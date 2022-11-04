Main picView gallery

36 Dining 1218 1st Street

review star

No reviews yet

1218 1st Street

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

American Food

Hamburger

$7.95

Classic burger with toppings

Cheeseburger

$8.45

Classic burger with cheese and toppings

Double Meat Hamburger

$10.45

Double the meat

Double Meat Hamburger with Cheese

$10.95

Double the meat and cheese

Chili Burger

$8.45

A burger with chili added on top

Chili Burger with Cheese

$8.95

A burger with chili and cheese

Patty Melt

$8.50

Burger with swiss cheese, secret sauce, and grilled onions, served on Texas toast

Chicken Fried Steak on Bun

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$9.95

With your choice of 2 sides

Steak Finger Basket

$8.75

Comes with french fries

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.75

Comes with french fries

French Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.50

Special ( hamburger, fries, drink )

$9.99

Mexican Food

Enchilada Plate

$10.25

2 enchiladas, rice, and refried beans

Taco Plate

$8.95

2 crispy tacos, rice and refried beans

Burrito with Chili and Cheese

$6.95

Burrito Supreme

$10.95

Nachos with Cheese and Jalapeno

$6.25

Nachos Supreme

$10.95

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$10.25

Single Taco

$2.50

Single Enchilada

$3.00

Rice

$2.25

Beans

$2.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

20 oz

Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20 oz

Sprite

$2.50

20 oz

Root Beer

$2.50

20 oz

Lemonade

$2.50

20 oz

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

20 oz

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone

$2.50

Dip Cone

$3.95

Sundae

$3.95

Floats

$5.10

Shakes

$5.50

Banana Split

$5.95

Creamy Delight

$5.95

Extras

Side of Cheese

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Extra Jalapeños

$0.75

Extra Gravy

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1218 1st Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ana’s confections
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Avenue D Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Bob's Taco Station
orange starNo Reviews
1901 Ave H Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
314 Morton Street Richmond, TX 77469
View restaurantnext
K-Squared Cuisine llc - 26515 Regulus Rise Trace
orange starNo Reviews
26515 Regulus Rise Trace Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Galvan's Sausage House
orange starNo Reviews
1924 E Hwy 90 A Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosenberg

Bob's Taco Station
orange star4.1 • 1,357
1901 Ave H Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 103 - Rosenberg
orange star4.7 • 1,108
24720 Commercial Dr Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Another Time Soda Fountain & Cafe - 800 3rd Street
orange star4.6 • 992
800 3rd Street Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rosenberg
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston