  • 333 Belrose Bar & Grill - 333 Belrose Ln
333 Belrose Bar & Grill 333 Belrose Ln

No reviews yet

333 Belrose Ln

Radnor, PA 19087

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Asian Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Spicy Wings

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Mushroom

$9.00

Lunch Entree

Butcher Burger

$19.00

Chopped Salad

$21.00

Fried Chkn BLT

$17.00

Grilled Octopus & Shrimp Salad

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Hot Beef

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Tacos

$18.00

Appetizers

Calamari

$17.00Out of stock

Nachos

$15.00

Nachos w/ Chicken

$20.00

Nachos w/ Pork

$20.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Asian Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Springrolls

$15.00

White Wine Mussels

$17.50

Spicy Wings

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Mushroom

$9.00

Octopus Salad

$17.00

Salad Spec

$16.00

Salad Filet

$37.00

Dinner Entree

Butcher Burger

$19.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Porkchop

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Java Pork

$30.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Shrimp Entrée

$34.00

Trout

$33.00

Specials

Chowder

$9.00

Salad Filet

$37.00

Dessert Spec

$10.00Out of stock

Spec Chix

$32.00

Swordfish

$34.00Out of stock

Choc Cake

$15.00

Dessert Spe

$10.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$38.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Choclate Cake

$9.00

PB Pie

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream SNGL

$4.00

Cake Fee

$2.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

DBL Espresso

$5.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cappuccino DBL

$5.25

Cappuccino Decaf

$3.95

Cappuccino Decaf DBL

$5.95

Milk

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

SML Pellegrino

$3.75

BTL Lrg Pellegrino

$6.50

SML Saratoga

$3.75

LRG Saratoga

$5.75

Red Wine by the Glass

House Red

$6.50

G- Browne

$16.00

G- Burnside

$15.00

G- Decoy

$14.00

G- Double T Blend

$15.00

G- Radio Boka

$10.00

G- Robert Hall

$12.00

G- Sean Minor Cab

$17.00

G- Trumpeter

$11.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

BTL Adaptation

$120.00

BTL Adelshiem

$82.00

BTL Banshee

$100.00

BTL Browne Family Heritage

$62.00

BTL Burnside

$56.00

BTL Canvasback

$112.00

BTL Castoro Cellars

$50.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

BTL Decoy Bottle

$56.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer Cab

$108.00

BTL Merryvale Starmont

$75.00

BTL Neal Family

$132.00

BTL Paul Felino

$61.00

BTL Quivira

$81.00

BTL Merry Star

$75.00

BTL Robert Hall

$46.00

BTL Radio Boka

$35.00

BTL Robert Biale

$72.00

BTL Robert Foley

$81.00

BTL Rombauer Merlot

$79.00

BTL Row Eleven

$57.00

BTL Sean Cab

$60.00

BTL Sean Minor PN

$48.00

BTL Truchard

$96.00

BTL Twenty Rows

$72.00

BTL Vina Real

$53.00

BTL Waterbrook Malbec

$78.00

BTL Willowbrook PN

$50.00

BTL Dievole

$50.00

BTL Trumpeter

$44.00

BTL Double T

$58.00

White By the Glass

House White

$6.50

G- Condes Albarei

$11.00

G- Crossings

$12.00

G- Duckhorn

$17.00

G- Josh Craftman

$13.00

G- Acinum prosecco

$11.00

G- Macon Villages

$13.00

G- Spinelli

$12.00

G - Les Dauphins Rose

$10.00

G- Washington Hills

$10.00

G- Willowbrook

$11.00

White By the Bottle

BTL Alain Chablis

$81.00

BTL Albarino

$45.00

BTL Argento Estate

$40.00

BTL Cakebread

$102.00

BTL Crossings

$46.00

BTL Damine Chandon Etoile

$70.00

BTL Duckhorn

$66.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer SB

$58.00

BTL Frank Family

$81.00Out of stock

BTL Honig Winery

$61.00

BTL Josh Craftman

$58.00

BTL Laurent Perrier

$140.00

BTL Les Bouffant Sancerre

$65.00

BTL Macon Villages

$50.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut

$101.00

BTL Montefresco

$44.00

BTL Oak Grove

$38.00

BTL Ponzi

$63.00

BTL Ramos Loureiro

$45.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$93.00

BTL Spinelli

$46.00

BTL Les Dauphins Rose

$40.00

BTL Vina Robls

$52.00

BTL Wash Riesling

$33.00

BTL Willowbrook

$44.00

BTL Etoile Brute

$77.00

BTL Veuve

$110.00

BTL Angels Rose

$50.00

Ports

Grahams 20yr

$15.00

Smith Woodhouse

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate

$12.00

DOWs Fine Ruby

$10.00

Draft Beer

D- LV Cloudy

$7.00

D- LV PILS

$6.00

D- Stella

$7.00

D- Troegs

$8.00

D- Victory

$6.00Out of stock

D- Work IPA

$8.00

D- Work Lager

$6.00

D-Erdinger

$7.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Allagash

$8.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Stella N/A

$4.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Lan Pumpkin

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Paulaner

$7.00

Stella Cider

$7.00

Type A

$9.00Out of stock

VON C Pilsner

$7.00

VON C Uncle Jerry's

$8.00

Wynridge Cider

$6.00

Von C Vienna L

$8.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Belrose Cocktails

333 Bloody Mary

