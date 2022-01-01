35 North imageView gallery

35 North 11321 Kingston Pike

review star

No reviews yet

11321 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37934

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specialty Cocktails

Margarita

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Ginger Berry Bubble

$8.00

Crown Press

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Lemon Martini

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Jamaican

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Rocky Top Refresher

$6.00

Cajun Bloody Mary

$7.00

Forbidden Sour

$8.00

Salted Caramel Coffee

$6.00

Fireball Sangria

$8.00

Tootsie Pop

$8.00

BRANDY

Courvoisier VS

$11.00+Out of stock

Courvoisier VSOP

$13.00+Out of stock

Hennesy VS

$15.00+

Prunnier 20 yr

$34.00+

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Lagoon

$8.00

Buffalo Zoo

$9.00

Bugs Juice

$8.00

Cold Brew Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dark Mule

$7.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Electric Lemonade

$8.00

Fiery Apple Martini

$8.00

Firefly Lemonade

$8.00

Henny Hustle

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

K.O. Punch

$8.00

L.I.T.

$9.00+

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mezcal Mule

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscato Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old No. 7 Lemonade

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Platinum Marg

$9.00

Raspberry Lime Fizz

$7.00

Red Zone Sangria

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sour Irishman

$8.00

Spiked Football

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

$7.00

Strawberry Sunrise

$6.00

Twisted Marg

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

GIN

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay

$6.00+

Bombay Saph

$8.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Rabbit Hole, Rye Aged

$12.00+

Suntory Roku

$10.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Amaretto

$6.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$8.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Baileys

$8.00

Baileys Light

$8.00

Campari

$8.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Green Chartreuse

$11.00+

Herbsaint

$10.00+

Jaeger

$6.00+

Kahlua

$8.00

Pernod

$11.00+

Rumpleminz

$7.00+

Sambucca

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Yellow Charteuse

$11.00+

N/A BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Drink

$6.00

Water

RUM

Bacardi Silver

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Myers

$7.00+

Well Rum

$6.00+

SHOTS

B-52

$7.00

Banana Cream

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cool Colada

$6.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jameson Pickleback

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Sweet Blues

$7.00

Tequila Lemon Drop

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

White Tea

$6.00

Orange Tea

$5.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos, Anejo

$14.00+Out of stock

Casamigos, Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos, Repo

$15.00+Out of stock

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$24.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$25.00+Out of stock

Don Fulano Anejo

$14.00+

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00+

Don Fulano Reposado

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$45.00+

Don Julio Anejo 70th Anniv

$18.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Dos Hombres

$16.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$6.50+Out of stock

El Jimador Reposado

$8.50+Out of stock

Exotico, Repo

$6.00+Out of stock

Komos Anejo

$30.00+

Patron Anejo

$15.00+

Patron Reposado

$13.50+

Patron, Silver

$9.00+

Piedra Azul Blanco

$6.00+

Teremana Blanco

$12.00+

Teremana Reposado

$14.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Avion 44

$18.00

VODKA

Absolut Peppar

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Clix

$60.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00+

Dripping Springs

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Ketel One Grapefruit

$9.00+

Ketel One Mint

$9.00+

Ketel One Orange

$9.00+

SKYY

$6.50+

SKYY Blood Orange

$6.50+

SKYY Cherry Infusion

$6.50+

SKYY Coconut Vodka

$6.50+

SKYY Cold Brew Coffee

$6.50+

SKYY Dragon Fruit

$6.50+

SKYY Peach Infusion

$6.50+Out of stock

SKYY Raspberry Infusion

$6.50+

SKYY Watermelon

$6.50+

SKYY Wild Strawberry

$6.50+

Stoli

$9.00+

Stoli Elit

$12.00+

Stoli Razz

$9.00+

Svedka

$6.50+

Titos

$7.00+

Well Vodka

$6.00+

WHISKEY

1876 Bourbon

$9.00+

A Whiskey Flight

$20.00+

Angel's Envy Cask Strength

$25.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$15.00+

Bardstown

$13.50+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00+

Belle Meade Bourbon

$10.00+

Belle Meade Cask Strength

$14.00+

Bradshaw Bourbon

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bulleit 10 year

$12.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Chattanooga Whiskey 91 Proof

$8.50+

Chattanooga Whiskey 111 Proof

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00+

Davidson Reserve

$15.00+

Davidson Reserve Four Grain

$23.00+

Davidson Reserve Small Batch Rye

$15.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

DryFly Trecano

$11.00+

Eagle Rare

$13.00+

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$40.00+

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

Elijah Craig 18Y

$30.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Single barrel

$25.00+

Evan Williams Single Barrel`

$5.50+

Fireball

$4.00

Four Roses

$8.50+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00+

Four Roses Sm Batch Select

$14.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.50+

Gentleman Jack

$10.00+

George Dickel #08

$7.00+

George Dickel 8Yr

$15.00+

George Dickel Barrel Select

$8.50+

George Dickel Rye

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Gold #27

$22.50+

Jack Fire

$7.00+

Jack Honey

$7.00+

Jack Rye

$7.00+

Jack Single Barrel

$9.00+

James Ownby

$10.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jefferson's Reserve

$18.00+

Jefferson's Rye Cognac Barrels

$22.00+

Jefferson's Small Batch

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$60.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$18.50+

Johnny Walker Rye

$18.50+

Kentucky Owl

$50.00+

King's Bourbon

$9.00+

King's Peach

$8.00+

King's Ryeconic

$11.00+

Kingsnake

$8.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.50+Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00+

