Restaurant header imageView gallery

3575 Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3575 State Route 55

Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Cold Beverages

Artisan Crafted Fresh Fruit Lemonades, Brewed Iced Teas, and Cold Brew Coffee. Try our Arnold Palmer with Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, and Brewed Tea. With a Tart finish

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Hand Crafted with Fresh Fruit made here at 3575 Kitchen

Lemonade

$2.95

Hand Crafted with Fresh Fruit made here at 3575 Kitchen

Orange Juice

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Perfectly Blended Iced Tea and Hand Crafted with Fresh Fruit Lemonade made here at 3575 Kitchen

Saratoga Bottled Water

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$1.50

Croissants

Baked Fresh every morning

Croissant Plain

$3.25Out of stock

Croissants Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.95

Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Muffins

Muffin Top fan grab our heavy topped Muffins Baked every morning

Bran Muffin

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Banana Nut

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$3.95Out of stock

Pies and Desserts

Perfect Sized Pies for 2 Chef Andrew thinks they are perfect for 1

Apple Cinnamon Pie

$8.25Out of stock

3575's own Apple Cinnamon Crumble. Made here

Peach Vanilla Pie

$8.25Out of stock

Berry Pie

$8.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding

$8.25Out of stock

Nature Trail Bread Pudding

$8.25

Chocolates Horns

$3.95

Black Forrest Cake

$2.95

Cookies and Brownies and more

Assortment of Fresh Baked Cookies, Brownies, Donuts, and Cinnamon Rolls

Brownies

$3.95Out of stock

Giant Cinnamon Rolls

$3.95

Donuts Peanut Butter

$4.70

Donut Oreo

$4.70Out of stock

Donut Cannoli

$4.70

Donut Toast Crunch

$4.70

Black n White Cookies

$3.95

Donut Boston Cream

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We do the Basics Great!

Location

3575 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Benji and Jakes
orange starNo Reviews
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd White Lake, NY 12786
View restaurantnext
Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
orange starNo Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurantnext
Conover Club
orange starNo Reviews
1 Hills Resort Rd Callicoon Center, NY 12724
View restaurantnext
Cabernet Franks - 38 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
38 Main Street Parksville, NY 12768
View restaurantnext
Catskill Provisions Distillery - 16 Upper Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
16 Upper Main Street Callicoon, NY 12723
View restaurantnext
Crunchies
orange starNo Reviews
13 Green Ave Woodridge, NY 12789
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kauneonga Lake
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston