Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

37 Main - A Rock Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

37 E Main St NE

Buford, GA 30518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Bone In Wings 24pc
Bone In Wings 12pc

Snacks

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Crispy hand-dipped pickle chips with a side of ranch.

Mac N Cheese Muffins

Mac N Cheese Muffins

$9.95Out of stock

Four cheesy, gooey, creamy, and oh so delicious house-made mac n cheese muffins.

Guacamole Live

Guacamole Live

$6.95

Made fresh daily with whole avocados, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, lime, and a pinch of salt. Served with warm tortilla chips

Opening Acts

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.95

Creamy smooth roasted red pepper hummus served with tortilla chips and toasted flatbread.

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$14.95

Crispy egg roll wrapper stuffed with chipotle diced chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers, green onions, jalapeños, and mixed cheese. Served with avocado-ranch.

Bar Sliders

Bar Sliders

$13.95

Four mouth-watering Beef Patties on toasted Hawaiian rolls with cheddar cheese, bacon, and ranch.

Dixie Chicks

Dixie Chicks

$13.95

Four Nashville Hot buttermilk fried chicken tenders on sweet Hawaiian Rolls topped with pickles.

Ultimate Loaded Nachos

Ultimate Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Pulled Hickory Smoked Chicken with house-fried corn tortillas topped with cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and salsa.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.95

Breaded and perfectly fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce.

Brauhaus Pretzel

Brauhaus Pretzel

$14.95

Giant soft Pretzel served with hot beer cheese and Grey Poupon mustard.

Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Dip

Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.95

Served with hot tortilla chips.

The Main Sampler

The Main Sampler

$19.95

You’ll get a taste of our famous onion rings, pub sliders, dixie chicks, and fried pickles.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chopped lettuce, Fried Boneless Chicken tossed in wing sauce, chopped Celery, blue cheese crumbles, and diced tomatoes. Served with a Buffalo Ranch dressing.

Apple Walnut

Apple Walnut

$12.95

Granny smith apples, strawberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles. * Add chicken or shrimp $2.99 / Add steak $3.99

Thirty Sevens Sirloin Salad

Thirty Sevens Sirloin Salad

$13.95

Grilled 7-pepper sirloin diced tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese

House

House

$6.95

Chopped iceberg and Romain lettuce with tomatoes cheese and onions.

37M Favorites

Atlantic Blackened Salmon

Atlantic Blackened Salmon

$19.95

6oz Fresh Atlantic salmon sauteed in lemon butter sauce.

Bourbon Glazed Bacon Shrimp

Bourbon Glazed Bacon Shrimp

$19.95

Sauteed shrimp tossed in a bourbon bbq glaze and wrapped in bacon.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$17.95

It’s topped with a creamy parmesan and garlic cheese crust.

Center Cut Sirloin

Center Cut Sirloin

$24.95

Fire-grilled Sirloin is perfectly seasoned with our house-made rub.

Pub Life Fish N Chips

$17.95

Hard cider battered wild Alaskan Pollock served with steak fries and coleslaw.

Spicy Chipotle Chicken

Spicy Chipotle Chicken

$17.95

Blacken Chipotle marinated chicken breast topped with a southwest pico de gallo. Served with mashed potatoes and sauteed broccoli.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$19.95

Baskets

Chicken N Shrimp

Chicken N Shrimp

$17.95

Hand-battered chicken strips, jumbo fried shrimp, steak fries, corn nuggets hush puppies, and mac & cheese muffins. 

Love Me Tenders

Love Me Tenders

$14.95

Three golden brown chicken strips served with fries, corn nugget hush puppies, and mac & cheese muffins. 

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Gulf Coast fried shrimp served with fries, corn nugget hush puppies, and mac & cheese muffins.

