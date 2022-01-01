37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizers

Andouille Mac N’ Cheese

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

37 Hot Chicken

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

Rosemary Skewered Scallops

$12.00

Shrimp & Polenta

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Smoked Braised Pork Belly

$12.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Whiskey Fondue

$8.00

Ceviche

$12.00

Mojo Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$12.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.00

Scallop Special

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Fritters

$12.00

Beef Skewers

$8.00

Shrimp Special

$12.00

Pork Belly Special

$12.00

Meatball Special

$10.00

Wing Duo

$13.00

Oyster Specail

$8.00

Crawfish Fritters

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Bang Bang Skewer

$8.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.00

Orange Cream

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Spiced Rum Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Blackberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.00

Cookies N Cream Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00

Pecan Cheesecake

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

English Toffee

$5.00

Sweet Cherry

$5.00

Entrees

Filet

$25.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Filet Special

$24.00

Salmon

$18.00

Tuna

$18.00

Beef Pasta

$17.00

Pasta Special

$17.00

Pan Seared Chicken

$17.00

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Ol' 37 Burger

$12.00

Bangers

$17.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$17.00

Vegetarian Special

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Veggie Sliders

$12.00

Veggie Chili

$7.00

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Black Bean Salad

$12.00

Roasted Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Tamale Pie

$12.00

Falafel Flatbread Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Eggrolls

$10.00

Aranici

$10.00

Veggie Lasagna

$14.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

Flatbreads

Chipotle Chicken Flatbread

$9.00

Mushroom Spinach Flatbread

$7.00

Roasted Chicken Flatbread

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Flatbread

$9.00

Steak & Gorg Flatbread

$9.00

Kids Menu

Adult Kid's Menu Item

$12.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Pasta

$8.00

Ahi Poke Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup Combo

$10.00

Mahi Sandwich

$12.00

Philly Sliders

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$11.00

Roast Beef & Cheddar Melt

$10.00

Meatloaf

$9.00

Sandwiches

Burger OTD

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sand

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Pesto Chick Sand

$7.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Tuna BLT

$12.00

Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Extra Chips

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Remoulade

$1.00

Plain Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Soups and Salads

Sm Mixed Greens

$3.00

Lg Mixed Greens

$6.00

Sm Spinach Salad

$4.00

Lg Spinach Sld

$7.00

Cup Soup OTD

$3.00

Bowl Soup OTD

$5.00

½ Soup & ½ Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

½ Soup & ½ Spinach Salad

$6.00

Specials

Duck Breast Special

$22.00

Blueberry BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Special

$20.00

Salmon Special

$18.00

Quail Special

$18.00

Trout Special

$22.00

Swordfish

$24.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Chimichurri Special

$20.00

Bronzini Special

$24.00

Pork Loin Special

$18.00

Scallop Special

$25.00

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

Mahi Special

$23.00Out of stock

Bangar Sandwich

$10.00

J. Henry Hot Chicken

$10.00

Carne Asada

$12.00

Pork Chop Special

$23.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

Asian Tuna Tacos

$12.00

37 Tuna & Crisps

$18.00

37 Smoked Ribeye

$30.00

37 Surf & Turf

$32.00

Mussel Special App

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Fried Risotto

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

NY Strip

$22.00

Filet Special

$25.00Out of stock

Steakhouse Kebabs

$18.00

Chicken N Dumpins

$17.00

Chicken Special

$20.00

Meatloaf Special

$14.00

Jack Daniels Salisbury Steak

$22.00

Beef Stroganoff

$16.00

Salmon App Special

$12.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Loin Special

$18.00

Margherita

$7.00

Shrimp Special

$20.00

Salmon Sliders

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Special

$12.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$12.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.00

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.00

Mixed Grill

$25.00

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Special

$18.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Duck Quarter

$18.00

Braised Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Ribeye Special

$28.00

Vietnamese Pork Belly & Shrimp

$22.00

Snapper Special

$22.00

Walleye

$17.00

Prime Rib

$18.00

Jambalya

$12.00

Snapper Tacos

$14.00

Wings (10)

