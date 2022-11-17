360 Health Cafe

Immu Booster

$9.99

Ingredients: Organic Blueberry, Organic Matcha, Organic Greek Yogurt, Organic Banana, Organic White Mushroom, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Cayenne Pepper, Organic Dates, & Zinc Picolinate Warning: This smoothie contains around 50 mg of Zinc Picolinate; please ask your doctor if you can consume Zinc before drinking it. If you can not, please specify under the "Special Instructions" section and have it excluded from the smoothie.