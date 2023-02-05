Restaurant header imageView gallery

360 Nutrition LLC 1135 2nd Ave W

1135 2nd Ave W

Williston, ND 58801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Signature

The O.G.

$11.75

A classic among meal prep, a perfectly seasoned chicken breast with roasted vegetables (such as broccoli or squash) served with rice

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Another classic, this dish features ground turkey, black beans , salsa, corn, and rice

Midwest Special

$13.00

Delicious and protein packed seared steak served alongside seasoned vegetables and potatoes

Vegan

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Made for those who prefer to be powered by plants, a Signature Dish with none of the meat or cheese, but all of the protein and flavor

Vegan ABC Power Bowl

$12.50

A delicious Vegan spin on our Chef Special, an in-house made Asian blend sauce accompanied by protein packed almond butter and topped with crunchy almonds for the perfect crunchy addition.

Keto

The KETO O.G.

$12.50

A low carb version of our Signature Dish

The KETO Midwest Special

$13.25

Max Power

Max Power - The O.G.

$14.00

For those who have achieved or strive for Maximum Power, we have larger portions of our Signature Dishes

Max Power - Midwest Special

$15.00

For those who have achieved or strive for Maximum Power, we have larger portions of our Signature Dishes

Salads

O.G. Salad

$10.00

Strawberry Fields Forever

$10.50

Chef Special

ABC Power Bowl

$12.75

Snacks

Smoothie Bowl

$8.00

Roasted Chickpeas

$5.00

Chocolate Protein Pudding

$5.00

Cafe Latte Protein Pudding

$5.00

HUM

Raw Beauty Mint

$45.00

Raw Beauty Berry

$45.00

Core Strength

$30.00

Here Comes the Sun

$15.00

Counter Cravings

$60.00

Base Control

$15.00

Gut Instinct

$35.00

Flatter Me

$35.00

Private Party

$30.00

Beauty Zzz

$15.00

Boost Sweet Boost

$35.00

Uber Energy

$35.00

Energy Drinks

Xyience - Grape

$2.50

Xyience - Mango Guava

$2.50

Sparkling Ice - Blue Raspberry

$2.00

Sparkling Ice - Strawberry Citrus

Vita Coco

$3.00

CORE Bottled Water

$2.00
Restaurant info

A one stop total health and wellness center

1135 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

