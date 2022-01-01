37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar

- Home
784 Reviews
$$
37 North Cedar Avenue
Cookeville, TN 38501
Appetizers
Andouille Mac N’ Cheese
$8.00
Chips & Salsa
$7.00
37 Hot Chicken
$10.00
Pimento Cheese Dip
$8.00
Rosemary Skewered Scallops
$12.00
Shrimp & Polenta
$12.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$12.00
Smoked Braised Pork Belly
$12.00
Tuna Sashimi
$12.00
Whiskey Fondue
$8.00
Ceviche
$12.00
Mojo Chicken Tacos
$10.00
Blackened Tuna Tacos
$12.00
Smoked Tuna Dip
$12.00
Scallop Special
$12.00
Smoked Salmon Fritters
$12.00
Beef Skewers
$8.00
Shrimp Special
$12.00
Pork Belly Special
$12.00
Meatball Special
$10.00
Wing Duo
$13.00
Oyster Specail
$8.00
Crawfish Fritters
$12.00
Chicken Tacos
$10.00
Bang Bang Skewer
$8.00
Desserts
Double Chocolate Cheesecake
$6.00
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
$6.00
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
$6.00
Orange Cream
$5.00
Bread Pudding
$5.00
Spiced Rum Cheesecake
$6.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$5.00
Blackberry Cheesecake
$5.00
Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake
$5.00
Cherry Cheesecake
$5.00
Cookies N Cream Pie
$5.00
Chocolate Cream Pie
$5.00
Pecan Cheesecake
$5.00
Red Velvet
$5.00
English Toffee
$5.00
Sweet Cherry
$5.00
Entrees
Filet
$25.00
Ribeye
$25.00
Filet Special
$24.00
Salmon
$18.00
Tuna
$18.00
Beef Pasta
$17.00
Pasta Special
$17.00
Pan Seared Chicken
$17.00
Fried Chicken
$17.00
Ol' 37 Burger
$12.00
Bangers
$17.00Out of stock
Pork Chop
$17.00
Vegetarian Special
$14.00
Veggie Burger
$12.00
Veggie Sliders
$12.00
Veggie Chili
$7.00
Veggie Nachos
$10.00
Black Bean Salad
$12.00
Roasted Veggie Quesadilla
$12.00
Veggie Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Tamale Pie
$12.00
Falafel Flatbread Sandwich
$12.00
Veggie Eggrolls
$10.00
Aranici
$10.00
Veggie Lasagna
$14.00
Cauliflower Tacos
$12.00
Flatbreads
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches
Sides
Soups and Salads
Specials
Duck Breast Special
$22.00
Blueberry BBQ Shrimp
$18.00
Ahi Tuna Special
$20.00
Salmon Special
$18.00
Quail Special
$18.00
Trout Special
$22.00
Swordfish
$24.00
Chicken Nachos
$10.00
Crab Cakes
$18.00
Steak Tacos
$12.00
Chimichurri Special
$20.00
Bronzini Special
$24.00
Pork Loin Special
$18.00
Scallop Special
$25.00
Salmon Cakes
$18.00
Mahi Special
$23.00Out of stock
Bangar Sandwich
$10.00
J. Henry Hot Chicken
$10.00
Carne Asada
$12.00
Pork Chop Special
$23.00
Teriyaki Salmon
$18.00
Asian Tuna Tacos
$12.00
37 Tuna & Crisps
$18.00
37 Smoked Ribeye
$30.00
37 Surf & Turf
$32.00
Mussel Special App
$12.00
Quesadilla
$12.00
Chicken Tacos
$10.00
Stuffed Peppers
$12.00
Fried Risotto
$10.00
Fish & Chips
$16.00
NY Strip
$22.00
Filet Special
$25.00Out of stock
Steakhouse Kebabs
$18.00
Chicken N Dumpins
$17.00
Chicken Special
$20.00
Meatloaf Special
$14.00
Jack Daniels Salisbury Steak
$22.00
Beef Stroganoff
$16.00
Salmon App Special
$12.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Pork Loin Special
$18.00
Margherita
$7.00
Shrimp Special
$20.00
Salmon Sliders
$14.00
Fried Shrimp Special
$12.00
Pork Belly Tacos
$12.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken
$14.00
Veggie Stir Fry
$14.00
Chicken Wings
$8.00
Ahi Tuna Poke
$12.00
Mixed Grill
$25.00
Country Fried Steak
$18.00
BBQ Chicken Special
$18.00
Hamburger Steak
$15.00
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Duck Quarter
$18.00
Braised Beef Sandwich
$10.00
Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich
$12.00
Ribeye Special
$28.00
Vietnamese Pork Belly & Shrimp
$22.00
Snapper Special
$22.00
Walleye
$17.00
Prime Rib
$18.00
Jambalya
$12.00
Snapper Tacos
$14.00
Wings (10)
$8.00Out of stock
Wings (20)
$15.00Out of stock
Beef Tip Special
$18.00
Chicken Chimichanga
$17.00
Pork Porterhouse
$22.00
Shrimp & Andouille
$18.00
Cottage Pie
$15.00
Catfish Tacos
$10.00
Scallops & Beef Skewers
$20.00
Chicken Pot Pie
$12.00
Cajun Pork Belly
$21.00
Pork Chop/Blackened Shrimp
$21.00
Catfish Tidbits
$14.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$12.00
Tacos
$8.00
Tomahawk Steak
$80.00
Brunch
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
$8.00
Belgian Waffles
$8.00
Bread Pudding
$6.00
Chicken & Waffles
$10.00
Eggs W/ Bacon & Potatoes
$12.00
Frittata OTD
$8.00
Omelette OTD
$8.00
Poached Egg OTD
$10.00
37 Deluxe
$13.00
Mixed Berry Pancake
$9.00
The Maxwell
$12.00
Banana & Peanut Butter Pancakes
$9.00
Bourbon, Apple, & Bacon Pancakes
$9.00
The Thad Blatty
$10.00
The Tenderloin
$10.00
Tenderloin Plate
$13.00
Steak N' Egg Plate
$18.00
Pancakes
$10.00
Fried Chicken Plate
$15.00
Biscuit
$3.00
Biscuit N' Gravy
$6.00
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
$9.00
Biscuit N' Chocolate Gravy
$7.00
Andouille & Egg
$13.00
Spicy Shrimp Andouille
$17.00
Chicken Tender Plate
$12.00
Andouille & Egg
$13.00
Chicken Confit Thigh
$14.00
Pan Seared Salmon
$18.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$12.00
Steak N' Egg Biscuit
$14.00
Penne & Vegetable
$10.00
French Toast
$12.00
Porkchop Biscuit
$10.00
Cuban Eggs Benedict
$10.00
Country Ham Biscuit
$10.00
Country Ham N Egg Plate
$15.00
Poached Egg Salmon Cake
$12.00
Corned Beef Hash
$12.00
Hash Bowl
$13.00
Heuvos Rancheros
$12.00
37 Benny
$12.00
Hot Chicken Benny
$12.00
Bangers & Hash
$17.00
2 Eggs
$3.00
2 Pieces Bacon
$3.00
Toast
$1.00
Chef Steve's Menu
Party Menu
Brunch 4 Brave
H.H. Food
H.H. Drinks
H.H. Appletini
$4.81
H.H. Bud Lt Draft
$2.29Out of stock
H.H. Cabernet
$3.21
H.H. Chardonnay
$3.21
H.H. Coors Lt Draft
$2.29Out of stock
H.H. Cosmo
$4.81
H.H. Elderflower Martini
$4.81
H.H. Gin Martini
$4.81
H.H. Grapefruit Martini
$4.81
H.H. Lemon Drop Martini
$4.81
H.H. Merlot Gl
$3.21
H.H. Mich Ultra Draft
$2.29
H.H. Pinot Grigio Gl
$3.64
H.H. Vodka Martini
$4.81
H.H. Well Gin
$3.21
H.H. Well Rum
$3.21
H.H. Well Tequila
$3.21
H.H. Well Vodka
$3.21
H.H. Well Whiskey
$3.21
H.H. White Zin
$3.21Out of stock
H.H. Ameretto
$3.21
H.H. Red Silo
$3.64
H.H. Calfkiller
$3.64
H.H. IPA
$3.64
H.H. IPA 2
$3.64
H.H. IPA 3
$3.64
H. H. IPA 4
$3.64
H.H. Sour
$3.64
H.H. Dark
$3.64
H.H. Rotational
$3.64
H.H. Cider
$3.64
Late NIght Menu
TTU Thursday
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
Flatbreads
Sandwiches & Burgers
Pasta
Farfalle & Roasted Chicken Pasta
$18.00
Spaghetti & Ol' 37 Meatballs
$18.00
Pasta of the Day
$22.00
Buffalo Mac N Cheese
$18.00
Lunch Buffalo Mac
$9.00
Steak and Mushroom Pasta
$22.00
Lunch Steak and Mushroom Pasta
