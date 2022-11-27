Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken

375° Chicken 'n Fries Hell's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

649 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop
Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop Combo
375° Hot Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$10.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mayo, Pickles

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo-Honey Glaze, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Hot Cheetos

BBQ Ranch Sandwich

BBQ Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, BBQ, Muenster Cheese, House Ranch, Pickles

Sweet Chili Sandwich

Sweet Chili Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey-Garlic Glaze, White Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles

Honey Garlic Sandwich

Honey Garlic Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey-Garlic Glaze, White Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles

375° Hot Chicken

375° Hot Chicken

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chili Oil + Spice, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Coleslaw, Pickles

Chick 'n Pop

Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop

Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop

$10.00

with Sriracha Mayo

BBQ Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with House Ranch

PB&J Chick 'n Pop

PB&J Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with Grape Jelly Glaze, Peanut Satay Mayo, and Side of Peanut Butter

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with Samurai Sauce and Sesame

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with Curry Mango Mayo & Scallions

Plain Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

Chick' n Tenders

Three Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, with one sauce of your choice and a variable spice level!

Chick' N Tenders

$10.00

Combo Meals

Classic Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Classic sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich Combo

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Buffalo-Honey sandwich with side of fries, sauce, and drink

BBQ Ranch Sandwich Combo

BBQ Ranch Sandwich Combo

$17.00

BBQ Ranch sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink

Sweet Chili Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Honey Garlic Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Honey Garlic sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink

375 Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

$17.00
Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop Combo

Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop Combo

$14.00

Buffalo-Honey chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink

BBQ Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

BBQ chick 'n pop with side of fries and drink

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

Sweet Chili chick 'n pop with side of fries and drink

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

PB&J Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

PB&J chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink

Plain Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

Chick' n Tenders Combo

$15.00

Chick 'n Waffle

Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle

Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion waffle, honey, buffalo honey popcorn chicken, and jalapeno ranch

BBQ Chick 'n Waffle

BBQ Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion, honey, bbq popcorn chicken and ranch

PB&J Chick 'n Waffle

PB&J Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion, honey, grape jelly popcorn chicken, peanut satay mayo, and side of peanut butter

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion, honey, sweet chili popcorn chicken, samurai sauce and sesame

Plain Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)

Mango Habanero Chick ‘n Waffle

$15.00

Loaded Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Truffle oil, parmesan, truffle mayo

Ludlow Fries

Ludlow Fries

$10.00

Cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo, chipotle Mayo, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno salsa, jalapeno ranch, fried onions

French Fries

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.00

Sauces

Truffle Mayo

$1.25

Sriracha Mayo

$1.25

Comeback Sauce

$1.25

Chipotle Mayo

$1.25

Samurai Sauce

$1.25

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$1.25

House Ranch

$1.25

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.25

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Jalapeno Salsa

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Buffalo-Honey Sauce

$1.25

Peanut Satay Mayo

$1.25

Sweet Chili

$1.25

Mango Habanero

$1.25

Curry Mango

$1.25

Ketchup

Mayo

Drinks

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Boylan Gingerale

Boylan Gingerale

$3.50
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50
Boylan Grape

Boylan Grape

$3.50
Boylan Orange

Boylan Orange

$3.50

Milkshakes

Very Vanilla Shake

$8.00
Cookies 'n Cream Shake

Cookies 'n Cream Shake

$8.00

Black 'n White Shake

$8.00

Strawberry 'n Loops Shake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

649 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

