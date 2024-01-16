Alcove Bar & Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Jewel Bar at the 33 Seaport Hotel NYC, your hidden gem of luxurious relaxation! This lounge-style sanctuary blends craft cocktails with sparkling caviar and champagne menus into a truly unique experience. Unwind with our delightful assortment of sharable small plate staples and innovative beverages tailored to tickle your palate with uncommon flavors. Jewel Bar's distinctive tea service ambiance invites casual socializing and focused work, transforming it into a hotspot, unlike anything in the surrounding area. Come sip, savor, and socialize at Jewel Bar—where every visit feels like finding a rare treasure!
Location
33 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Highkey Rainforest Rooftop - 6 Platt Street
No Reviews
6 Platt St FL29 New York, NY 10038
View restaurant
Badshah Wall Street - 80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038
No Reviews
80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038 New York, NY 10038
View restaurant