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$10.00+Out of stock

Knox Whiskey Works Rye

$10.00+

Knox Whiskey Works Silver

$17.50+

Larceny Barrel Proof

$17.00+

Larceny Bourbon

$9.00+

Macallan 12 year

$18.00+

Macallan 18 Year

$70.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$8.00+

Nikka Coffey Grain

$22.00+

Old Forester 1870

$13.00+

Old Forester 1897

$8.00+

Old Forester 1910

$14.00+

Old Forester 1920

$16.00+

Old Forester Bourbon

$7.00+

Old Forester Rye

$7.00+

Old Forester Statesman

$17.00+

Oppidan 4 Grain

$10.00+

Oppidan Smoke & Sea

$10.00+

Oppidan Solera

$10.00+

Paddy's Irish

$6.00+

Pappy van Winkle 10 yr

$50.00+

Rabbit Hole, Boxergrail

$13.00+

Rabbit Hole, Cavehill 4

$13.00+

Rabbit Hole, Dareringer

$14.00+

Rabbit Hole, Heigold Hi

$13.00+

Rebel Yell Rye

$6.00+

Redemption Rye

$9.00+

Restoration Rye

$8.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

Sazerac Rye

$11.00+

Slane Irish

$14.00+

Stagg Junior

$17.00+Out of stock

Suntory Hibiki

$14.00+

Suntory Toki

$11.00+

Sweetens Cove # 2

$35.00+

Sweetens Cove #4

$35.00+

Sweetens Cove 100 Proof

$40.00+

Sweetens Cove 102 Proof

$30.00+

Tamdhu 12yr

$15.00+

Weller Antique

$17.00+

WhistlePig 06 Year Piggyback

$13.00+

Whistlepig 10 year

$20.00+

WhistlePig 12 Year

$30.00+Out of stock

Whistlepig 15 year

$40.00+

WhistlePig 18 Year

$90.00+

Whistlepig Boss Hog

$125.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$16.00+

Woodford Reserve Malt

$11.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.00+

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Weller 107

$12.00+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$9.00+

WINE

Apothic Red Blend

$8.00+

Brunch Mimosa

$4.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

J. Lohr Cabernet

$8.00+

Lamarca

$8.00+

Starborough

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00+

Stella Rosa

$8.00+

Mirassou

$8.00+

Bex

$8.00+

Mimosa Bucket

$28.00

Rose Split

$8.00

BEER

BLACKBERRY IPA

$6.00+

BLACKBERY GOAT HILL

$6.00+

Honey Bee Whit

$6.00+

BLAKHORSE VANILLA CREAM

$6.00+

BLUE MOON

$6.00+

Bud light btl

$3.50

BUDLIGHT

$4.00+

Budweiser BTL

$3.50

CATAWBA WHITE ZOMBIE

$6.00+

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

CORONA BTL

$4.25

CROSSTOWN TRAFFIC IPA

$6.00+

CROSSTOWN VISION SOUR

$6.00+

Fanatic Empty Hand

$6.00+

GUINESS

$6.00+

GYPSY CIRCUS PUMPKIN SPICE

$6.00+

GYPSY CIRCUS VAUDEVILLIAN

$6.00+

HELLES

$6.00+

HIGH NOON SELTZER

$6.00

HIPPIES AND COWBOYS

$6.00+

Infinite Warrior

$6.00+

MICHELO ULTRA

$5.00+

MILLER LITE

$5.00+

Miller Lite Btl

$3.50

PACIFICO

$6.00+

Pretentious IPA

$6.00+

SCHULZ BRAU October

$6.00+

TINY BOMB WISEACRE

$6.00+

TN BREW EXTRA EASY AMBER

$6.00+

TWO LANE

$6.00+

VOL BEER

$6.00+

WICKED PERNICIOUS

$6.00+

XUL Paper Crowns

$6.00+Out of stock

YEEHAW DUNKEL

$6.00+

Ablright Dirty South

$6.00

ALLERGIES

*Dairy*

*Nut*

*Fish*

*Eggs*

*Wheat*

*Soy*

APPETIZERS

Nachos

$15.95

Chips and Queso

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Chips and Guac

$9.95

BRUNCH

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Bucket

$28.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Salted Caramel Coffee

$6.00

Bone-In Wings

$10.00

Scrabble Tiger Bowl

$11.99

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

BURGERS

Knox-Vegas

$13.95+

Farmers

$13.95+

Firecracker

$13.95+

Admiral

$10.95+

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$6.95

Beignet Fries

$5.95

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

ENTREES

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Bone-In Wings

$14.95

Tenderloin Tips

$22.95

KIDS

Wickie Chickie

$6.95

Kids Steak

$9.95

Kid Burger

$5.95

Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Jr. Chicken Salad

$8.95

SALADS

Wicked Chopped Salad

$10.95

Cru Wedge

$13.95

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.95

Steak Sandwich

$18.95

SIDE ITEMS

Side salad

$5.95

Slaw

$2.95

Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

French Fries

$3.95

Side Queso

$3.95

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

SIDE PROTEINS

Chicken

$7.95

Sliced Beef Tenderloin

$11.95

Bacon

$2.95

Burger Patty

$3.95

Veggie Burger

$4.95

SIDE SAUCE

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Barbecue

$0.50

Comeback

$0.50

Southwest Aioli

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic Vin.

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

MERCHANDISE

35 North Hat

$25.00

35 North Coozie

$5.00

35 North T Shirt

$25.00

35 North Employee Hat

$16.00

35 North Employee Shirt

$16.00

35 North Decanter

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our beautiful patio with a great full service menu and local craft beers!

Location

11321 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934

Directions

Gallery
35 North image

Similar restaurants in your area

Water into Wine, Bistro & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
607 N Campbell Station Rd Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
orange starNo Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop of Turkey Creek
orange starNo Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Pin Thai Restaurant - 723 North Campbell Station Road
orange starNo Reviews
723 North Campbell Station Road Farragut, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
orange star4.4 • 282
10420 Kingston Pike ste E Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Craven Wings- West Knox - -12350 South Northshore
orange starNo Reviews
12350 South Northshore Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston