Pearl Restaurant
33 Peck Slip
New York, NY 10038
Wine
Wine By Glass
- GLS Castello Prosecco$15.00
- GLS Coppola Diamond Spark Rose$20.00
- GLS Mionetto Avantgarde$18.00
- GLS Skyside Chardonnay$16.00
- GLS Calera Chardonnay$20.00
- GLS Conundrum White Blend$18.00
- GLS Duckhorn Sauv Blanc$25.00
- GLS Guado al Tasso Vermentino$20.00
- GLS Proidl Riesling$45.00
- GLS Terlato Pinot Grigio$20.00
- GLS Saltbird Chardonnay$16.00
- GLS Cyprien Sancere$25.00
- GLS King State Pinot Gris$18.00
- GLS A.A. Badenhorst Chenin Blanc$20.00
- GLS Whispering Angel Rose$19.00
- GLS The Beach Rose$20.00
- GLS Basaurresti Rose$16.00
- GLS Haywater Rose$15.00
- GLS Courage Rose$20.00
- GLS Banshee PN$18.00
- GLS Querciabella Chianti$24.00
- GLS Decoy Merlot$21.00
- GLS Iron & Sand Cabernet$18.00
- GLS The Vice PN$18.00
- GLS Skyside Red Blend$16.00
- GLS Oenology Cab Franc$20.00
Wine By Bottle
- BTL Calera Chardonnay$75.00
- BTL Conundrum White Blend$70.00
- BTL Cyprien Sancerre$95.00
- BTL Duckhorn SB$95.00
- BTL Guado al Tasso Vermentino$75.00
- BTL King State Pinot Gris$70.00
- BTL Skyside Chardonnay$65.00
- BTL Proidl Riesling$180.00
- BTL Terlato Pinot Grigio$70.00
- BTL Saltbird Chardonnay$62.00
- BTL A.A. Badenhorst Chenin Blanc$75.00
- BTL Whispering Angel Rose$71.00
- BTL Banshee PN$70.00
- BTL Querciabella Chianti Classico$92.00
- BTL Decoy Merlot$82.00
- BTL Iron & Sand Cabernet$70.00
- BTL La Grola Allegrini$85.00
- BTL Paraduxx$155.00
- BTL Prisoner Red Blend$160.00
- BTL Skyside Red blend$65.00
- BTL The Vice PN$70.00
- BTL Saltbird Cellar Merlot$75.00
- BTL Oenology Cab Franc$75.00
Beer & Cocktails
Beer
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
- Ancho Reyes$17.00
- Casamigos Anejo$27.00
- Casamigos Blanco$22.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$28.00
- Casamigos Reposado$25.00
- Cincoro Anejo$60.00
- Cincoro Blanco$40.00
- Cincoro Extra Anejo$550.00
- Cincoro Reposado$50.00
- Cinocoro Gold$160.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$60.00
- Claze Azul Mezcal$175.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Don Julio Anejo$27.00
- Don Julio Blanco$22.00
- Don Julio Reposado$25.00
- Espolon Anejo$18.00
- Espolon Blanco$15.00
- Espolon Reposado$18.00
- House Tequila$15.00
- Madre Mezcal$18.00
- Illegal Mezcal$17.00
- Mijenta Cristalino$38.00
- Del Maguey Chichicapa$25.00
- Dos hombres$17.00
- Vago Espadin Mezcal$16.00
- Milagro Silver$15.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
Gin
Rum
- Appleton Signature$16.00
- Bacardi Superior Rum$15.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$15.00
- Goslings Black Seal Rum$15.00
- Goslings Old Rum$42.00
- House Rum$14.00
- Leblon$16.00
- Pilar Dark Rum$21.00
- Pilar White Rum$16.00
- Plantation$16.00
- Rumchata$16.00
- Rumhaven$15.00
- Facundo Eximo 10 yr$28.00
- BarbanCourt 5 star$17.00
- Zacapa 23 yr$22.00
Bourbon
- Angel's Envy BB$20.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$30.00
- Basil Hayden$24.00
- Blantons$40.00
- Buffalo Trace$17.00
- Bulleit BB$18.00
- Crown Royal$16.00
- Eagle Rare Single Barrel$22.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$22.00
- Jack Daniels No 7$15.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Knob creed BB$19.00
- MakersMark$16.00
- Monkey Shoulder$18.00
- Tulamore Dew$16.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Rye$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$19.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak$24.00
- Screwball$15.00
- Jefferson Ocean bourbon$28.00
- Old forester Statesman Bourbon$25.00
- Michters US 1 Bourbon$18.00
Brandy/Cognac
Whiskey/Single Malt
- Balvinie Caribbean cask 14yr$25.00
- Balvinie Doublewood 12yr$22.00
- Balvinie French Oak 16yr$42.00
- Brenne 10yr$25.00
- Glenfiddich 14$25.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$25.00
- Glenlivet 14yr$35.00
- Glenlivet 15yr$38.00
- Glenlivet 25yr$300.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$22.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$105.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve$42.00
- Johnnie Walker Green 15yr$30.00
- Johnnie Walker High Rye$23.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Label$20.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$30.00
- Laphroaig 10$20.00
- Macallan 12yr$25.00
- Macallan 18yr$85.00
- Macallan 25yr$900.00
- Macallan 30yr$1,300.00
- Monkey Shoulder$16.00
- Suntori Hibiki$29.00
- Suntori Hibiki 21yr$200.00
- Suntori Hibiki 30yr$1,400.00
- Suntori Toki$16.00
- Suntori Yamazaki 18yr$180.00
- Suntori Yamazaki 25yr$700.00
- Suntori Yamazaki12yr$50.00
- Tullamore Dew 18yr$35.00
- Westward American Single malt$28.00
Cordials
- Amaretto Disaronno$15.00
- Amaro Averna$18.00
- Amaro Montenegro$19.00
- Amaro Nonino$18.00
- Amaro Ramazzotti$16.00
- Aperol$15.00
- Baileys$15.00
- Campari$15.00
- Chambord$17.00
- Cinzano Bianco$15.00
- Cinzano Rosso$15.00
- Cointreau$15.00
- Creme de Noyaux$16.00
- Cynar$15.00
- DeKuyrer Creme de Mente$16.00
- Dry Curazao$15.00
- Frangelico$16.00
- Graham's 10$18.00
- Graham's 20$24.00
- Grand Marnier$15.00
- Jägermeister$16.00
- Kahlua$15.00
- Le Roux Creme de Banana$16.00
- Lejay Creme de Casis$16.00
- Lillet Blanc$15.00
- Lillet Rose$16.00
- Luxardo$18.00
- Midori$15.00
- Mr. Black$15.00
- Pernod Absinthe$18.00
- Ramazzotti Sambuca$15.00
- Saint Germain$15.00
- Suze Bitter 1889$15.00
- Tignanello Grappa$18.00
- Triple Sec$15.00
- Velvet falernum$15.00
N/A Beverage
Water / Soda / Juice
Coffee & Tea
- BTL Amarone Allegrini$230.00
- BTL Amarone Montecariano$130.00
- BTL Banshee Pinot Noir$70.00
- BTL Barbaresco Prunotto$122.00
- BTL Barolo Pelassa$145.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir$167.00
- BTL Chalk Hill Pinot Noir$85.00
- BTL Chateauneuf Du Pape$218.00
- BTL Chianti Querciabella$89.00
- BTL Decoy Merlot$89.00
- BTL Iron & Sand Cabernet$67.00
- BTL Josephine De Boyd Margaux$156.00
- BTL Kanonkop Pinotage$130.00
- BTL La Grola$85.00
- BTL Marquez Murrieta Reserva`$95.00
- BTL Miguel Merino Rioja$133.00
- BTL Nebbiolo$65.00
- BTL Orin Swift$135.00
- BTL Paraduxx$155.00
- BTL Sapaio$296.00
- BTL Skyside Red Blend$59.00
- BTL Smith & Hook Cabernet