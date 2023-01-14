Carnita Express 01
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned restaurant of different origins from Latin America and Mexico. While seeking authenticity in many of our symbolic dishes from different countries that we miss, we have created the Carnita Express menu, where we have brought together different and authentic ingredients to provide our community with those dishes and flavors that they miss so much. Our chef's specialty takes into account the origins of each cuisine and its natural ingredients.
Location
3260 Vineland Road, suite 102, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurant
The Pizza Press - Celebration FL
No Reviews
6079 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Celebration, FL 34747
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kissimmee
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurant