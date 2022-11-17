36 Handles Public House Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We feature an all NEW menu with amazing light and healthy selections as well as our great classics like fish and chips & house smoked meatloaf. We always have a vast selection of 36 beers on tap, from ciders, to hefs, IPA’s, and sours.
Location
1010 White Rock Rd #100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Almighty Food Co - 4355 Town Center Blvd #114
No Reviews
4355 Town Center Blvd #114 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurant
ROOSTARZ - El Dorado Hills, CA
4.5 • 58
4540 Post Street suite 290 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in El Dorado Hills
More near El Dorado Hills