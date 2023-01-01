Lunch

Appetizers

Asian Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Wings

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Tomato

$9.00

Lunch Entree

Butcher Burger

$19.00

Chopped Salad

$21.00

Fried Chkn BLT

$17.00

Grilled Octopus & Shrimp Salad

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Hot Beef

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Tacos

$18.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Calamari

$17.00

Nachos

$15.00

Nachos w/ Chicken

$20.00

Nachos w/ Pork

$20.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Asian Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Springrolls

$15.00

White Wine Mussels

$18.00

Wings

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Black Bean Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Tomato

$9.00

Octopus Salad

$17.00

Dinner Entree

Butcher Burger

$19.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Porkchop

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Java Pork

$30.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Shrimp Entrée

$34.00

Trout

$33.00

Dessert

Desserts

Ice Cream

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Choclate Cake

$10.00

PB Pie

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream SNGL

$5.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.00

SML Pellegrino

$4.75

BTL Lrg Pellegrino

$7.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino DBL

$7.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino Decaf

$5.00

Cappuccino Decaf DBL

$7.00

Espresso

$4.50

DBL Espresso

$6.95

Americano

$4.95

Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Wine

Red Wine by the Glass

G- Rattle Rock

$16.00

G- Burnside

$15.00

G- Decoy

$14.00

G- Eschol

$15.00

G- Radio Boka

$10.00

G- Robert Hall

$12.00

G- Sean Minor Cab

$17.00

G- La Linda Malbec

$12.00

House Red

$7.50

G- Montepulciano

$14.00

G- The Pessimist

$15.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

BTL Adaptation

$120.00

BTL Adelshiem

$82.00

BTL Banshee

$100.00

BTL Burnside

$56.00

BTL Ca del Sarto Montepulciano

$56.00

BTL Canoe Ridge Merlot

$58.00

BTL Canvasback

$112.00

BTL Castoro Cellars

$50.00

BTL Groth

$125.00

BTL CrossBarn PN

$105.00

BTL Decoy Bottle

$56.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer Cab

$108.00

BTL Eschol

$58.00

BTL Merryvale Starmont

$75.00

BTL Neal Family

$132.00

BTL Paul Felino

$61.00

BTL Quivira

$81.00

BTL Radio Boka

$35.00

BTL Rattle Rock PN

$62.00

BTL Robert Biale

$72.00

BTL Robert Hall

$46.00

BTL Rombauer Merlot

$79.00

BTL Row Eleven

$57.00

BTL Sean Cab

$60.00

BTL Sean Minor PN

$48.00

BTL St Francis

$105.00

BTL The Pessimist

$58.00

BTL Truchard

$96.00

BTL Twenty Rows

$72.00

BTL Vina Real Rioja

$53.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

La Linda

$46.00

White By the Glass

G - Les Dauphins Rose

$10.00

G- Crossings

$12.00

G- Duckhorn

$17.00

G- Honig Sav Blanc

$11.00

G- Josh Craftsman

$13.00

G- Macon Villages

$13.00

G- Prosecco

$11.00

G- Muirwood Sauv Blanc

$11.00

G- Sentidino Albarino

$12.00

G- Spinelli

$12.00

G- Washington Hills

$10.00

House White

$7.50

White By the Bottle

BTL Alain Chablis

$81.00

BTL Angels Rose

$50.00

BTL Aviary Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Crossings

$46.00

BTL Duckhorn

$66.00

BTL DuMol Chardonnay

$120.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer SB

$58.00

BTL Emelie Beyer Pinot Blanc

$50.00

BTL Gruet Cuvee 89 Brut

$50.00

BTL Honig Winery

$61.00

BTL Jean-Max Roger Sancerre

$140.00

BTL Josh Craftman

$58.00

BTL La Follette Los Primeros Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Laurent Perrier

