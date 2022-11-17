Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

360 Health Cafe

229 Reviews

$

120 General Stillwell Dr. Suite 104

Marina, CA 93933

Popular Items

Hercules
360 Acai Bowl
Veggie Panini

Smoothies

Tea Berry Essence

Tea Berry Essence

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Strawberries, Organic Mulberries, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Flax Seeds, Green Tea, & Organic Dates

Hercules

Hercules

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Strawberries, Organic Banana, Organic Hemp Seeds, Organic Acai, Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Moringa, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Coconut Milk, & Organic Dates

Salary Boost

Salary Boost

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Celery, Organic Mulberries, Organic Spinach, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Hemp Seeds, Organic Almond Milk, & Organic Dates

Green Fairy

Green Fairy

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Mulberries, Organic Cashews, Organic Spinach, Organic Avocado, Organic Rosemary, Organic Orange Zest, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Rice Milk, & Organic Dates

Classical Melody

Classical Melody

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Strawberries, Organic Banana, Organic Greek Yogurt, Organic Orange Juice, & Organic Dates

Lung Love

Lung Love

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Pear, Organic Mulberries, Organic Ginger, Organic Spinach, Organic Almond Milk, & Organic Dates

Soulmate

Soulmate

$8.99

Ingredient: Organic Cacao, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Banana, Organic Rice Milk, & Organic Dates

Sweet Dream

Sweet Dream

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Cacao, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Cashews, Sea Salt, Organic Greek Yogurt, & Organic Dates

Immu Booster

Immu Booster

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Blueberry, Organic Matcha, Organic Greek Yogurt, Organic Banana, Organic White Mushroom, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Cayenne Pepper, Organic Dates, & Zinc Picolinate Warning: This smoothie contains around 50 mg of Zinc Picolinate; please ask your doctor if you can consume Zinc before drinking it. If you can not, please specify under the "Special Instructions" section and have it excluded from the smoothie.

Boba Teas

Tea Boba

$5.25+

Ingredients: Organic Sugar, House-made Organic Boba and Choice of Tea

Milk Boba

$5.50+

Ingredients: Choice of Organic Milk, Organic Sugar and House-made Organic Boba

Milk Tea Boba

$5.75+

Ingredients: Choice of Organic Milk, Choice of Tea, Organic Sugar, and House-made Organic Boba

Ice Coffee Boba

$5.50+

Ingredients: Organic Coffee, Organic Sugar and House-made Organic Boba

Matcha Boba

$5.75+

Ingredients: Organic Matcha Tea, Organic Sugar, Ice, House-made Organic Boba, and Choice of Milk

Juicing

Celery Juice

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Celery

Quickie Detox

Quickie Detox

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Celery, Organic Green Apple, Organic Ginger, & Organic Lemon

Carrot Juice

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Carrot

360 Karat

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Carrot & Organic Green Apple

Apple Juice

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Green Apple

Heart Beet

$8.99

Ingredients: Organic Beet & Organic Green Apple

Cold Drinks

Organic Orange Juice

$5.99+

Ingredients: Organic Orange Juice

Ice Tea

$3.75+

Ingredients: Choice of Tea and Organic Sugar

Lemon Ice Tea

$4.50+

Ingredients: Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Sugar and Choice of Tea

Geyser Spring Water

$1.75

Ingredients: Geyser Spring Water

Arrowhead Spring Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.69

Ingredients: Sparkling Water

Horizon Whole Milk (8 FL Oz)

$2.45

Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.75

Honest Kids Juice Drink

$1.49

Hot Drinks

Hot Organic Tea

$2.99+

Ingredients: Choice of Organic Tea and Hot Water

Hot Chocolate

$6.99

Ingredients: Organic Cashew, Organic Cacao, Org. Maple Syrup

Wings

Small Combo (6 Wings)

$11.69

Include: 6 Baked Wings, Baked Organic Potato Wedges, Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping, 1 Med (16 Oz) Organic Drink (Ice Tea or Lemonade)

Medium Combo (8 Wings)

$13.29

Include: 8 Baked Wings, Baked Organic Potato Wedges, Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping, 1 Med (16 Oz) Organic Drink (Ice Tea or Lemonade)

Large Combo (10 Wings)

$14.49

Include: 10 Baked Wings, Baked Organic Potato Wedges, Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping, 1 Med (16 Oz) Organic Drink (Ice Tea or Lemonade)

Friends Combo (15 Wings)

$22.99

Include: 15 Baked Wings, Baked Organic Potato Wedges, 2x Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping, 2 Med (16 Oz) Organic Drink (Ice Tea or Lemonade)

Small Party (20 Wings)

$26.99

Include: 20 Baked Wings, 2x Baked Organic Potato Wedges, 2x Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping

Medium Party (30 Wings)

$36.19

Include: 30 Baked Wings, 2x Baked Organic Potato Wedges, 3x Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping

Large Party (40 Wings)

$45.39

Include: 40 Baked Wings, 3x Baked Organic Potato Wedges, 4x Organic Greek Yogurt Ranch Dipping

Paninis

Breakfast Egg Panini

Breakfast Egg Panini

$6.99

Ingredients: Organic Egg, Organic Onion, Organic Olive Oil & Organic Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$8.75

Ingredients: Organic Tomato, Organic Onion, Organic Cheddar Cheese, Organic Olive Oil & Organic Spinach

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$10.75

Ingredients: Organic Tomato, Organic Onion, Organic Cheddar Cheese, Organic Spinach, Organic Olive Oil & Organic Seasoned Chicken Breast

Chicken Sausage Panini

Chicken Sausage Panini

$10.95

Ingredients: Organic Chicken Sausage, Organic Sauerkraut, Organic Ketchup, Organic Olive Oil & Organic Mustard

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.49

Organic Cheddar Cheese

Tofu Panini

Tofu Panini

$10.50

Ingredients: Organic Mushroom, Organic Bell Pepper, Organic Mustard, Organic Tofu, Organic Onion, & Organic Olive Oil

Bowls

360 Acai Bowl

360 Acai Bowl

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Banana, Organic Strawberries, Organic Blueberries, Organic Spinach, Organic Acai Powder, & Organic Dates Toppings Included: Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Granola, Organic Coconut Flakes

Chia Seed Oatmeal

Chia Seed Oatmeal

$6.99+

Ingredients: Organic Oats, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Orange Zest, Organic Maple Syrup, & Organic Rice Milk Toppings Included: Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Granola, Organic Coconut Flakes

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.99+

Ingredients: Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Maple Syrup, & Organic Cashew Milk Toppings Included: Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Granola, Organic Coconut Flakes

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$2.99+

Ingredients: 1) Choice of One Granola: Organic Vanilla Almond or Organic House-made; 2) Choice of One Organic Milk: Whole, Almond, Rice or Coconut Milk

Fruit Bowl

$5.49+

Ingredients: Organic Seasonal Fruit

Parfait

Parfait

$7.99

Ingredients: Organic Greek Yogurt, Organic Granola, Organic Seasonal Fruit, & Organic Maple Syrup

Salad & Soup

Soup

$4.50+

Made with fresh organic ingredients. Type of soup may vary depending on available fresh ingredients.

Shots

Ginger Shots

$4.25

Ingredients: Organic Ginger, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Camu Powder, and Organic Dried Goji Berries

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 General Stillwell Dr. Suite 104, Marina, CA 93933

Directions

Gallery
360 Health Cafe image