$12.00
Lunch Pasta of Day
$12.00
Lunch Roasted Chicken Farfalle
$9.00
Lunch Spaghetti & Ol' 37 Meatballs
$9.00
Entrees
Sides
Specials
OF Prime Rib Sandwich
$12.00
Confit Tacos
$10.00
BBQ Chicken
$18.00
Surf N' Turf
$33.00
Filet Special
$40.00
Vegetarian Special
$17.00
Salmon & Scallop Special
$26.00
Scallop Special
$26.00
Chicken Special
$22.00
Corned Beef
$22.00
Meatloaf Special
$20.00Out of stock
Pork Chop & Scallop Special
$24.00
Ahi Tuna Special
$20.00
Pork Chop & Crawfish Cake
$20.00
Pork Chop & Shrimp Special
$24.00
Salmon Special
$24.00
Burrito Special
$12.00
Tuna Dinner Special
$25.00
Pork Chop Special
$23.00
Shrimp Special
$22.00
Vegetarian Special
$14.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$22.00
Tuna Poke Bowl
$22.00
Beef Tips
$20.00Out of stock
Filet Strips
$20.00
Ribeye Special
$35.00
Jerk Confit Chicken
$18.00
12oz Prime Rib
$18.00
Pork Belly & Scallops
$23.00
Duck Special
$23.00
Catfish Plate
$17.00
Mixed Grill Special
$18.00
12oz Prime Rib
$20.00
16oz. Prime Rib
$22.00
Crab Stuffed Flounder
$22.00
Lamb Special
$25.00
Flounder Special
$18.00
Shrimp & Scallop Special
$22.00
14oz. Prime Rib
$18.00
Corned Beef Tacos
$12.00
Pastrami Sandwich
$12.00
NY Strip Special
$25.00
10oz. Prime Rib
$15.00
Pork Schnitzel
$18.00
Salmon & Shrimp Special
$23.00
Hot Chicken
$12.00
Country Fried Prime Rib Steaks
$17.00
Pork Tacos
$12.00
Country Fried Steak
$15.00
Grouper Special
$22.00
Fish & Chips
$17.00
Grouper Tacos
$12.00
Chicken Chimichanga
$20.00
Prime Rib Nachos
$15.00
Duck Confit Tacos
$12.00
Duck Confit Nachos
$16.00
Hamburger Steak
$20.00Out of stock
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$18.00Out of stock
Salmon & Crab Special
$23.00
Steak Medallions
$30.00Out of stock
Mongolian Beef Tips
$20.00
Autumn Salad Special
$16.00
Chicken Stir Fry
$18.00
T-Bone
$29.00
Lasagna
$18.00
Pork Loin Special
$25.00
Stuffed Peppers
$12.00
Filet Spec
$45.00
Filet Spec for 2
$90.00
Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl
$22.00
Pork Carnitas Chimichanga
$17.00
Chicken Quesadillas
$15.00
Prime Ribeye
$40.00
Tomahawk Meal
$80.00
Calzone
$15.00
Chicken Parm
$20.00
App Specials
Beef Satay
$10.00
Guacamole Dip
$8.00
Smoked Tuna Dip
$12.00
Beef Nachos
$12.00
Grilled Watermelon
$8.00
Ol' 37 Meatballs
$10.00
Tuna Tartar
$12.00
Scallop Special
$12.00
Duck Spring Rolls
$9.00
Chicken Spring Rolls
$8.00
Loaded Pork Fries
$10.00
Salmon/Scallop App
$13.00
Lamb Lollipops
$13.00
J Henry Hot Chicken
$10.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00
Scallop Appetizer
$12.00
Shrimp Tostadas
$8.00
Short Rib Tacos
$12.00
Carne Asada Tacos
$10.00
Potato Skins
$9.00Out of stock
Loaded Frites
$9.00
Goat Cheese Wontons
$12.00
Loaded Cheese Fries
$12.00
Chicken Tacos
$14.00
Steak Tacos
$12.00Out of stock
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
$12.00
Ceviche
$12.00
Twice Baked Potato Wedges
$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
$12.00
Hot Chicken Tater
$15.00
Loaded Philly Nachos
$15.00
Boneless Wings
$12.00
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Pork Carnitas Nachos
$15.00
Loaded Queso Fries
$10.00
Bang Bang Skewer
$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
37 North Cedar Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38501
Gallery
