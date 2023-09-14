Spend $50, save $5
FOOD MENU

STARTERS

Banh Mi Fries (v)

$15.99

french fries, beyond vegan chicken, sweet thai sauce, pickled veggies, spicy aioli, radishes, microgreens

Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

roasted with lemon butter garlic sauce

Calamari

$13.99

ligthly breaded, cajun spices, lemon wedge, marinara

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

nashville style chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Fries

$6.99

classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese

Street Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos with chicken, steak, baja fish, or plant based taco meat, served in corn tortillas

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.99

house made mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

Nachos

$14.99

melted cheese, pico, beans, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado sauce, add chicken, steak, beyond meat, or beyond chicken!

Pizza

$13.99

classic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, basil, and mozzarella

Cheese Curds

$13.99

Wisconsin cheese curds with ranch dipping sauce

HAND CRAFTED BURGERS

33 Taps Burger

$16.99

applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, horseradish sauce

California Love Burger

$16.99

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.99

cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

33 Vegan Burger (v)

$17.99

beyond patty, tomato, pickled onion, greens, chipotle spread, vegan gouda (V)

BONELESS WINGS

premium juicy all white chicken, lightly breaded
10 Piece Boneless Wings

$16.99

lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

20 Piece Boneless Wings

$29.99

lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

30 Piece Boneless Wings

$40.99

lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

TRADITIONAL WINGS

premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
10 Piece Traditional Wings

$18.99

premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

20 Piece Traditional Wings

$35.99

premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

30 Piece Traditional Wings

$48.99

premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)

10 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)

$15.99

lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

20 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)

$28.99

lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

30 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)

$39.99

lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce
Quesadilla

$13.99

filled with cheese and chipotle sauce, and served with avocado salsa, salsa roja, and tortilla chips on the side

Loaded Buffalo Tots

$14.99

tater tots, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, ranch, buffalo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce

Fish 'N' Chips

$15.99

beer battered alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, with fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.99

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, sourdough, fries or salad

33 Burrito

$13.99

cilantro rice, black beans, pico, avocado sauce, cheese, served with chips, add jalapeño, sour cream, +1, crispy cauliflower or avocado +3, beyond meat, beyond chicken, or grilled chicken +4, steak +5, make it wet with melted cheese +2

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

eggs, bacon, tater tots, cheese, avocado sauce, chipotle aioli

33 Dodger Dog

$11.99

hot dog, bun, choice of toppings

SALADS & BOWLS

Protein Bowl

$15.99

grilled chicken, avocado, cilantro rice, black beans, cherry tomatoes, greens, pickled onions, cilantro ranch, sub beyond chicken or steak

Chicken, Corn, and Avocado Salad

$15.99

mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, corn, lentils, tomato, toasted almonds, tossed in lemon vinaigrette dressing (GF)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

romaine, house made boneless buffalo chicken, carrots, celery, tortilla strips, tossed in ranch dressing

DESSERT

Skillet baked house made chocolate chip cookie with ice cream, strawberries, and caramel drizzle.
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$11.99

house made chocolate chip cookie, served warm, with vanilla ice cream, and caramel drizzle

Churro Waffles

$12.99

fresh waffles tossed in cinnamon sugar churro mix, served with vanilla ice cream

Vegan Brownie (v)

$8.99

vegan brownie

SIDES

2 Eggs

$4.99

Applewood Bacon

$4.99

Avocado Sliced

$3.99

Beyond Patty

$8.99

Carrots & Celery

$4.99

Chips

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Mayo

$1.99

Pickles

$1.99

Pico Salsa

$2.99

Side Chicken

$6.99

Side Fruit

$5.99

Side Guac

$4.99

Side of Rice

$4.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Side Steak

$9.99

Side Tater Tots

$7.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Toast

$3.99

DRINK MENU

DRAFTS

MUST BE 21+
33 Taps Blonde

$7.00+

easy drinking blonde ale (abv 4%)

33 Taps IPA

$8.00+

classic IPA (abv 6.5%)

33 Taps Red

$7.00+

nutty, caramel, mahogany ale (abv 4%)

Beachwood Citraholic IPA

$9.00+

hopheads rejoice! (abv 7.1%)

Beachwood Stratallite Orbit West Coast IPA

$10.00+Out of stock

Strata and mosaic hops. Passion fruit, bright melon, fresh resin (abv 7.1%)

Boomtown Chavez Ravine Hazy IPA

$9.00+

hazy, lemon, amarillo (abv 6.5%)

Boomtown Mic Czech Pilsner

$8.00+

refreshing czech pils (aby 5.6%)

Brooks Dry Cider

$8.00+

crisp dry refreshing cider (abv 6%)

Delirium Tremens (10 oz)

$10.00

golden and earthy, 8oz (abv 8.5%)

Elysian Space Dust IPA (10 oz)

$8.00

citrus forward IPA, 8oz (abv 8.2%)

Enegren Schöner Tag

$8.00+

bavarian style hefeweizen (abv 5%)

Energren Oktoberfest

$9.00+Out of stock

candied orange, ever so slightly hopped, with caramel malts on the nose (abv 5.5%)

Estrella

$7.00+

mexico-american style lager (abv 4.5%)

Fremont Lush IPA

$8.00+

tropical IPA (abv 7%)

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00+

fruit wheat ale with hints of mango (abv 5%)

Golden Road Street Cart

$8.00+

crisp mexican style lager with hints of lime and orange (abv 4.8%)

Guinness

$9.00+

the iconic irish stout (abv 4.2%, nitro)

Harland Hazy IPA

$10.00+Out of stock

everything you love in an IPA, without the overwhelming bitterness (abv 6.5%)

