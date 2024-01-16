Restaurant info

Welcome to Jewel Bar at the 33 Seaport Hotel NYC, your hidden gem of luxurious relaxation! This lounge-style sanctuary blends craft cocktails with sparkling caviar and champagne menus into a truly unique experience. Unwind with our delightful assortment of sharable small plate staples and innovative beverages tailored to tickle your palate with uncommon flavors. Jewel Bar's distinctive tea service ambiance invites casual socializing and focused work, transforming it into a hotspot, unlike anything in the surrounding area. Come sip, savor, and socialize at Jewel Bar—where every visit feels like finding a rare treasure!