$10.00

333 Cosmo

$12.00

333 Old Fash

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bad JuJu

$12.00

Belrose Mule

$12.00

Billy's Manhattan

$18.00

Carlo's Lemonade

$12.00

Choc Whiptini

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Dark Horse

$13.00Out of stock

Ecto Cooler

$13.00

El Chupa

$13.00

LA Poire

$14.00

Long Island

$10.00

Nostalgia

$12.00

Peanut Shake

$10.00

Rhum T Jewel

$13.00

True Blood

$14.00

Untitled Vodka

$12.00

What She's Having

$12.00

Vodka

Vodka*

$5.00

Absolute

$8.50

Absolute Citron

$8.50

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$10.50

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli Blue

$8.50

Stoli Cucumber

$8.50

Stoli Elite

$12.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Rasb

$8.50

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Gin

Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Coat

$9.00

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Saph

$9.50

Grey Whale

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Resurgent

$7.00

Revivalist

$10.00

Tanq

$9.00

Tanq 10

$10.50

Rum

Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Plant 5

$11.50

Bourbon/Whiskey

Bourbon

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

C.C.

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dads Had Rye

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

G. Remus

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.50

Old Forrester

$8.00

Resurge Bourb

$9.00

Sagamore

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Slaine

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Templeton

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.50

V.O.

$7.00

Woodford

$12.00

Scotch

Scotch

$5.00

Ardbeg

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15

$17.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10

$12.00

Glenmor La Santa

$14.00

Glenmor X

$10.00

J & B

$6.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Blue

$45.00

JW Green

$15.00

JW Red

$7.00

Laphraoig

$10.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$35.00

Oban

$19.00

Tequila

Tequila

$5.00

1800 Blanco

$12.00

1800 Rep

$12.00

Casa Blanco

$15.00

Casa Repo

$15.00

Cuervo

$8.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Clase Azul

$34.00

Tres Agave Anejo

$14.00

Patron

$15.00

Other Liqours

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaretto Disar

$10.00

Apperol

$7.00

B & B

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Compari

$9.00

CRM De Cassi

$5.00

CRM De Mnth

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marn

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lillet

$8.50

Limoncello

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Sambuca

$9.00

St Germain

$8.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Vermoth Dry

$5.00

Vermoth Sweet

$5.00

Brandy/Cognacs

Brandy

$5.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Henn VS

$10.00

Hennes XO

$49.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Dessert Drinks

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Keoke Coffee

$11.00

FIRE KEY

FIRE

*************

Silver Lunch

Black Bean

Mixed Greens

Butter Lettuce

Salmon

Chix Salad

Burger

Tacos

Entree Chix

Brulee

Gold Lunch

$42.00

Butternut

Main Dinner

Blank

Black Bean

Salmon

Mixed Greens

Butternut

Filet

$10.00

Chkn Breast

Black Bean

Crab Cake

Brownie

Choc Cake

Brulee

Bronze Dinner

$50.00

Gold Lunch

Silver Lunch

$32.00

Grilled Salmon

Tacos

Veggie Entree

Butcher Burger

Chix Salad

Turkey

Chocolate Cake

Brulee

Black Bean Soup

Potato

Mixed Greens

Bread Pudding

Crab Cake

Entree Chix

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla/choc

Mint Choc

Choc Cake

$15.00

Choc Cake

$15.00

Gold Dinner

Silver Dinner

$55.00

Chkn Breast

Crab Cake

Filet

Java Pork

Salmon

Caesar

Choc Cake

Brulee

IC Van

$9.00

IC Choc

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Carlo deMarco is recognized as a local culinary gem. A Villanova native, driven by his passion for food and cooking, opening a hometown restaurant was his dream come true. deMarco earned a Hotel & Restaurant degree from The University of Massachusetts, before studying at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. For over 20 years Chef deMarco has remained dedicated to a contemporary American fare, layered with worldly flavors, and a commitment to quality and freshness. His changing menu consistently promises exciting new selections, often influenced by seasonal ingredients, as well as customer demand. The menu at 333 Belrose Bar & Grill changes with the seasons, so you can enjoy the best of local and seasonal foods, when they are at their most flavorful. Together at 333 Belrose, Carlo and Rob have created an inviting, lively and gracious spot with a relaxed yet sophisticated environment, come in and see why 333 Belrose is the Main Line’s best cuisine.

Location

333 Belrose Ln, Radnor, PA 19087

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