$140.00

BTL Les Bouffant Sancerre

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Les Dauphins Rose

$40.00

BTL Macon Villages

$50.00

BTL Merryvale Chardonnay

$105.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut

$101.00

BTL Montefresco Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Muirwood Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Mulderbosch Sauv Blanc

$45.00

BTL Ponzi

$63.00

BTL Ramos Loureiro

$45.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$93.00

BTL Rose Gold Rose

$50.00

BTL Sentidino Albarino

$46.00

BTL Spinelli

$46.00

BTL Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$95.00Out of stock

BTL Vina Robles

$52.00

BTL Wash Riesling

$33.00

Ports

Grahams 20yr

$15.00

Smith Woodhouse

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate

$12.00

DOWs Fine Ruby

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

D- LV PILS

$6.00

D- LV Cloudy

$7.00Out of stock

D- Stella

$7.00

D- Troegs

$8.00

D- Par Punch

$7.00

D- Work IPA

$8.00

D- Work Lager

$6.00

D-Summer Love

$7.00

D- Work Oktoberfest

$7.00

$4 Summer Love Special

$4.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Allagash

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Paulaner

$7.00

Stella Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero N/A

$6.00

Type A

$9.00

VON C Pilsner

$7.00

VON C Uncle Jerry's

$8.00

Von C Vienna L

$8.00

Wynridge Cider

$8.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Liquor & Cocktails

Belrose Cocktails

333 Bloody Mary

$10.00

333 Cosmo

$12.00

333 Old Fash

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bad JuJu

$12.00

Belrose Mule

$12.00

Billy's Manhattan

$18.00

Carlo's Lemonade

$12.00

Choc Whiptini

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Ecto Cooler

$13.00

Clint Eastwood

$13.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

LA Poire

$14.00

Long Island

$10.00

Nostalgia

$12.00

Red October

$15.00

Rhum T Jewel

$14.00

True Blood

$14.00

Untitled Vodka

$12.00

What She's Having

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bourbon

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

C.C.

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dads Had Rye

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

G. Remus

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.50

Old Forrester

$8.00

Resurge Bourb

$13.00

Sagamore

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Slane

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Templeton

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.50

V.O.

$9.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Woodford

$12.00

Knob Creek 18yr

$42.00

E. Williams

$7.50

Redemption

$11.00

Brandy/Cognacs

Brandy

$5.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Henn VS

$11.00

Hennes XO

$49.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

Dessert Drinks

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Keoke Coffee

$11.00

Gin

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Blue Coat

$9.00

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Saph

$9.50

Gin

$5.00

Grey Whale

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Resurgent

$7.00

Revivalist

$10.00

Tanq

$9.00

Tanq 10

$11.00

Other Liqours

Amaretto Disaranno

$10.00

Apperol

$7.00

B & B

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Campari

$10.50

CRM De Cassi

$5.00

CRM De Mnth

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marn

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lillet

$8.50

Limoncello

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Sambuca

$9.00

St Germain

$8.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Vermoth Dry

$8.00

Vermoth Sweet

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Kirk And Sweeney

$11.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Plant 5

$11.50

Rum

$5.00

Barbancourt

$9.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15

$17.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Glenmor La Santa

$14.00

Glenmor X

$10.00

Glenmorangie 10

$12.00

J & B

$6.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Blue

$45.00

JW Green

$15.00Out of stock

JW Red

$7.00

Laphraoig

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$35.00

Oban

$19.00Out of stock

Scotch

$5.00

Tequila

1800 Blanco

$12.00

1800 Rep

$12.00

Casa Blanco

$15.00

Casa Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul

$39.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Cuervo

$8.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Patron

$15.00

Tequila

$5.00

Tres Agave Anejo

$14.00

Bezu Mezcal

$13.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.50

Absolute Citron

$8.50

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.50

Stoli Cucumber

$9.50

Stoli Elite

$12.00

Stoli O

$9.50

Stoli Rasb

$9.50

Stoli Vanilla

$9.50

Tito's

$9.50

Vodka*

$5.00