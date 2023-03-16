Restaurant header imageView gallery

34 Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

1100 O Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Food

Appetizers

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Salsa Rojo and Verde

Nachos

$12.00

Chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalepeno

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Chips, Monterey Jack, Chorizo

Taquitos

$9.00Out of stock

Corn tortilla, Meat, Salsa

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Fries, Cheese, Meat, Sour Cream, Salsa, Jalapeños

Entrée

Cilantro Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro Caesar Dressing, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese

Tacos "34"

$15.00

3 Tacos, Onion, Cilantro, salsas

Quesabirria Tacos

$17.00

3 Birria Tacos, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Salsas and consome

Combination Plate

$19.00

Meat, Onion, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Corn Tortillas

Taco Plate

$18.00

3 Tacos, Onion, Cilantro, Rice, Beans

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Salsas

Mulitas

$14.00

(2) Corn tortilla, Meat, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Salsas

Torta

$16.00

Bolilo Roll, Cheese, Meat, Sour Cream, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa

Burrito

$16.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sour Cream, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Salsa

Enchilada Plate

$18.00

(3) Corn Tortilla, Meat, Cheese, Sour Cream, Side Rice and Beans

Posey's Burger

$17.00

Fries, Brioche, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles

Birria Ramen

$14.00

Birria en su consome

$18.00

Specialty Entrée

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Vegatable Medley, Roasted Potatoes

Dessert

Gelatina De Leche

$7.00

Milk Jello, Fresh Fruit, Whipped Cream, Drizzle of Cajeta and Chocolate

Churros

$10.00

(2) Churros, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Cajeta and Chocolate Drizzle

Cheesecake

$7.00

(1) Slice, Fresh Fruit, Whipped Cream, Cajeta and Chocolate Drizzle

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Whipped Cream, Cajeta & Chocolate Drizzle

Sides

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Consome

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Tortilla Warmed

$2.00

REFILL CHIP ONLY

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Happy Hour

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00

1/2 Nachos

$8.00

Chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalepeno

2 Tacos

$8.00

Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa

NA Beverages

Soda / Tea / Coffee

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Alert Energy

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.99

Soda Water

Water

Hot Coffee

$3.99

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Aguas Frescas To Go

Horchata To Go 32oz

$8.00

Strawberry Horchata To Go 32oz

$8.00

Melon Horchata To Go

$8.00

Jamaica To Go 32oz

$8.00

Pepino Limon To Go 32oz

$8.00

Strawberry Watermelon Lime To Go 32oz

$8.00

Pineapple To Go 32oz

$8.00

Mango To Go 32oz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1100 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