Harland Japanese Rice Lager

$9.00+

inspired by the crisp lagers of Okinawa, clean and refreshing (abv 5%)

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$8.00+

mango (abv 6%)

Lost Coast Great White

$7.00+

belgian style witbier, hint of citrus, coriander and a secret blend of herbs (abv 4.8%)

Michelob Ultra

$7.00+

low calorie, light (abv 4.2%)

Mother Earth Cali' Creamin'

$8.00+

nitro vanilla cream ale (abv 5.2%)

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$7.00+

a long time house favorite, this mellow amber ale is lighter in flavor with a smooth bitterness (abv 4.9%)

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00+Out of stock

crisp, clean, fresh, and dry pilsner (abv 4.5%)

Soonish - Gluten Free

$8.00

gluten free, refreshing, low cal, low sugar, served in can (abv 4.2%)

Stella Artois

$8.00+

euro pale lager (abv 5.2%)

Three Weavers Knotty Double IPA (10 oz)

$8.00

double IPA, 10oz pour (abv 8.6%)

Truly Hard Seltzer

$8.00+Out of stock

wild berry, on draft (abv 5%)

Two Towns Prickly Pear Cider

$10.00+

a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis (abv 5.3%)

Victory Golden Monkey (10 oz)

$7.00

belgian style tripel, 10oz pour (abv 9.5%)

Victory Sour Monkey (10 oz)

$8.00

belgian style sour, 10oz pour (abv 9.5%)

COCKTAILS

33 MARGARITA

$12.00+

SPICY MARGARITA

$13.00+

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$14.00+

CADILLAC PLATINUM

$15.00+

don julio blanco, gran marnier

SPICY WATERMELON MEZCAL MARG

$16.00+

Mezcal, Fresh Watermelon Juice, Spicy Bitters, Fresh Lime Juice

33 TITO'S AMERICAN MULE

$12.00+

tito's vodka, ginger beer, lime

PALOMA

$13.00+

tequila, grapefruit, lime

APEROL SPRITZ

$13.00

aperol, prosecco, soda, orange slice

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$13.00

vodka, lemon, triple sec and simple

WATERMELON SUGAR HIGH

$12.00

red bull watermelon, malibu rum

RED BULL WATERMELON SPRITZ

$15.00

vodka, red bull watermelon, lemon, sprite

FLATLINER

$15.00

vanilla vodka, kahlua, baileys, coffee

HOT TODDY

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$13.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$16.00

house special long island iced tea with vodka, gin, tequila, and rum

SCREWDRIVER

$12.00

vodka, orange juice

WHITE RUSSIAN

$13.00Out of stock

Vodka, Kahlúa, cream, served on the rocks

Mimosa

$11.00

prosecco and orange juice

Northwestern Purple Cocktail

$11.00

MANGO MICHELADA

$10.99

mango cart, house clamato mix, lime, spices, tajin

MICHELADA

$9.99

estrella, house clamato mix, spices, lime, tajin

WINE

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00Out of stock

Benziger's bio-dynamic sustainably farmed Sauvignon Blanc is fresh and elegant. This Sauvignon Blanc invites you in with aromas of bright apple, fresh grass, grapefruit and melon. Enticing citrus flavors are followed by complex minerality. The wine’s acid is both balanced and integrated, giving it a textured mid-palate and an elegant softness (abv 14.1%)

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$10.00+Out of stock

monterey, ca

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvingnon

$10.00+

napa valley, ca

Raeburn Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

North Coast, CA. Aromatic notes of white flowers and citrus. A bright and round mouthfeel with tropical notes of guava, Meyer lemon and key lime are followed by a crisp finish (abv 14%)

Post & Beam Chardonnay

$17.00+

Napa Valley, CA. The 2022 Post & Beam Chardonnay displays hints of lemon pith, crème brûlée, and white flowers on the nose, with flavors of melon, passionfruit, and green apple all sitting nicely on the palate (abv 14.3%)

Whispering Angel Rosé

$16.00+

Cotes de Provence, France. Whispering Angel Rosé has a Fresh red berry fruit characteristics with floral notes. Ripe and fleshy feel on the palate (abv 13%)

Raeburn Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Russian River, CA. Raeburn Pinot Noir leads with pleasing aromas of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated (abv 14%)

Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Paso Robles, CA. Aromas of cassis and blueberry. Estate grown fruit give a full-bodied texture (abv 13.5%)

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00+

venato, italy

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.99

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00Out of stock

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

SPECIALTY SHOTS

vodka, triple sec, lime juice

Lemon Drop Shot

$11.99

vodka, lemon juice, orange liqueur and simple syrup

Green Tea Shot

$11.99

Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, and sour mix, splash of citrus soda

Gummy Bear Shot

$11.99

vodka, peach schnapps liqueur, pineapple juice, and lemon-lime soda

Jolly Rancher Shot

$11.99

vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice

Kamikaze

$11.99

vodka, triple sec, lime

Cactus Cooler

$11.99

vodka, peach, orange, red bull

Scooby Snack

$11.99

coconut rum, pineapple, melon

Mexican Candy

$11.99

tamarind vodka, watermelon pucker

Strawberry Shortcake

$11.99

malibu rum, strawberry liquer, oj, agave, cream

PUPPY MENU

Ground Beef & Rice Puppy Meal

$6.99

ground beef and rice. *all proceeds from our puppy menu are directly donated to local dog shelters and charities.

Plain Rice Puppy Meal

$3.99

plain white rice. *all proceeds from our puppy menu are directly donated to local dog shelters and charities.

Bowl of Water :)