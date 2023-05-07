Restaurant header imageView gallery

34 Centenario 8677 Oregon Road

review star

No reviews yet

8677 Oregon Road

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Food Menu

Brunch Items

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00
34 C Scambled Eggs

34 C Scambled Eggs

$12.00
Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$25.00

Cochinita Pork Sandwich

$13.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Tacos & Tostadas

Cochinita Pork Taco

Cochinita Pork Taco

$6.00
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$7.00
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$8.00
Chicken Tinga Tostada

Chicken Tinga Tostada

$12.00
Flor de Jamaica Tostada

Flor de Jamaica Tostada

$12.00
Chef's Special Taco

Chef's Special Taco

$7.00

Bacon ends, chorizo, gilled onion, and salsa verde on non-gmo corn tortilla

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Starters

Salsa Trio with Chips

$10.00
Guacamole with Chips

Guacamole with Chips

$12.00
Nachos

Nachos

$16.00
Flautas

Flautas

$12.00
34 C House Fries

34 C House Fries

$10.00

Entrees

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$17.00

Pork Chop

$20.00

Burgundy Ribeye

$38.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Filet

$48.00
Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$16.00
34 C House Burger

34 C House Burger

$18.00

Soups/Salads

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$12.00
Wild Mushroom Soup

Wild Mushroom Soup

$10.00
Grilled Romaine

Grilled Romaine

$8.00

Strawberry Crunch Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00
Classic Wedge

Classic Wedge

$10.00

Sides

Simple Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$4.00

House Cut Fries

$4.00

Apple Slices

$4.00

No Side

Bakery

Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Classic Cookie

$3.00

Cake Slice

$9.00

Pie Slice

$4.50

Whole Pie

$25.00

Bar, Brownie, Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Cake Cup

$4.50

Mini Pie

$9.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Salsa

Garlic Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Salsa Macha

$2.00

Chef's Salsa Special

$2.00

Extras

Chips

$2.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Craft Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

House Ginger Lemonade

$4.00

House Jamaica Water

$4.00

Kids Drink

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steakhouse and Taproom

Location

8677 Oregon Road, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

