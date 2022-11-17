Restaurant header imageView gallery

36 Handles Public House Restaurant & Bar

1010 White Rock Rd #100

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Order Again

Popular Items

36 Handles Burger
Zucchini Fries
Bomb Quesadilla

Bar Cravings

Baja Fish Taco (3)

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod + Cabbage Slaw + Avocado + Cotija + Crema + House Salsa Roja + Corn Tortillas

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Beef sliders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella + Heirloom Tomato + Fresh Basil + Gremolata + Balsamic Reduction + Olive Oil

Dirty Tots

$9.00

Melted Cheddar + Shaved Jalapeno + Chives + Sour Cream + House Smoked Corned Beef

Mini Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with Pub Mustard + Beer Cheese

Pub Mac And Cheese

$10.00

House Beer Cheese + Rotini Pasta + Bread Crumbs Add Bacon 2.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$12.00

Poached Shrimp + Cocktail Sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Toasted Dip + Served with Crostini

Wings (8)

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy / Bourbon BBQ / Classic Red Hot + House Pickled Veg + Ranch / Blue Cheese Dip

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

Deep Fried Zucchini Sticks served with Buttermilk Dressing

Cup The Daily Soup

$5.00

Ask your Server what Berto made today

Bowl The Daily Soup

$8.00

Ask your Server what Berto made today

HH Bebe Nachos

$8.00

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken Tenders + Buffalo Sauce + Little Gem Lettuce + Blue Cheese Crumble + Avocado + Cherry Tomato + Red Onion + Tossed in Buttermilk Dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Little Gem Lettuce + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Red Onion + Hard-boiled Egg + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Avocado + Tossed In Buttermilk Dressing

Side Caesar

$6.00

Little Gem Lettuce + Garlic Herb Croutons + Fresh Parmesan + Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Full Caesar

$9.00

Little Gem Lettuce + Garlic Herb Croutons + Fresh Parmesan + Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Garlic Herb Croutons + Red Onion + Carrot + Tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette

Full House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Garlic Herb Croutons + Red Onion + Carrot + Tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette

Handhelds

36 Handles Burger

$17.00

½ lb Niman Ranch Chuck + Grilled Onion + Heirloom Tomato + Butter Lettuce + House Smoked Cheddar + House Pickles + Bacon + Black Pepper + Roasted Garlic Aioli + Brioche Bun *Vegan Option: Impossible Burger + Avocado + Vegan Mayo + Ciabatta 2.00

Impossible Burger

$19.00

*Vegetarian or Vegan Option Grilled Impossible Burger + Grilled Onion + Heirloom Tomato + Butter Lettuce + House Smoked Cheddar + House Pickles + Black Pepper + Roasted Garlic Aioli + Brioche Bun **Vegan Option: Impossible Burger + Avocado + Vegan Mayo + Ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$15.00

House Tenders (or Grilled Breast) + Buffalo Sauce + Avocado + Butter Lettuce + Red Onion + Heirloom Tomato + Buttermilk Dressing + Blue Cheese Crumbs + Brioche Bun

Caprese Sando

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato + Fresh Mozzarella + Basil Pesto + Balsamic Reduction + Ciabatta Roll

Charbroiled El Dorado

$18.00

Choice Ribeye Steak + Roasted Peppers & Onions + Horseradish Cream Sauce + Provolone Cheese + A1 Aioli + French Roll Add Grilled Prawns 5.00

Goldminer Reuben

$15.00

House Smoked Corned Beef + Russian Dressing + Swiss + Sauerkraut + Grilled Rye

Proper Blta

$14.00

Stacked Bacon + Heirloom Tomato + Avocado + Little Gem Lettuce + Basil Aioli + Grilled Sourdough

Southwest Chicken wrap

$15.00

Turkey Club

$17.00

Sliced hickory smoked turkey breast on three slices of sourdough with tomato, sprouts, bacon, and mayo.

