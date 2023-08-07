Sebastians Kilvert Metro Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
475 Kilvert Street, Warwick, RI 02886
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast Cafe @ Swarovski - (No public access)
No Reviews
1 Kenney Dr. Cranston, RI 02920
View restaurant