Combos

Choice 1 - Steak

$29.95

Choice 1 - Salmon

$29.95

Choice 1 - Shrimp

$29.95

Choice 1 - Tenders

$29.95

Choice 1 - Chipotle Lime Chicken

$29.95

Choice 1- Parmesan Chicken

$29.95

Choice 2 - Steak

Choice 2 - Salmon

Choice 2 - Shrimp

Choice 2 - Tenders

Choice 2 - Chipotle Lime Chicken

Choice 2 - Parmesan Chicken

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.95

Full Pound of juicy fried chicken bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce Served with French fries, or carrot and celery | Up to 2 flavors

Bone In Wings 8pc

Bone In Wings 8pc

$13.95

BONE-IN WINGS/ ALSO AVAILABLE ROASTED only 1 flavor choice

Bone In Wings 12pc

$15.95

up to 2 flavors

Bone In Wings 18pc

$23.95

Up to 3 flavors

Bone In Wings 24pc

$27.95

Up to 4 flavors

Bone In Wings 36pc

$39.95

Up to 6 flavors

Bone In Wings 50pc

$50.95

Up to 8 Flavors

Wing A Palooza

$37.00

Up to 6 Flavors

Handhelds

California Chicken Club

California Chicken Club

$13.95

Fire-grilled chicken breast with guacamole, smokey provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. 

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.95

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our spicy house seasons served on a toasted bun and finished with pickles. 

ThunderBird

ThunderBird

$13.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, smokey provolone, pickles, and mayo.

Burgers

John Wayne

John Wayne

$14.95

Two all-beef patties, onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, and bbq sauce. $10.95

Cheese Burger In Paradise

Cheese Burger In Paradise

$12.95

Two all-beef patties with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, and pickles. 

Avocado Bacon Burger

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.95

Two all-beef patties, Bacon, smashed avocado, smokey provolone cheese, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a  chili-lime sauce. 

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$14.95

1/2 pound all-beef patty topped with smashed tater tots, bacon, and a fried egg.

Buffalo Blues Burger

$14.95

1/2 pound all-beef patty topped with melted blue cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce.

Tacos

Bang Bang Tacos

Bang Bang Tacos

$13.95

Two Crispy shrimp or Chicken tossed in our signature bang bang sauce, cabbage, and smokey provolone cheese. Served with chips and salsa. 

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.95

Two Fire-grilled steak, cilantro, guacamole, and onions.

Smoked Chicken and Avocado Tacos

Smoked Chicken and Avocado Tacos

$9.95

Pulled hickory-smoked chicken seasoned with savory spices topped with avocado mash, onions, cilantro, and BBQ mayo.  

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Boneless crispy buffalo chicken bites with a buffalo ranch creamy coleslaw and topped with blue cheese crumbles and chopped celery.

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.95

Hard cider battered Alaskan Pollock topped with fresh pico de Gallo and smokey provolone cheese and a mango habanero sauce.

Sides

Steak Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Roasted Carrots

$4.95

Breaded Okra

$4.95

Corn Nuggets

$4.95

Fruit

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Fried Pickels

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Roasted Brussel Sprouts N Honey Bacon

$4.95

Apple Walnut Side Salad

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Chip Refill

Broccoli

$4.95

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Salsa Bowl/chips

$2.99

Desserts

Sugar Dont Bite

Sugar Dont Bite

$7.95

Deep-Fried Oreos Coated in Batter and Fried Golden. Half a Dozen in Every Order. 

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Served with cream cheese dipping sauce.

Coke Float

Coke Float

$7.95

An old fashion treat of vanilla ice cream, coca-cola, and whipped cream with a cherry on top. $4.95

Kids meal

Kids - Fried Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Kids - Classic Sliders

$4.95

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids - Grilled Chicken Nuggets

$4.95

BEVERAGES

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

SF Redbull

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

SF Redbull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

37 E Main St NE, Buford, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
37 Main - A Rock Cafe image
37 Main - A Rock Cafe image
37 Main - A Rock Cafe image
37 Main - A Rock Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tannery Row Ale House - 554 West Main Street
orange star3.8 • 594
554 West Main Street Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
orange starNo Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Parma Tavern
orange star4.3 • 887
3350 Buford Dr Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
City Lines Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 443
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113 Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Hot-To-Molly
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buford

Saigon Cafe - Buford
orange star4.6 • 1,946
3380 Buford Drive F320 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
orange star4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Parma Tavern
orange star4.3 • 887
3350 Buford Dr Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Antoinette's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 323
1630 Buford Highway Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buford
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston