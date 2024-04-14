375° Chicken n' Fries: Bayside Queens 213-05 Northern Blvd
213-05 Northern Blvd
Bayside, NY 11361
Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Classic Sandwich$11.00
Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mayo, Pickles
- Buffalo-Honey Sandwich$12.00
Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo-Honey Glaze, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Hot Cheetos
- BBQ Ranch Sandwich$12.00
Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, BBQ, Muenster Cheese, House Ranch, Pickles
- Sweet Chili Sandwich$12.00
Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey-Garlic Glaze, White Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles
- Honey Garlic Sandwich$12.00
Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey-Garlic Glaze, White Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles
- 375° Hot Chicken$12.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chili Oil, Cayenne Pepper Spice, Pepper jack Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Coleslaw, Pickles
Chick 'n Pop
- Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop$11.00
with Sriracha Mayo
- BBQ Ranch Chick 'n Pop$11.00
with House Ranch
- Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop$11.00
with Samurai Sauce and Sesame
- Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop$11.00
with Curry Mango Mayo & Scallions
- PB&J Chick 'n Pop$11.00
with Grape Jelly Glaze, Peanut Satay Mayo, and Side of Peanut Butter
- Plain Chick 'n Pop$11.00
Chick 'n Tenders
Chick 'n Slider
Combo Meals
- Classic Sandwich Combo$15.00
Classic sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink
- Buffalo-Honey Sandwich Combo$17.00
Buffalo-Honey sandwich with side of fries, sauce, and drink
- BBQ Ranch Sandwich Combo$17.00
BBQ Ranch sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink
- Sweet Chili Sandwich Combo$17.00
Sweet Chili sandwich with side of fries, sauce, and drink
- Honey Garlic Sandwich Combo$17.00
Honey Garlic sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink
- 375 Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo$17.00
375 Hot Chicken Sandwich with side of fries, sauce, and drink
- Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop Combo$15.00
Buffalo-Honey chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink
- BBQ Ranch Chick 'n Pop Combo$15.00
BBQ chick 'n pop with side of fries and drink
- Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop Combo$15.00
Sweet Chili chick 'n pop with side of fries and drink
- Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop Combo$15.00
Mango-Habanero chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink
- PB&J Chick 'n Pop Combo$15.00
PB&J chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink
- Plain Chick 'n Pop Combo$15.00
- Chick' n Tenders Combo$16.00
3 Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with a regular fries, sauce of your choice, and a drink
- Chick 'n Slider Combo$16.00
Two Nashville-Hot Chicken Tender Sliders with side of fries and drink
Chick 'n Waffle
- Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion waffle, honey, buffalo honey popcorn chicken, and sriracha mayo
- BBQ Ranch Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, bbq popcorn chicken and ranch
- PB&J Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, grape jelly popcorn chicken, peanut satay mayo, and side of peanut butter
- Sweet Chili Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, sweet chili popcorn chicken, samurai sauce and sesame
- Mango Habanero Chick ‘n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, mango habanero chicken pop, curry mango, and scallions
- Plain Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)