Dinner

Small

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Anchovies, Parmesan

Fried Smelts

$16.00

Cherry Peppers, Fried Lemon, Malt vinegar Aioli

Burrata

$18.00

Blueberry Jam, Balsamic, Toasted Bread

Lobster Tempura

$26.00

Picked Chilis, House-made Ponzu

Summer Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Greens, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Citrus and herb vinaigrette

House Bread

Out of stock

Side Fries

$8.00

Veg. Tempura

$14.00

Side Rice

$8.00

Large

Ribeye

$48.00

Garlic Smashed New Potatoes

Salmon

$32.00

Cucumber, Miso, Nori, Basil

Spaghetti

$24.00

Sungold Tomatoes, Garlic, White wine, Togarashi

Grilled Quail

$34.00Out of stock

Dirty Rice, Corn Succotash

Mussels

$34.00Out of stock

Razor Clams, Haddock, Scallops Fregola, Saffron

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Cold, Fries, House Pickle

Beach Burger

$22.00

Dinner Special-Pate

$17.00Out of stock

Dinner Special-Seared Tuna

$26.00

Lunch

First

Oysters (6)

$18.00

Fried Maine Smelts

$16.00

Burrata

$18.00

Lobster Tempura

$26.00

Veg. Tempura

$16.00

Second

Beach Street Salad

$13.00

Summer Salad

$14.00

Ceaser Salad

$14.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$23.00

The Beach Burger

$22.00

The Garden Sandwich

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Dessert

Fluffernutter Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Bruleed Fluff

Rootbeer Float

$10.00

Rootbeer, Vanilla Gelato, Cocoa Nibs

Orange zest Beignets

$12.00

Orange Zest, Salted Caramel and chocolate ganache

Chocolate Torrone

$14.00

Dipped Waffle cone, Rainbow sprinkles

Ricotta Special

$12.00

Ice Cream Scoops

3 Scoops

$11.00

After Dinner Drinks/Digestifs

Averna

$11.00

Braulio

$14.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Meletti

$10.00

Nonino

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Grilled cheese and Fries

$12.00