Staple Plate

Cajun Fettuccine

$18.00

Choice of chicken, shrimp or both + Fettuccine Soaked in Cream Sauce + Topped with Herbs + Parmesan + Tomatoes

Grass & Sea

$29.00

Ribeye + Compound Herb Butter + Fried Prawns + Local Veg + Mashed Potato

House Smoked Loaf

$22.00

House Smoked Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf + Bourbon BBQ Glaze + Seasonal Veg + Mashed Potato

O.G. Cottage Pie

$18.00

Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Onions Stewed in Beef Gravy & Red Wine, Topped w/ Mashed Potatoes & Swiss Cheese

Risotto

$16.00

Creamy Vegan Parmesan + Seasonal Local Veg

Smithwick’s Fish And Chips

$16.00

Light & Flaky Fresh Battered Cod (or Grilled) + Natural Fries + Herb & Caper Tartar + Lemon

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Salmon with steamed rice, grilled veggies, and creamy garlic mustard sauce

Sides

Chicken Tenders (3)

$12.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Natural Cut Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$5.50

Vegetables

$8.00

Love Handles

Vanilla Ice Cream + Root Beer

Bread Pudding

$8.00

classic bread pudding with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Cake + Chocolate Sauce + Vanilla Ice Cream

Churro Sundae

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Ask Your Server for Current Selection

Lulu’s Float

$6.00

Lunch

Pick 2

$11.00

Mex Select

Bomb Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla loaded with Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and your choice of Steak or Chicken wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Loco Nachos Full

$15.00

Crispy tortilla loaded with cheese, beans, your choice of meat, Pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno

Bebe Nachos 1/2

$8.00

Street Tacos

$4.00

Choice of meat, chicken or steak, onion, cilantro, salsa, on corn tortilla

Half Nacho

$10.00

Chef Special

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Stuffed Wonton

$10.00

Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

Catering

Mini Pretzel Bites Small Tray

$26.00

Served with Pub Mustard + Beer Cheese

Natural Cut Fries Small Tray

$14.00

Caprese Salad Small Tray

$35.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella + Heirloom Tomato + Fresh Basil + Gremolata + Balsamic Reduction + Olive Oil

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Small Tray

$32.00

Toasted Dip + Served with Crostini

Beef Sliders Small Tray 10 pcs

$149.00

Beef sliders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese.

Street Tacos Small Tray 10 pcs

$39.00

Choice of veggie, meat, chicken or steak, onion, cilantro, salsa, on corn tortilla

Oktoberfest Food Menu

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Bratwurst Hoagie

$16.00

½ lb Niman Ranch Chuck + Grilled Onion + Heirloom Tomato + Butter Lettuce + House Smoked Cheddar + House Pickles + Bacon + Black Pepper + Roasted Garlic Aioli + Brioche Bun *Vegan Option: Impossible Burger + Avocado + Vegan Mayo + Ciabatta 2.00

Pork Schnitzel

$29.00

Black Forest Cake

$7.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Redbull

$4.00+

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bottled Beer

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$3.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$3.00Out of stock

805 Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Flying Embers Black Cherry Hard Kombucha

$5.00

Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa Hard Kombucha

$5.00

Heineken Zero (N.A.)

$4.50Out of stock

Magners Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00+Out of stock

Truly Seltzer

$5.00+

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Golden State Cider Jamaica

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$4.50

Specialty Cocktails

AS IF….!

$10.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Below Deck

$11.50

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Cha Cha

$11.50

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Chocolate Wasted

$8.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlua, Godiva White Chocolate

Envy Old Fashioned

$8.00

Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Bitters, Sugar, Filthy Cherries, Orange

French 36

$8.00

Hendricks Gin, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Cucumber, Prosecco

GET BUCK

$9.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Give Me So-Mar

$8.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Agave, Grapefruit, Chambord Float

Maui Malibu

$8.00

Malibu Rum, Bacardi, Watermelon Pucker, Lime, Sugar, Mint

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Peachy Keen

$8.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Pretty In Pink

$8.00

Tito’s Vodka, Pomegranate, Lemon, Sugar

Razzle Dazzle

$9.00

Raspberry Vodka, Peach Stirrings, Pomegranate Liqueur, Lime

Scurvy bird

$11.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

SEASONAL COCKTAIL

$12.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Senorita

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco, Muddles Strawberries, Torched Jalapeno, Lime, Agave, Sugar

