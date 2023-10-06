Popular Items

Kids Burger

$7.95

w/ Fries and Ketchup

Picatta

$28.00

Crispy Chicken, Saffron Rice, Mushrooms, Spinach, Lemon Beurre Blanc, Capers

Dinner

Mains

Beef

$41.00

Black Angus Tenderloin, Cream of Spinach, Oyster Mushroom Fricassee, Au jus

Burger 34

$16.00

MTX Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion, House Pickles, Dijon, Fries

Chefs Burger

$20.00

MTX Beef, White Cheddar, Mushrooms, House Pickles, Sriracha Aioli, Fries

Halibut

$39.00

Wild Catch, green pea pure, succotash, lobster bisque.

Hack Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Wontons, Sweet-Chili, Sesame Dressing

Lamb

$42.00

Rosemary Mustard Marinated, Quinoa, Asparagus, Currants, Au Jus

Pasta-Dinner

$24.00

Linguini, Sundried Tomato- Cashew Pesto, oyster Mushrooms, Arugula, Parmiggiano

Picatta

$28.00

Crispy Chicken, Saffron Rice, Mushrooms, Spinach, Lemon Beurre Blanc, Capers

Salmon

$33.00

Icelandic salmon, wild rice, asparagus, mustard creamy sauce.

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Bowl of Soup & House or Ceasar Salad

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Extras

Broccolini

$9.00

Herb Ricotta, Spiced Sunflower Seeds

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Cremini Mushrooms, Purple Onions, Olive Oil

Grille Asparagus

$8.00

Parmigianino Reggiano, Lemon Zest

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Mustard Vinaigrette, Gruyere, Toasted Pepitas

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Desserts

Oreo cheese cake with whipped cream

Brownies

$4.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$12.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Cookies

$2.00

Frozen Teo's Selections

$8.00

Key Lime and Meringue

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Weezy's Coconut Cake

$12.00

Apple Biscoff Cream Tart

$12.00

Oreo cheese cake

$12.00

Nightly Specials

Gazpacho

$10.00

Figs

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Hummus

$14.00

Chilled Avocado Soup

$13.00

lamb appetizer

$29.00

Steak Frites

$31.00

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Halibut

$39.00

Pork loin

$28.00

"Barbie" Sangria

$8.00

A La Carte

A la Chicken

$6.00

A la Salmon

$8.00

A la Shrimp

$8.00

A la Bacon

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Two Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

w/ Marinara

Kids Bowtie Pasta

$6.95

Butter and Parmesean

Kids Crispy Chicken

$9.95

Rice & Broccoli

Kids Burger

$7.95

w/ Fries and Ketchup

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.95

w/ Broccoli and Bowtie Pasta