta

TRES LECHES

$4.45

Sponge cake soaked in three milk with meringue topping

CHEESECAKE

$5.85

Dulce de leche mousse and chocolate cheesecake

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are a family owned restaurant of different origins from Latin America and Mexico. While seeking authenticity in many of our symbolic dishes from different countries that we miss, we have created the Carnita Express menu, where we have brought together different and authentic ingredients to provide our community with those dishes and flavors that they miss so much. Our chef's specialty takes into account the origins of each cuisine and its natural ingredients.

3260 Vineland Road, suite 102, Kissimmee, FL 34746