Spiced Sailor

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Rum, Lime, Pineapple, Ginger Beer

Starburst

$8.00

Vanilla Vodka, Watermelon Pucker, Sour, Sprite

Strange Old-fashioned

$13.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

THE Cadillac

$14.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Bubbles

Chandon Brut Split

$7.00

Zonin Prosecco

$7.00

Zonin Rose

$6.00

Single Mimosa

$4.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA SUNDAY

$15.00

Korbel Rose Champagne

$8.00

Line 39 Rose Spritzer

$6.00

Wine GLASS

GL Avalon CAB

$4.00

GL Avalon Chardonnay

$4.00

GL Bella Grace Estate Primitivo

$13.00

GL Bella Grace Grenache Blanc

$10.00

GL Bella Grace Vermentino

$11.00

GL Bella Grace Zin

$8.00

GL Bogle Essential Red Blend

$6.00

GL Bogle Merlot

$7.00

GL Cakebread Chardonnay Reserve

$18.00

GL Cavaliere d'oro

$6.00

GL Chateau St. Jean Cali CAB

$4.00

GL Di Stasio Colline

$10.00

GL Di Stasio Rosato

$9.00

GL Di Stasio Syrah

$11.00

GL Hatcher Barbera

$7.00

GL Le Mulet Rouge Viognier

$11.00

GL Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Line 39 Sav Blanc

$6.00

GL Menage a Trois Cab

$5.00

GL Menage A Trois Chard

$5.00Out of stock

GL Old Soul Zinfandel

$6.00

GL Raeburn Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Sterling Pinot Noir

$9.00

Wine BOTTLE

BTL Avalon Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Avalon Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Bell Grace Estate Primitivo

$45.00

BTL Bell Grace Grenache Blanc

$36.00

BTL Bell Grace Vermentino

$40.00

BTL Bella Grace Zin

$35.00

BTL Bogle Essential Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Bogle Merlot

$34.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay Reserve

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau St. Jean Cali CAB

$24.00

BTL Di Stasio Colline

$46.00

BTL Di Stasio Rosato

$40.00

BTL Di Stasio Syrah

$50.00

BTL Hatcher Barbera

$33.00

BTL Le Mulet Rouge Viognier

$44.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Line 39 Sav Blanc

$30.00

BTL Menage A Trois Cab

$24.00

BTL Menage A Trois Chard

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Old Soul Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Sterling Pinot Noir

$40.00

Dulce Vida

Sweet Heat Margarita

$10.00

Perfect Paloma

$10.00

Skinny Lima Rita

$9.00

Dulce Vida Organic

$13.00

Summer Party Cocktails

In Love with the Coco

$8.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Malibu Pina Colada

$8.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Filthy Cherries

Halloween Wines and Cocktails

Spooky Blackberry Margarita

$10.00

Pumpkin Old Fashion

$10.00

Dracula's Elyx Mule

$10.00

Witch's Brew

$12.00

Candy Corn Martini

$12.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Wine tasting

$25.00

GL Mumm Napa Brut Rose

$8.00

GL Campo Viejo The Red Blend

$8.00

GL Campo Viejo Cava Brut Reserve

$7.00

BTL Mumm Napa Brut Rose

$24.00

BTL Campo Viejo The Red Blend

$20.00

BTL Campo Viejo Cava Brut Reserve

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheese burger, American Cheese, Brioche Bun, French Fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

House Creamy Cheese Sauce, Rotini Pasta.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese, Sourdough Bread, French Fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two House-made Tenders, French Fries.

Clothing

Men T-shirt

$25.00

Women T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We feature an all NEW menu with amazing light and healthy selections as well as our great classics like fish and chips & house smoked meatloaf. We always have a vast selection of 36 beers on tap, from ciders, to hefs, IPA’s, and sours.

Location

1010 White Rock Rd #100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Directions

