36 North Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
36 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kilmarnock Brewing Company - 44 West Church Street
No Reviews
44 West Church Street Kilmarnock, VA 22482
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kilmarnock
More near Kilmarnock