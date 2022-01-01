Restaurant header imageView gallery

360 Brunch House Dallas





5331 E Mockingbird Ln

Suite 160

Dallas, TX 75206



Omelettes

Mexican Omelet

$16.00

Mexican chorizo, onion, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and ghost pepper cheese. served with black beans grilled avocado and 2 tortillas

BST Omelette

$14.00

Bacon, spinach, and tomato stuffed with cheddarand topped with grilled avocado. Served with brunch potatoes.

Seol Omelette

$15.00

Pulled pork, onion, tomato stuffed with Quinoa, and drizzled with barbecue sauce. Served with baguette

Spinach Bruschetta

$14.00

Baby spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, fresh basil, stuffed with panella, and topped with balsamic glaze. Served with an arugula salad and artisan toast.

Cheddar Chz Omlette

$11.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Green and red bell pepper, onions, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms, stuffed with American cheese.

Breakfast Bowls

Mexican Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Mexican Chorizo, tomato, fresh jalapenos, onions, green and red bell peppers topped with ghost pepper cheese and avocado. Served with 2 tortillas

Baja Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Cajun seasoned chicken, spinach, onion, green and red bell pepper, shredded cheddar, and avocado.

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Tortilas chips topped with pulled seasoned chicken ,salsa verde, grilled avocado and panella cheese, sunny side eggs

Korean Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

BBQ pulled pork, pickled red onions, shaved carrots, green onion, cilantro, sunny side egg, sprinkled with sesame seasoning. comes with baguette.

Farmers Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Green and red bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms, spinach, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Pancakes

Flaming Whiskey Cakes

$20.00

Must be 21 years of age

Lemon Poppy Pancakes

$13.00

Topped with our homemade lemon sauce and ricotta cheese.

Turtle Cheesecake pancakes

$15.00

Loaded with cheesecake bites and graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Fruity pancakes

$14.00

Topped with fresh strawberry and blueberries and drizzled with berry compote.

Gluten Free pancakes

$15.00

Plain Pancakes

$11.00

Benedicts

Prosciutto Benedict

$15.00

Pulled Pork Benedict

$15.00

Mexican Benedict

$17.00

Lobster Avocado Benedict

$35.00

California Benadict

$14.00

French Toast

Cinn Roll FT

$14.00

Our gourmet cinnamon roll is dipped in our homemade batter and grilled. Topped with our homemade cream cheese frosting.

Flaming Whiskey Toast

$20.00

Dipped in our homemade whiskey batter and grilled to perfection.

Coffee Cake FT

$16.00

Coffee cake dipped in our homemade batter. Dusted with espresso and served with our homemade creamy espresso sauce

Banana Nutella FT

$13.00

Topped with fresh bananas and drizzled with Nutella.

Very Berry FT

$14.00

Topped with fresh strawberry, blueberry, and homemade berry compote.

Grilled Peaches and Cream

$15.00

Plain French Toast

$13.00

Gluten Free French Toast

$13.00

Fan Favorites

Morning After Tacos

$12.00

Chicken N Waffle

$20.00

One Egg Mornication

$6.00

Two Egg Mornication

$8.00

Three Egg Mornication

$9.00

Lamb chops and Waffle

$35.00

Smoked salmon platter

$20.00

2 X 2 X 2

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Super Foods

Breakfast Stuffed Avocado

$20.00

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Hummus Avo Toast

$14.00

Salmon Avocado Toast

$16.00

Morning Sammies

Eggwhich

$13.00

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Good Morning Sammy

$18.00

The Hippie

$14.00

SIDES

Side 1 Pancake

$6.00

Side 2 Pancakes

$8.00

Side of Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Side Of Fruit

$6.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Brunch Potato

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Everything Bagel

$7.00

Condiments

$0.01

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Plasticware

$1.00

360 Merchandise

360 Hot Sauce

$10.00

360 Coffee Beans

$15.00

360 T-Shirt

$20.00

Allergy

Shellfish allergy

Nut allergy

Honey allergy

Dairy allergy

For the table

Street Tacos

$13.00

5 steak or chicken tacos, served with cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, BBQ pulled pork and garlic aioli.

Nachos

$12.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeno and nacho cheese. | Add Chicken $3.

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Served with cucumbers, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and toasted baguette.

Breakfast Bruschetta

$13.00

Bomboloni

$7.00

BURGERS

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Bacon, American cheese, and topped with a sunny side egg.

5th Alarm

$14.00

Bacon, BBQ, jalapenos, and melted pepper jack cheese.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Our plant based burger is grilled to perfection. Topped with American cheese, red onions, and garlic aioli.

Classic Burger

$12.00

Classic cheeseburger.

PANINIS

Avocado Chicken Cheddar

$14.00

Tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and Swiss cheese.

Hummus Chicken Panini

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, and Swiss cheese.

BLT Panini

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

KIDS MENU

Kids One Egg

$6.00

One egg served any style, one sausage or bacon, and fresh fruit.

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Silver Dollar PC

$5.00

Add chocolate chips $1.

Kids Choc Chip PC

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar cheese grilled on white bread served with fresh fruit.

Kids Burger

$9.00

Served with fresh fruit.

Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

Served with fresh fruit.

Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Cajun Chicken Salad

$15.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Tender chunks of chicken, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in our garlic herb tortilla.

Hummus Wrap

$12.00

Hummus, lettuce, cucumber, onion and tomato.

Cocktails

Shot

$10.00

Double Shot

$15.00

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Abuelitas con Cafe

$11.00

Lemon'nada

$11.00

Lords Brew

$13.00

Wake and Bake Old Fashion

$14.00

The Amazon Mojito

$12.00

Keepin it Rio

$13.00

Margarita in the Pama Your Hands

$13.00

Avocado Margarita

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Manmosa

$20.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Millionaire Margarita

$30.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Extra Juice Shooter

$3.00

Twisted Sangria

$12.00

Whiskey sangria

$14.00

Hospitali-Tea

$13.00

El Diablo

$8.00

X.O. Marini

$16.00

Mai Tainda Morning

$13.00

Tha Berry

$14.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Hugo Spritz

$12.00

Basil Smash

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

Milionaire Marg

$30.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Smokey Casa

$18.00

Beer/Mimosa's

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Revolver Blood and Honey

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$40.00

Mimosa Splash

$11.00

Glass champagne

$10.00

Bottle champagne

$20.00

BEVERAGES

Water

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Fountain

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bar Drinks

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rated DFW's top brunch restaurant!

Location

5331 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 160, Dallas, TX 75206



