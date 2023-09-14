Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00 Out of stock

Benziger's bio-dynamic sustainably farmed Sauvignon Blanc is fresh and elegant. This Sauvignon Blanc invites you in with aromas of bright apple, fresh grass, grapefruit and melon. Enticing citrus flavors are followed by complex minerality. The wine’s acid is both balanced and integrated, giving it a textured mid-palate and an elegant softness (abv 14.1%)