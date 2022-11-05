Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saucy 964 alpharetta st

review star

No reviews yet

964 alpharetta st

roswell, GA 30075

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Classic Burger
The Bentley Burger

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$17.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna, Fried wonton strips, sliced avocados, green cabbage, wasabi mayo, and sriracha.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Breaded and perfectly fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce.

Candy Bacon

$14.00

Classic Maryland-style crab cakes featuring jumbo lump crab meat, lemon, parsley, a little filler to keep them together, and a touch of the spice from cayenne pepper.

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

An array of fresh cured meats & cheeses, specialty sauces & jams, nuts, fruit, warm bread & lavash

Crispy Lobster Tail

$19.00

Buttermilk fried cold water lobster tail topped with a delicious garlic butter sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$17.00

Stuffed with ribeye steak, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and finished with a drizzle of honey mustard and sweet chili sauce.

Pickles & Pimento Fritters

$13.00

Two southern classics with a twist. Served with Jalapeño Ranch and a creamy Roasted Red Pepper Soup. Topped with Parmesan Cheese

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos (Copy)

$17.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna, Fried wonton strips, sliced avocados, green cabbage, wasabi mayo, and sriracha.

Soups & Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Quinoa, Mangos, Avocado, Veggies and a Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$16.00

Granny Smith apples, strawberries, candied walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles.

Saucy Steak Salad

$16.00

Steak with charred corn, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and red onions. Choice of Dressing

Thai Peanut Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crab Bisque

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Bone-In or Boneless 1 Flavor

Bone-in Wings

$16.00

up to 2 flavors

Terra

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Cajun Ribeye

$34.00

Roasted Garlic Sirloin

$28.00

New York Strip

$34.00

Aqua

Ahi Tuna Filet

$28.00

Pan-seared with soy ginger sauce, blackened sesame seed crusted, and served on a bed of basmati rice and a choice of sides.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$25.00

Caramelized Grilled Sea Scallops

$30.00

With parmesan risotto and choice of a side.

Crispy Orange Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Pan-seared Atlantic salmon in an orange citrusy glaze. Served with a choice of one side.

Grilled Key Lime Shrimp

$26.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp marinated in fresh key lime juice with garlic, rosemary, and honey and served with parmesan risotto and a choice of sides.

Grilled Lobster Tails

$30.00

Key Lime Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$32.00Out of stock

Classic Maryland-style crab cakes featuring jumbo lump crab meat, lemon, parsley, a little filler to keep them together, and a touch of the spice from cayenne pepper.

Saucy Favorites

Served with choice of TWO sides.

Danish Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Danish Baby Back Ribs $28 Slow-roasted, fire-grilled with Java BBO sauce, and served with fresh fruit and a choice of side.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken topped with a creamy ranch sauce and a crispy parmesan crumb crust.

Vegetable Stir Fry

$16.00

Jasmine fried rice, broccoli, sugar snap peas, red pepper strips, water chestnuts all tossed in a savory stir fry sauce.

Crunchy Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Served with Parmesan truffle fries.

Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Cajun Chicken & Sausage Pasta

$17.00

Lobster & Shrimp Linguine

$28.00

FREE - Chicken Piccata

$18.00

FREE - Lobster & Shrimp Linguine

$28.00

FREE - Cajun Chicken & Sausage Pasta

$17.00

Burgers and Handhelds

Juicy burgers with your choice of ONE side.

Classic Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb burger patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and mayo.

The Bentley Burger

$17.00

Applewood-smoked bacon jam, topped with caramelized onions and melted blue cheese crumbles.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our spicy house seasons served on a toasted bun and finished with pickles. 

Saucy Chick

$15.00

Crispy Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, and tomato, tossed in Roswell's local Garlic Peri-Peri sauce.

Tacos

Bang Bang Taco

Bang Bang Taco

$16.00

Two Crispy/grilled shrimp or Chicken tossed in our signature bang bang sauce, asian slaw and wonton strips

Ahi Poke Taco

$16.00

Two Seared Tuna topped with cabbage, veggies, avocado mango salsa and wasabi mayo.

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.95

creamy cheese blend with elbow pasta.

Grilled LP Asparagus

$6.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

Green Beans

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Cream Corn

$6.00

Cup of Crab Bisque

$6.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.95

House made steak fries

Side House Salad

$3.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mixed cheese, and our home made croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce with our creamy caesar dressing tossed with our home made croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Four Layer Carrot Cake

$8.00

Turtle cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Triple Layer Choc Cake

$8.00

Kids Meal

Kids - Fried Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Kids - Classic Sliders

$4.95

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids - Grilled Chicken Nuggets

$4.95

Brunch

Saucy Breakfast

$11.95

Classic Omelette

$10.95

Saucy Pancakes

$9.95

French Toast

$9.95

Avacado Toast

$7.95

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$9.95

Homemade Granola and yogurt

$10.95

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Side of Bacon

$5.95

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$4.95

Side of Avacado

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$5.95

3 Course Meal for 2

Entree

Dessert

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeeze OJ

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Cherry wine

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$5.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mango Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

COFFEE

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

French Press

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

1 oz Jameson 1 oz Baileys topped with Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

1 oz Kahluha topped with coffee cream on side

Alive after 5

Drink Of Night

$10.00

Saucy Green Teas

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

964 alpharetta st, roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