$8.00Out of stock

Wings (20)

$15.00Out of stock

Beef Tip Special

$18.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.00

Pork Porterhouse

$22.00

Shrimp & Andouille

$18.00

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Catfish Tacos

$10.00

Scallops & Beef Skewers

$20.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Cajun Pork Belly

$21.00

Pork Chop/Blackened Shrimp

$21.00

Catfish Tidbits

$14.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.00

Tacos

$8.00

Tomahawk Steak

$80.00

Brunch

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$8.00

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Eggs W/ Bacon & Potatoes

$12.00

Frittata OTD

$8.00

Omelette OTD

$8.00

Poached Egg OTD

$10.00

37 Deluxe

$13.00

Mixed Berry Pancake

$9.00

The Maxwell

$12.00

Banana & Peanut Butter Pancakes

$9.00

Bourbon, Apple, & Bacon Pancakes

$9.00

The Thad Blatty

$10.00

The Tenderloin

$10.00

Tenderloin Plate

$13.00

Steak N' Egg Plate

$18.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuit N' Gravy

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.00

Biscuit N' Chocolate Gravy

$7.00

Andouille & Egg

$13.00

Spicy Shrimp Andouille

$17.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Andouille & Egg

$13.00

Chicken Confit Thigh

$14.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Steak N' Egg Biscuit

$14.00

Penne & Vegetable

$10.00

French Toast

$12.00

Porkchop Biscuit

$10.00

Cuban Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Country Ham Biscuit

$10.00

Country Ham N Egg Plate

$15.00

Poached Egg Salmon Cake

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Hash Bowl

$13.00

Heuvos Rancheros

$12.00

37 Benny

$12.00

Hot Chicken Benny

$12.00

Bangers & Hash

$17.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Pieces Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Chef Steve's Menu

Carolina Hush Puppies

$6.00

Tuna Sashimi Tacos

$10.00

Tennessee Empanada

$8.00

Carpaccio 37

$12.00

Trout Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Creme Brule

$5.00

Party Menu

Pan Seared Chicken

$17.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Salmon

$18.00

Sm Spinach Salad

$4.00

Beef Pasta

$17.00

Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.00

House Salad

Stuffed Peppers

$10.00

Vegetarian

Benefit Ticket

$25.00

Brunch 4 Brave

All American Breakfast

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

37 Deluxe

$15.00

Cheeseburger w/FF

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich w/ FF

$12.00

Fried Potatoes

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Kids Portion

$8.00

H.H. Food

HH Burger

$7.00

HH Fondue

$5.00

HH Spicy Chicken Flatbread

$5.00Out of stock

HH Mushroom Spinach Flatbread

$7.00

HH Roasted Chicken Flatbread

$5.00Out of stock

HH Chipotle Chicken Flatbread

$7.00

H.H. BBQ Chicken

$7.00

H.H. Drinks

H.H. Appletini

$4.81

H.H. Bud Lt Draft

$2.29Out of stock

H.H. Cabernet

$3.21

H.H. Chardonnay

$3.21

H.H. Coors Lt Draft

$2.29Out of stock

H.H. Cosmo

$4.81

H.H. Elderflower Martini

$4.81

H.H. Gin Martini

$4.81

H.H. Grapefruit Martini

$4.81

H.H. Lemon Drop Martini

$4.81

H.H. Merlot Gl

$3.21

H.H. Mich Ultra Draft

$2.29

H.H. Pinot Grigio Gl

$3.64

H.H. Vodka Martini

$4.81

H.H. Well Gin

$3.21

H.H. Well Rum

$3.21

H.H. Well Tequila

$3.21

H.H. Well Vodka

$3.21

H.H. Well Whiskey

$3.21

H.H. White Zin

$3.21Out of stock

H.H. Ameretto

$3.21

H.H. Red Silo

$3.64

H.H. Calfkiller

$3.64

H.H. IPA

$3.64

H.H. IPA 2

$3.64

H.H. IPA 3

$3.64

H. H. IPA 4

$3.64

H.H. Sour

$3.64

H.H. Dark

$3.64

H.H. Rotational

$3.64

H.H. Cider

$3.64

Late NIght Menu

Chicken Tenders w/FF

$12.00

Chips N' Salsa

$5.00

Whiskey Fondue

$8.00

French Fries

$3.00

Wings

$12.00

Prime Rib Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

TTU Thursday

Hamburger

$8.00

TTU Fondue

$5.00

Appetizers

Chips N' Salsa

$7.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Loaded Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Sweet Potato Tamale

$8.00Out of stock

Whiskey Fondue

$8.00

Calfkiller Butter Shrimp

$11.00

Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Cherry Thyme Pork Belly

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

Ol' 37 Meatballs

$10.00

Salads & Soups

1/2 Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Full Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

1/2 Spinach Salad

$5.00

Full Spinach Salad

$8.00

1/2 Chop Salad

$4.00

Full Chop Salad

$7.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

1/2 Soup 1/2 Mixed Green

$9.00

1/2 Soup 1/2 Spinach

$9.00

1/2 Soup 1/2 Chop

$9.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$8.00

Flatbreads

Steak & Bleu Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Chipotle Flatbread

$11.00

Mushroom & Spinach Flatbread

$9.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Blackened Tuna BLT

$14.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Ol' 37 Burger

$14.00

Burger OTD

$13.00

37 Philly

$14.00

Ol' 37 Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pasta

Farfalle & Roasted Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Spaghetti & Ol' 37 Meatballs

$18.00

Pasta of the Day

$22.00

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Lunch Buffalo Mac

$9.00

Steak and Mushroom Pasta

$22.00

Lunch Steak and Mushroom Pasta

$12.00

Lunch Pasta of Day

$12.00

Lunch Roasted Chicken Farfalle

$9.00

Lunch Spaghetti & Ol' 37 Meatballs

$9.00

Entrees

Grilled Pork Chop

$22.00

Pan Roasted Chicken

$20.00

Blackened Tuna

$22.00

Ribeye

$31.00

Spicy Shrimp & Andouille

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Confit Chicken Thighs

$20.00

16oz. Prime Rib

$31.00

12oz. Prime Rib

$25.00

Desserts (Copy)

Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.00

Spiced Rum Cheesecake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

English Toffee

$6.00Out of stock

Twix Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Espresso Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter And Chocolate Ganache

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00Out of stock

Samoa

$5.00Out of stock

Peppermint Bark

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Extra Chips

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Remoulade

$1.00

Twice Baked Potato

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Garlic Spinach

$4.00

2oz. Fondue

$2.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

Adult Kid's Menu Item

$12.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Plain Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Specials

OF Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Confit Tacos

$10.00

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Surf N' Turf

$33.00

Filet Special

$40.00

Vegetarian Special

$17.00

Salmon & Scallop Special

$26.00

Scallop Special

$26.00

Chicken Special

$22.00

Corned Beef

$22.00

Meatloaf Special

$20.00Out of stock

Pork Chop & Scallop Special

$24.00

Ahi Tuna Special

$20.00

Pork Chop & Crawfish Cake

$20.00

Pork Chop & Shrimp Special

$24.00

Salmon Special

$24.00

Burrito Special

$12.00

Tuna Dinner Special

$25.00

Pork Chop Special

$23.00

Shrimp Special

$22.00

Vegetarian Special

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Beef Tips

$20.00Out of stock

Filet Strips

$20.00

Ribeye Special

$35.00

Jerk Confit Chicken

$18.00

12oz Prime Rib

$18.00

Pork Belly & Scallops

$23.00

Duck Special

$23.00

Catfish Plate

$17.00

Mixed Grill Special

$18.00

12oz Prime Rib

$20.00

16oz. Prime Rib

$22.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$22.00

Lamb Special

$25.00

Flounder Special

$18.00

Shrimp & Scallop Special

$22.00

14oz. Prime Rib

$18.00

Corned Beef Tacos

$12.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

NY Strip Special

$25.00

10oz. Prime Rib

$15.00

Pork Schnitzel

$18.00

Salmon & Shrimp Special

$23.00

Hot Chicken

$12.00

Country Fried Prime Rib Steaks

$17.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Grouper Special

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Grouper Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$20.00

Prime Rib Nachos

$15.00

Duck Confit Tacos

$12.00

Duck Confit Nachos

$16.00

Hamburger Steak

$20.00Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon & Crab Special

$23.00

Steak Medallions

$30.00Out of stock

Mongolian Beef Tips

$20.00

Autumn Salad Special

$16.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$18.00

T-Bone

$29.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Pork Loin Special

$25.00

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Filet Spec

$45.00

Filet Spec for 2

$90.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl

$22.00

Pork Carnitas Chimichanga

$17.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

Prime Ribeye

$40.00

Tomahawk Meal

$80.00

Calzone

$15.00

Chicken Parm

$20.00

App Specials

Beef Satay

$10.00

Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.00

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Grilled Watermelon

$8.00

Ol' 37 Meatballs

$10.00

Tuna Tartar

$12.00

Scallop Special

$12.00

Duck Spring Rolls

$9.00

Chicken Spring Rolls

$8.00

Loaded Pork Fries

$10.00

Salmon/Scallop App

$13.00

Lamb Lollipops

$13.00

J Henry Hot Chicken

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Scallop Appetizer

$12.00

Shrimp Tostadas

$8.00

Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.00

Potato Skins

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Frites

$9.00

Goat Cheese Wontons

$12.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$12.00

Ceviche

$12.00

Twice Baked Potato Wedges

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

Hot Chicken Tater

$15.00

Loaded Philly Nachos

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Pork Carnitas Nachos

$15.00

Loaded Queso Fries

$10.00

Bang Bang Skewer

$8.00

Wine Dinners

Valentine's Dinner Single

$85.00

Valentine's Dinner Couple

$160.00

Brunch (Copy)

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$8.00

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Eggs W/ Bacon & Potatoes

$12.00

Frittata OTD

$8.00

Omelette OTD

$8.00

Poached Egg OTD

$10.00

37 Deluxe

$13.00

Mixed Berry Pancake

$9.00

The Maxwell

$12.00

Banana & Peanut Butter Pancakes

$9.00

Bourbon, Apple, & Bacon Pancakes

$9.00

The Thad Blatty

$10.00

The Tenderloin

$10.00

Tenderloin Plate

$13.00

Steak N' Egg Plate

$18.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuit N' Gravy

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.00

Biscuit N' Chocolate Gravy

$7.00

Andouille & Egg

$13.00

Spicy Shrimp Andouille

$17.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Andouille & Egg

$13.00

Chicken Confit Thigh

$14.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Steak N' Egg Biscuit

$14.00

Penne & Vegetable

$10.00

French Toast

$12.00

Porkchop Biscuit

$10.00

Cuban Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Country Ham Biscuit

$10.00

Country Ham N Egg Plate

$15.00

Poached Egg Salmon Cake

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Hash Bowl

$13.00

Heuvos Rancheros

$12.00

Farfalle & Pesto Pasta

$8.00

Banana Bread French Toast`

$10.00

Scallops Benedict

$20.00

37 Benedict

$12.00

Blackberry Toast

$8.00

Hot Chicken Benny

$13.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Pieces Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Kinnaird Wedding

Salmon

$35.00

Pan Roasted Chicken

$35.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Brunch 4 The Brave

Freedom Pass

$30.00

Patriot Pass

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37 North Cedar Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38501

Directions

Gallery
37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar image
37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar image
37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar image

